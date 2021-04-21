With the end of the financial year approaching, CFMOTO has launched a ‘tax time’ deals campaign across its ATV and UTV range.
CFMOTO ATV TAX TIME DEALS
ADVERTORIAL
• A low 2.9 per cent farmer finance* on the CFORCE 400 EPS, which has the same features as the CFORCE 400 (fuel injection, CVT transmission, engine, 2WD and 4WD modes, independent rear suspension, carry racks and a tow bar) but adds the comfort of electronic power steering, 12-inch alloy wheels and a heavy-duty 2500-pound winch. The CFORCE 400 EPS ultimate work machine is priced at $7990 rideaway and comes in a blue livery.
• A free CFMoto i27 generator** (valued at $1299) with every purchase of the CFORCE 625 EPS ($10,490 rideaway) or CFORCE 625 EPS Touring ($10,990 rideaway), in addition to a three-year warranty – up from the normal two-year CFMoto warranty. The CFORCE 625 EPS is available in titanium grey, and the CFORCE 625 EPS Touring, distinguishable from its sibling by a longer wheelbase, pillion backrest and alloy wheels, comes in camo.
A: CFORCE 400
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
B: CFORCE 400 EPS
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
C: CFORCE 520 EPS
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
D: CFORCE 625 EPS
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers. CFMOTO CFORCE 625 EPS & CFORCE 625 EPS Touring models are supported by a 3 Year Warranty. Each model is covered by a 2 year unlimited km factory warranty as per conditions outlined in the CFMOTO warranty booklet. An additional third year is a ‘Powertrain’ warranty, covering engine and transmission only. Valid from 1/04/21 to 30/06/21.
E: CFORCE 625 EPS TOURING
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers. CFMOTO CFORCE 625 EPS & CFORCE 625 EPS Touring models are supported by a 3 Year Warranty. Each model is covered by a 2 year unlimited km factory warranty as per conditions outlined in the CFMOTO warranty booklet. An additional third year is a ‘Powertrain’ warranty, covering engine and transmission only. Valid from 1/04/21 to 30/06/21.
F: CFORCE 850 EPS
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
G: CFORCE 1000 EPS
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
CFMOTO UTV TAX TIME DEALS
- A free snorkel kit (valued at $562) and a 2.9 per cent farmer finance** on the three-seater UFORCE 1000 EPS V-twin, which has a tilt tray, roof kit, 800kg towing capacity and 350kg cargo capacity.
- A free CFMOTO i27 generator with the most value-packed UTV in the CFMOTO range – the UFORCE 1000 Hunter EPS. Additions from the UFORCE 1000 EPS include a UV-resistant camouflage wrap, a front protector bar, bonnet rack, side and rear bars, black half doors, a 3500-pound winch and alloy A-arm guards. A three-year warranty is standard on both UFORCE 1000 UTVs.
Welcome to the CFMOTO UFORCE range. Real-world, work-ready UTVs loaded with equipment, value and reliability you can count on, day-in, day-out. All CFMOTO UTVs are backed by a two-year factory warranty and supported by a robust network of more than 80 dealers Australia wide.Take the next step and Experience More Together with CFMOTO .
A: UFORCE 550
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
B: UFORCE 550 EPS
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
C: UFORCE 800 EPS
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
D: UFORCE 800 EPS CAMO LE
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
E: UFORCE 1000 EPS
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
F: UFORCE 1000 EPS HUNTER
*National ride away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.
