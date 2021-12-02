CFMoto 300SR Summer Deal – Bonus jacket and helmet with bike

There’s never been a better time to get onto two wheels, with CFMoto’s 300SR now the focus of their summer campaign, offering a free CFMoto full-face helmet and riding jacket to help you get started.

The campaign kicked off yesterday and will run until February 22, with the 300SR priced at an extremely competitive $5790 ride away, offering a light and sporty single-cylinder with full fairings for those who like the racer look.

The 300SR produces 29hp and 25Nm from that single-cylinder engine, runs Bosch EFI, 37mm upside-down forks, Continental ABS, a TFT screen, dual modes, mobile phone connectivity, LED lights and has a three-year warranty for total peace of mind.

The combined value of the helmet and summer jacket is $349, with various styles on offer, which may vary. Contact your local CFMoto dealer for more information or drop in and check one out yourself.