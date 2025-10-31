CFMOTO 450 SR-S
CFMOTO’s learner-approved 450SR-S has received several updates for the 2026 model year. Despite the improvements, the fully faired twin-cylinder learner-legal sports motorcycle remains priced under $10k ride-away. Australian CFMOTO dealers are now starting to receive stock.
Claimed power from the 450 cc parallel twin has jumped from 34.5 kW (46 hp) at 9250 rpm to 38 kW (51 hp) at 9500 rpm. Torque receives a modest bump to 40 Nm at 7,750 rpm.
The calibration of the quick-shifter is also claimed to be improved, along with the switch to a lighter throttle, which is said to further smooth throttle response, thanks to a variable-radius cable reel.
The windscreen is now larger and is claimed to reduce wind pressure by 76 per cent. That should be immediately noticeable.
CFMOTO also state that the seat material has been significantly improved and is now much more durable. The body panels are also claimed to be harder-wearing.
The addition of a USB-C charging port completes the notable changes.
Also impressive, considering the $9590 ride-away pricing, is that the SR-S already boasted and continues to include a Brembo M40 four-piston radial caliper, Bosch ABS and a five-inch colour TFT complete with smartphone connectivity, all backed by a three-year warranty.
Colour options for this latest model are Gem Black and Nebula White.
MY26 CFMOTO 450 SR-S Specifications
- ENGINE TYPE Liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 270° crankshaft
- CAPACITY 449.5cc
- BORE & STROKE 72mm x 55.2mm
- COMPRESSION RATIO 11.5 :1
- FUEL SYSTEM Bosch EFI
- MAXIMUM POWER OUTPUT 38kW (51hp) / 9,500rpm
- MAXIMUM TORQUE OUTPUT 40Nm / 7,750rpm
- TRANSMISSION 6-speed with CF-SC Slipper Clutch
- FRAME Tubular steel frame
- FRONT SUSPENSION Ø37mm upside-down fork, adjustable damping, 120mm stroke
- REAR SUSPENSION Single-sided swingarm, central rear shock, adjustable spring preload, 130mm travel
- FRONT BRAKES Brembo M40 4-piston radially mounted caliper, single 320mm floating disc
- REAR BRAKES Twin-piston caliper, 240mm disc
- WHEELS Aluminium alloy
- FRONT TYRE 110/70 R17, CST ADRENO HS
- REAR TYRE 150/60 R17, CST ADRENO HS
- L x W x H 1,995mm x 715mm x 1,165mm
- WHEEL BASE 1370mm
- SEAT HEIGHT 795mm (optional 785mm / 815mm with accessories)
- FUEL CAPACITY 14.0L
- KERB WEIGHT 171kg
- COLOURS Gem Black or Nebula White
- WARRANTY 3 Year Warranty
- RRP $9590 Ride Away