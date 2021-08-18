CFMOTO 800MT Accessories

With pricing of the CFMOTO 800MT having been recently revealed as $12,990 ride away for the Sport, and $13,990 ride away for the Touring, we’ve now seen some of the genuine accessories that will be on offer when the bikes land later this year.

21 items will also be available across the full accessories’ gamut straight off the bat, including luggage, protection and ergonomic alternatives such as a higher seat, handlebar riser mounts and oversized rally pegs. In other words everything you’d expect to further adventurise your machine.

CFMOTO 800MT Luggage

For those looking to tour or adventure and in need of luggage, there’s a number of options, from an aluminium top box or side cases, through to a tail bag or side bags. Both the 800MT Sport and 800MT Touring will go on sale with factory-fitted pannier mounts.

36L Aluminium top case – $699 RRP

The 36L aluminium top case features high-strength reinforced corners for the shock and stress of off-road riding and is designed to perfectly match with the original mounting bracket, while running a waterproof, dustproof scratchproof inside lining.

Aluminium side cases – $699 each

Like the top case, the aluminium side cases have high strength reinforced corners with the right case offering 28L of storage and the left case offering 35L. Both likewise match the mounting bracket and have a waterproof, dustproof and scratchproof lining.

40L Rear tail bag – $399 RRP

The 40L tail bag is constructed of waterproof and wear resistant nylon, with a range of internal pockets and strapped, with a top access point that includes a waterproof zipper, as well as an internal nylon waterproof bag. The double-end roll mouth ensures plenty of access, while the bag can be converted into a backpack when not fitted to your 800MT.

Side bag assembly – RHS $599, LHS $499 RRP

The side bag assembly includes an isolation plate to protect the bag and its contents from exhaust heat or melting, with a 1000D water resistant fabric and waterproof zippers used to offer a waterproof and dustproof seal Like the tailbag the side bag assembly can be used as a backpack, or alternatively as a tail bag, with a 10 kg load capacity.

CFMOTO 800MT Protection & Ergo accessories

There’s a wide range of protective accessories available, designed to keep your CFMOTO 800MT Sport or Touring in tip top shape, regardless of how adventurous you get.

That includes the headlight guard which is available in silver or black for $179.00 RRP, or the spotlight guards for $99.00 RRP. Lower crash bars are also available in silver for $299.00, with radiator protectors available in either silver or black for $169.00 RRP.

Ensuring braking isn’t at risk is the front brake caliper guards for $59.00 RRP, and front and rear brake fluid reservoir guards for the same price. To help cut down on wear and tear is a protective film for the dash for just $12.00 RRP.

If you’re looking to tweak the ergonomics there’s also a number of accessories on offer, like the tall seat for $199.00 RRP, which raises the seat height by 30 mm to 855 mm in total. Plus there’s handlebar riser mounts for $89.00 RRP, with oversize rally pegs for $119.00 RRP.

Also available, just for the Sport model, is the oversize side-stand seat for $59.00 RRP, with a front fender extension ($39.00 RRP) helping cut down on road fling, as well as a device extension bar for $99 RRP.

Contact your local CFMOTO dealer for more information about the 800MT and accessories and keep an eye out for the arrival of the CFMOTO800MT Sport for $12,990 ride away and the 800MT Touring for $13,990 ride away, which both expected to be on sale in Australia by the end of 2021.