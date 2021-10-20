CFMOTO 800MT pre-orders to receive $899 of bonus accessories
With CFMOTO’s 800MT due to arrive from January 2022, the company have unveiled a pre-order promotion with $899 of bonus accessories for those who get their name down before December 31, 2021.
Riders who place an order on either the 800MT Sport ($12,990 ride away) or 800MT Touring ($13,990 ride away), will also receive $899 worth of free accessories fitted during pre-delivery alongside a 2021-2022 summer delivery guarantee.
The free accessories included are silver side crash bars, a black radiator protector and black headlight guard.
Those interested can make a pre-order through a dealership, over the phone or online via a new dedicated 800MT microsite (link) with a simple step-by-step build process.
The microsite allows riders to start the build process to place a pre-order and nominate their preferred dealer, including adding any accessories they’d like to fit on their 800MT over and above the items already included in the campaign.
Once the pre-order details are received by a CFMOTO dealer, the customer will be contacted to verify details and process a $500 deposit, and as these models will be arriving sight unseen the deposit is refundable if there’s a change of mind. Anyone who’s already pre-ordered will also receive the bonus accessories.
First shipments are scheduled to arrive in January to begin honouring the summer delivery guarantee.
The Sport version will be available in a Nebula Black livery, and the Touring in Twilight Blue.
The 800MTs are powered by KTM’s 799cc 95hp/88Nm parallel twin with a ride-by-wire throttle and multiple riding modes: Sport and Rain.
Wheel sizes are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear – an ideal compromise for road and off-road riding – with the Sport tracking on cast wheels and the Touring on spoked wheels.
The chassis is completed by fully adjustable KYB suspension, Spanish J.Juan radial brakes and a tubular steel frame.
Visit www.cfmoto800mt.com.au or contact your local CFMOTO dealer for further information or to preorder.
CFMOTO 800MT features
- Seven-inch TFT screen
- Ride by-wire throttle
- Multiple riding modes
- Slipper clutch
- Cruise control
- Continental ABS braking system
- KYB fully adjustable suspension
- Adjustable screen
- Fog lights
- Crash bars
- USB charging
- LED lights and turn signals
- Three-year warranty
800MT Touring features
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Wire-spoked wheels
- Centrestand
- Up/down quickshifter
- Handguards
- Alloy bashplate
- Steering damper