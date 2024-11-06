CFMOTO V4

CFMOTO has unveiled a new in-house developed 90-degree V4 powerplant that looks to set a cat amongst the pigeons.

Dubbed the “Core of Speed,” and “V4.0” the new engine is claimed to make 156 kW (209 horsepower) at 14,500rpm and peak torque of 114Nm at 12,500rpm.

Claimed to weigh just 61.5kg, CFMOTO indicates that it has been made with racing in mind and showed the silhouette of a very futuristic-looking sports motorcycle concept as the engine was unveiled.

Details are scant with this teaser but CFMOTO have said that the new engine features a counter-rotating crankshaft, finger-follower valve train setup, secondary top-feed injectors, and oval exhaust ports.