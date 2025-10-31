CFMOTO 450 SR-S

CFMOTO’s learner-approved 450SR-S has received several updates for the 2026 model year. Despite the improvements, the fully faired twin-cylinder learner-legal sports motorcycle remains priced under $10k ride-away. Australian CFMOTO dealers are now starting to receive stock.

Claimed power from the 450 cc parallel twin has jumped from 34.5 kW (46 hp) at 9250 rpm to 38 kW (51 hp) at 9500 rpm. Torque receives a modest bump to 40 Nm at 7,750 rpm.

The calibration of the quick-shifter is also claimed to be improved, along with the switch to a lighter throttle, which is said to further smooth throttle response, thanks to a variable-radius cable reel.

The windscreen is now larger and is claimed to reduce wind pressure by 76 per cent. That should be immediately noticeable.

CFMOTO also state that the seat material has been significantly improved and is now much more durable. The body panels are also claimed to be harder-wearing.

The addition of a USB-C charging port completes the notable changes.

Also impressive, considering the $9590 ride-away pricing, is that the SR-S already boasted and continues to include a Brembo M40 four-piston radial caliper, Bosch ABS and a five-inch colour TFT complete with smartphone connectivity, all backed by a three-year warranty.

Colour options for this latest model are Gem Black and Nebula White.

MY26 CFMOTO 450 SR-S Specifications