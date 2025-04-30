ADVENTURE JUST GOT TOUGHER

To celebrate the outstanding success of the 450MT’s first year in Australia, CFMOTO is giving riders even more reasons to gear up and get exploring with the launch of the Armour Up promotion.

From 1 May to 30 June 2025, customers who purchase a new 450MT will receive a complimentary ‘Armour Up’ Pack valued at $619. This adds serious protection, rugged style, and even greater value to Australia’s favourite mid-capacity adventure bike.

The Free Armour Up Pack includes:

Upper Crash Bars

Lower Crash Bars

Skid Plate

Engine Guards

Built tough and designed to match the spirit of the 450MT, these premium Genuine CFMOTO accessories offer adventure riders the peace of mind to confidently tackle rougher tracks.

Adventure’s Best Just Got Better

Since its launch, the 450MT has taken Australia by storm, quickly becoming the country’s favourite adventure bike and one of the top-selling road motorcycles overall in 2024.

Engineered for off-the-beaten tracks and far beyond, the 450MT redefined what riders could expect from a mid-capacity adventure bike — combining real-world adventure touring performance with unbeatable value.

Now, with the Free Armour Up Pack promotion, it’s the perfect time to join the CFMOTO adventure movement and embark on your next trip fully equipped.

Important Information:

Offer available on new CFMOTO 450MT models sold and delivered between 1 May and 30 June 2025.

Labour for fitting the accessories is not included and can be arranged separately through the selling dealership if required.

Customers should allow up to 8 weeks for accessory pack processing from the time of redemption.

For more information, visit www.cfmoto.com.au or contact your local CFMOTO dealer today.

The Small Print

*CFMOTO’s 450MT ‘ARMOUR UP’ promotion applies to all new 450MT motorcycles purchased during the promotion period 01/05/25 – 30/06/25. ARMOUR UP pack parts will be supplied in the black colour options only and will exclude dealer fitment costs. Excludes demonstrators, available from participating dealers, while stocks last.