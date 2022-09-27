CFMOTO CFORCE EV110

The CFMOTO CFORCE EV110 is an advanced youth ATV that CFMOTO tell us is suitable for riders aged 10+ and bristles with usefel technology such as app controlled geofencing and maximum speed control.

Powered by a 1500W electric motor with smooth acceleration and linear torque delivery the EV nature of the ATV means that noise is kept to an absolute minimum.

The choice between the two riding modes offered is easily switchable; the Eco (E) mode limits vehicle speed between 1km/h to 24km/h and extends the overall riding range.

Sport (S) mode offers maximum performance for more confident pilots, enabling higher vehicle speeds up to 45km/h.

Maximum speed can be controlled and personalised between 1km/h and 45km/h; unique speed limits can be set for both Sport & Economy riding modes, perfect for situations where multiple children of varying experience and confidence levels may be riding the ATV.

CFMOTO’s Smart Safe Guard smartphone application offers parents maximum assurance and control with the ability to monitor the CFORCE EV110’s precise location and distance.

The App can also be used to keep track of essential vehicle status information, including ride mileage, remaining battery percentage, battery temperature and voltage. A convenient ‘Low Battery Alert’ notifies parents when the charge becomes low.

The intelligent application enables parents to establish a Geofence from their location. If the CFORCE EV110 exceeds the set range, a buzzing reminder will alert the rider, and the ATVs speed will be automatically limited. Parents are notified via their smartphones.

Young riders can quickly call for assistance by activating the SOS call button on the ATV, which triggers an alert via the Smart Safe Guard app.

Conversely, parents can remotely buzz the CFORCE EV110 with a Call Back, informing the rider to return to base.

Additionally, a safety tether engine-stop switch clips onto the rider’s jersey. In the event of broken contact, the tether will instantly shut down the motor to stop the ATV.

CFORCE EV110’s estimated 60 km riding range providing well over 3 hours of run time.

A sophisticated energy recycling system smoothly converts braking energy into battery power.

The 44V, 2,400Wh lithium-Ion battery can be fully charged from 0 to 100 per cent in just 4 hours.

The battery is also removable, allowing for convenient charging anywhere, anytime and is protected by an intelligent battery management system.

A five-inch LCD instrument gauge displays battery percentage, speedometer, odometer, and active riding mode.

Starting and Stopping the CFORCE EV110 is no more difficult than pressing the centrally mounted Start/Stop button.

The integrated left-hand switch block controls for ignition On/Off, Forward, Neutral, and Reverse gear selection, a horn plus riding mode selection switch.

Tackling rough terrain for young riders will be a breeze thanks to the CFORCE EV110’s double A-arm independent front suspension with premium oil-damped shock absorbers.

Out back, a swingarm rear suspension system employs a single-shock absorber providing long wheel travel for a smooth, comfortable, and balanced ride. All three shock absorbers sport adjustable spring preload, which enables the ATV’s suspension to be optimised for varying rider weights and adjusted as they grow.

Braking capabilities are equally impressive, with full hydraulic disc brakes being utilised across the twin caliper front brake and single caliper rear brake systems.

The left-hand brake lever also operates a Combined Brake System (front & rear brakes) whilst the right-hand brake lever and foot brake pedal operate independently.

Styling design has taken cues from the show-stopping adult-sized Evolution-A concept with distinctive LED front and rear lighting, closed grille, aero wheel caps and fresh livery.

Available in mid-October in the choice of two colour schemes: White / Lemon Green or White / Lava Orange for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $5,290 Ride Away and is backed by CFMOTO’s 24-month warranty.

CFMOTO CFORCE EV110 Specifications