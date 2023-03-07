CFMOTO 800MT EXPLORE

Touches Down in AUS

Following the remarkable debut of the 800MT adventure-touring range, CFMOTO has raised the bar further for 2023 by introducing a fourth variant to the rapidly expanding range with its new flagship model, the 800MT Explore.

An evolution of the existing Touring model, the new 800MT Explore features a compilation of technical updates set to maximise long-distance comfort whilst taking the overall ownership experience to new heights, thanks to the introduction of an advanced traction control system, rear radar technology, an 8-inch Multi-Media Interface (MMI) display, several new ride modes, switchable ABS front and rear, and new Michelin tyres.

ENGINE

The 799cc parallel-twin engine’s tune has been revised for optimised torque delivery.

Lightweight forged aluminium pistons feature three piston rings, and a chrome ceramic coated piston pin for reduced piston weight and therefore reduced reciprocating mass, resulting in a faster revving engine. The pistons are connected via forged cracked connecting rods for precision fit and increased service life. The lightweight 75° forged one-piece crankshaft with plain bearings also reduces the rotating masses inside the engine, improving the throttle response when accelerating or decelerating. The 285° firing order creates a similar power delivery and sound characteristics of a V-twin engine.

The Power Assisted Slipper Clutch (PASC) is more compact and lighter than conventional designs. It provides a lighter clutch lever pull with a broad engagement range for greater confidence and comfort. The ‘slipper’ function aids in keeping the motorcycle steady during sharp downshifts by reducing back torque, keeping the rear tyre from hopping, and locking up. A bi-directional quickshifter makes shifting through gears effortless for an enhanced riding experience.

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

The high-strength, lightweight chromium-molybdenum alloy steel frame and subframe weigh only 16kg and are paired with an aluminium swingarm for optimised rigidity and stability. 43mm KYB inverted front forks provide a compliant and controlled ride with a generous 160mm of travel and damping characteristics tailored specifically for adventure riding. Both compression and rebound damping can be adjusted, along with spring preload. The single KYB rear shock features 150mm of travel with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping. Wire-spoked rims on the Explore iteration have been upgraded with Michelin Anakee tyres for an enhanced riding experience, mainly when off-road.