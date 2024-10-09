One-million ORV milestone for CFMOTO

CFMOTO have announced the production of its one-millionth ORV (Off-Road Vehicle) at its facility in Hangzhou, China, with the milestone coinciding with their company’s 35th anniversary, marking a huge achievement for CFMOTO’s history.

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO has become one of the world’s fastest-growing powersports companies. The company has dedicated itself to developing high-performance, large-displacement liquid-cooled engines, establishing a position as the leading powersports brand in China.

Today, CFMOTO is the best-selling ORV brand in Europe and holds the number one market share in more than 30 countries, including Australia.

CFMOTO’s ORV journey began in 2005 with the launch of the CF500 at the EICMA show. Since its initial launch, CFMOTO’s product range has evolved significantly. The CFORCE 1000, the brand’s first 1000 cc ATV, and the CFORCE EV110 electric ATV are just two examples of CFMOTO’s continued advancements in the highly competitive market.

On the UTV front, CFMOTO made its mark in 2007 with the launch of the CF500 UTV, the powerful UFORCE 1000, followed. In recent months, the company introduced the U10 PRO and U10 PRO HIGHLAND, featuring next-generation technology and a three-cylinder engine.

CFMOTO’s innovation extends to the SSV market as well. Since the original Z6 in 2010, the brand has also launched ZFORCE 1000 SPORT and the first-ever six-seater ZFORCE 950 SPORT-4 in 2023.

The ceremony to celebrate the milestone took place at CFMOTO’s off-road vehicle production facility, where more than 100 guests, including senior management, department heads, distributors, dealers, and staff from various plants, gathered to witness the momentous occasion.

As the one-millionth ORV – the soon-to-be-released flagship Z10 SSV– rolled off the assembly line, the attendees marked both the brand’s 35 years of existence and the exceptional achievement of producing one million off-road vehicles.

Mr. Charles Ni

“The roll off of the one-millionth ORV signifies not merely a quantitative breakthrough but also a proof of our years of technological innovation and market expansion. This landmark achievement would have been impossible without the hard work of our staff and the loyalty and dedication of our distributors and dealers. This moment belongs not just to CFMOTO but to our entire global family.”

Michael Poynton – General Manager of Mojo Motorcycles

“This milestone of reaching one million off-road vehicles is an incredible testament to CFMOTO’s dedication to innovation and growth. Since its local introduction to the market in 2005, we’ve seen the brand go from strength to strength here in Australia.

“With over 50,000 ORV units sold nationwide, CFMOTO has become a trusted name for farmers, property owners, and off-road enthusiasts alike. It’s been a remarkable journey, and we’re proud to play a role in bringing CFMOTO’s world-class vehicles to the Australian market. The future is bright, and we look forward to continuing this exciting journey alongside our customers and dealers.”

CFMOTO has also reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation in the off-road vehicle market, with plans to further expand its product line-up.

For more information about the CFORCE ORV range and other CFMOTO products, visit cfmoto.com.au or contact your nearest authorised CFMOTO off-road vehicle dealer.