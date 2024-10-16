CFMOTO at GP Expo

CFMOTO Motorcycles Australia return to the GP Expo at the 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix this weekend at Phillip Island. Marking its third consecutive year at the event, CFMOTO is ready to showcase the latest innovations from the world’s fastest-growing powersports brand, including three exciting new models making their Australian debut.

Event-goers will get an exclusive first look at the soon-to-be-released 500SR VOOM, 675SR-R, and 800MT-X, all set to wow with cutting-edge design and performance.

CFMOTO 500SR VOOM

This striking new model will undoubtedly turn heads with its neo-retro styling, paying homage to the iconic race replicas of the 80s and 90s. The 500SR VOOM, powered by CFMOTO’s first inline four-cylinder engine, delivers an impressive 61kW (81.8hp with RAM air effect). Packed with an array of performance features, including a CF-SC Slipper Clutch, quickshifter, adjustable suspension, and a 5-inch curved TFT display. The VOOM’s design blends classic and modern elements, from its unique wheelbarrow-style exhaust pipes to its double-circle headlights and taillights.

CFMOTO 675SR-R

Elevating the SR range further, the 675SR-R features an in-house developed 675cc inline triple-cylinder engine, generating 70kW at 11,000rpm and 70Nm of torque. With a sub-3.6 second 0-100 km/h time, this middleweight marvel boasts racing elements throughout, from the aerodynamic fairing and winglets to the fully adjustable KYB suspension. The 675SR-R is built for those seeking speed and precision, with features like a high-arch aluminium swingarm, underbody exhaust, and a race-shift capable quickshifter.

CFMOTO 800MT-X

Adventure riders will be excited to see the 800MT-X, the most off-road-focused model in the 800MT lineup. Powered by a revised 799cc parallel-twin engine, it delivers increased torque (87Nm @ 6,750rpm) for superior off-road performance. Equipped with 21/18-inch wheels, 48mm fully adjustable front forks with 230mm travel, and an extended range thanks to the low-slung 22.5L fuel tank, the 800MT-X is ready for the most rugged adventures. With three riding modes, switchable traction control, and cornering ABS, this adventure bike is set to impress Australian riders.

In addition to these new models, the CFMOTO display will feature other popular models, including the 800NK Advanced, 800MT Explore, 450SR S, 450CL-C Bobber, 450MT, XO PAPIO Racer, and the CX-2E electric fun bike.

Rider Appearances

CFMOTO fans will also have the opportunity to meet rising superstars Joel Esteban and newly crowned Moto3 World Champion David Alonso on Friday afternoon at 4:00 pm.

Additionally, Australian favourite Joel Kelso will make a special appearance at the CFMOTO display on Saturday between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

With plenty to see, do, and win, make sure to visit the CFMOTO display at the GP Expo this weekend. There will be exciting giveaways, exclusive merchandise, and much more!