CFMOTO 450SR

CFMOTO have taken the wraps off a sporty looking new CFMOTO 450SR model and have told us that it can be expected to arrive late this year in to Australia.

With a claimed wet-weight of 168 kg the 450 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin should shift along quick enough to keep most learner legal machines at bay.

While its LAMS eligibility is yet to be officially certified, on our maths, with a 90 kg allowance for rider and fuel, it should just scrape in. If it doesn’t, I am sure importers Mojo Motorcycles will have no problems in having the tune tweaked to lop half a neddy off to achieve that certification, if that ends up being required.

Pricing for the 37 kW (49.6) horsepower 450 SR will be announced closer to its Q4 release date, but knowing CFMOTO we can ony assume that it will be quite competitive.

CFMOTO are promising performance comfort and will no doubt market this machine off the back of their KTM provided Moto3 and Moto2 World Championship entries.

Finer details are scant at the moment thus we are unable to ascertain whether this engine is a down-sized version of KTM’s highly innovative 799cc LC8c twin that first did duty in the 790 Duke, or whether it is an all-new powerplant designed in house by CFMOTO themselves.

Standard seat height is 795 mm but it can be lowered to 785 or raised to 815 mm through different seat options.

The five-inch TFT screen will certainly prove an attractive feature for young buyers, as will be the trick looking MotoGP style winglets.

A fairly generous 14-litre fuel capacity will be welcome as will the Bosch ABS system and slipper clutch.

The question on many lips though, considering this engine breathes through a quick-release air filter and is relatively light weight, ‘is when does the adventure variant will emerge…?’