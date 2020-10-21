CFMoto expanding operations & model-line in 2021

CFMoto Australia have announced the appointment of three new dealers to help the company move foreward in 2021 and usher in the new 700CL-X range, the brand’s first full power motorcycle, alongside a number of additional new models expected to be spun out of a partnership with KTM.

CFMoto Australia welcomed Moto Adelaide in South Australia, Carr Brothers Motorcycles in Wollongong, NSW, and Ultimate Motorbikes in Ipswich, Queensland, to bolster its network of more than 80 ATV/UTV and motorcycle dealers nationwide.

Moto Adelaide is one of the largest metropolitan motorcycle dealers in South Australia with more than 25 years in the business. Specialising in sales, service and genuine spare parts, the multi-brand dealer is located at 1075 Main South Road, Melrose Park – just 10 minutes from the Adelaide CBD.

Carr Brothers Motorcycles has more than 100 years combined experience at a national and international level of road and dirt racing. Servicing and repairing all models of motorcycles, quads and scooters, the multi-brand dealer is located at Unit 1, 60-64 Princes Highway, in Wollongong’s western suburb of Yallah.

Ultimate Motorbikes is a TeamMoto-owned business and a cornerstone of Queensland’s motorcycle retail industry with 12 key locations spread across the Gold Coast, Springwood and Ipswich in Brisbane. CFMOTO will be represented at the West Ipswich showroom at 359 Brisbane Street, West Ipswich.

CFMoto celebrate 15 years in Australia

CFMoto recently also celebrated their 15-year anniversary in Australia which was marked by record sales that saw the brand surpass 25,000 unit sales of motorcycles, ATV and UTVs through its network nationwide since the brand was first introduced into Australia in 2005, when Mojo Motorcycles directors Joshua Carter and Michael Poynton began importing CFMoto scooters under the brand Mojo Scooter Co. A relationship quickly formed, and Mojo Motorcycles identified CFMoto’s strategy towards becoming a serious global player in the powersports industry.

Mojo Motorcycles soon introduced CFMoto’s range of motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs to Australia and New Zealand and established robust dealer networks in both countries. It also relocated to a company-owned, purpose-built 5000 sqm distribution centre in Altona, Victoria.

Michael Poynton – CFMOTO Australia Director

“CFMOTO was founded in 1989, so it’s still a relatively young company. In that short time, however, it’s become a seriously powerful player in the ATV/UTV markets across the globe, and we knew big, bold moves were on the horizon for the company’s motorcycle division. We’ve been the official distributor for CFMOTO here in Australia and New Zealand for 15 years now, and the rapid rate of progress the company has shown never ceases to amaze me. And on top of that – amid a year of a global pandemic no less – we’re seeing record sales as we prepare for the arrival of an unprecedented number of new models in local showrooms.”

CFMoto Australia current motorcycle range comprises seven models, all of which are LAMS-approved and come with an extended three-year factory warranty until December 31, 2020. CFMoto’s road motorcycle range includes four NK naked bikes (in 150, 250, 300 and 650 capacities) as well as the 650MT adventure tourer, 650GT sports tourer and the sharply-styled 300SR – CFMoto’s first fully-faired sportsbike – which has just arrived in local showrooms with a rideaway price of $5790.

CFMoto Australia is set for a barrage of new-model activity next year, particularly in the road motorcycle segment. Early next year will welcome the arrival of the all-new 700CL-X range – CFMOTO’s first full-powered motorcycle – featuring an all-new 693 cc parallel-twin engine that produces 55 kW (73 hp) of power at 8500 rpm and 68 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm.

The range kicks off with the wire-spoke-wheeled 700CL-X Classic naked bike early next year followed by the 700CL-X Adventure and 700CL-X Sport from around April.

CFMoto has also unveiled the largest and most powerful motorcycle ever produced by a Chinese manufacturer: the 1250TR-G. Unveiled at the recent 2020 Chongqing Motor Expo and on sale in China in the first half of 2021, the 1250TR-G is a grand-touring version of the all-new 1250J police and state guest escort motorcycle. The 1250TR-G luxury tourer debuts CFMOTO’s 105 kW/120 Nm 1278 cc V-twin derived from CFMoto’s partnership with KTM.

CFMOTO partnered with KTM in 2013 to produce small-capacity KTM-badged models for China, a market of which last year tallied 17.1 million motorcycle sales.

The CFMOTO/KTM joint venture today comprises an office and recently completed R&D building while an all-new manufacturing facility in Hangzhou will be operational later this year. The joint venture will further expand CFMoto’s research and development team, which currently comprises more than 200 employees across five countries – in addition to CFMoto’s workforce of more than 2600 employees worldwide.