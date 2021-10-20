CFMOTO 800MT pre-orders to receive $899 of bonus accessories

With CFMOTO’s 800MT due to arrive from January 2022, the company have unveiled a pre-order promotion with $899 of bonus accessories for those who get their name down before December 31, 2021.

Riders who place an order on either the 800MT Sport ($12,990 ride away) or 800MT Touring ($13,990 ride away), will also receive $899 worth of free accessories fitted during pre-delivery alongside a 2021-2022 summer delivery guarantee.

The free accessories included are silver side crash bars, a black radiator protector and black headlight guard.

Those interested can make a pre-order through a dealership, over the phone or online via a new dedicated 800MT microsite (link) with a simple step-by-step build process.

The microsite allows riders to start the build process to place a pre-order and nominate their preferred dealer, including adding any accessories they’d like to fit on their 800MT over and above the items already included in the campaign.

Once the pre-order details are received by a CFMOTO dealer, the customer will be contacted to verify details and process a $500 deposit, and as these models will be arriving sight unseen the deposit is refundable if there’s a change of mind. Anyone who’s already pre-ordered will also receive the bonus accessories.

First shipments are scheduled to arrive in January to begin honouring the summer delivery guarantee.

The Sport version will be available in a Nebula Black livery, and the Touring in Twilight Blue.

The 800MTs are powered by KTM’s 799cc 95hp/88Nm parallel twin with a ride-by-wire throttle and multiple riding modes: Sport and Rain.

Wheel sizes are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear – an ideal compromise for road and off-road riding – with the Sport tracking on cast wheels and the Touring on spoked wheels.

The chassis is completed by fully adjustable KYB suspension, Spanish J.Juan radial brakes and a tubular steel frame.

Visit www.cfmoto800mt.com.au or contact your local CFMOTO dealer for further information or to preorder.

CFMOTO 800MT features

Seven-inch TFT screen

Ride by-wire throttle

Multiple riding modes

Slipper clutch

Cruise control

Continental ABS braking system

KYB fully adjustable suspension

Adjustable screen

Fog lights

Crash bars

USB charging

LED lights and turn signals

Three-year warranty

800MT Touring features