CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 Sport R
CFMOTO have added a new up-spec model to their SSV selection, with the ZFORCE 1000 Sport R arriving for $21,490 drive away, with more power, more ground clearance, new wheels and tyres and more suspension travel to sweeten the deal.
The Sport R’s credentials include:
- 963 cc liquid-cooled, fuel injected V-twin engine producing 90 hp
- Two modes – Sport or Normal
- 1626 mm wide and 2285 mm wheelbase
- Ground clearance is 340 mm
- 14-inch aluminium beadlock wheels for lower tyre pressures
- Larger 29-inch tyres
- 340 mm suspension travel front, and 395 mm on the rear, with tool-less adjustment
- All-new sway bar for more lateral stability
In addition to revised engine, chassis and dimensions, CFMOTO has updated the driver interface with a new five-inch TFT screen (different layouts for Sport and Normal modes), a new flat-bottom steering wheel with improved grip, ‘racing style’ cockpit switches and smartphone connectivity with the CFMOTO RIDE app.
As for comfort and convenience, slide rails under the seat make adjustment easier (there’s 96 mm available), the seats provide more back support, and the passenger handlebar is now adjustable.
Standard features include a roof, protection bar and winch with nylon cable – items not available on other SSVs in the Sport R’s market segment.
There are also multi-functional accessories available for the Sport R, including windshields, cargo boxes, LED bars, lower doors, audio and nerf bars.
The Sport R is available in Royal Blue or Nebula Black.
For those who don’t need the flagship model, the Sport continues to retail for $19,490 drive away, while the entry-level SSV option from CFMOTO is the ZFORCE 800 Trail ($16,990 drive away) which replaced the ZFORCE 800 with a myriad of updates including a new roof, new side air intake with frog skin filter, new exterior design, a new LED front light, more robust half doors and restyled 14-inch alloy wheels.
CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 Sport R Specifications
|CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 Sport R
|Engine
|Liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke V-twin
|Displacement
|963 cc
|Maximum power
|90 hp at 7500 rpm
|Maximum torque
|87 Nm at 6750 rpm
|Fueling
|Bosch EFI with ‘fly by wire’
|Transmission
|CVT
|Drive
|H-L-N-R-Park plus handbrake
|4WD
|2WD/4WD with locking front differential
|Rear differential
|Limited-slip
|Steering
|Power
|SUSPENSION & BRAKES
|Front
|Dual A-Arm independent with sway bar, 340 mm travel
|Rear
|Multi-link independent with sway bar, 380 mm travel
|Shocks
|Gas shock with high / low-speed compression and rebound damping setting, rear shock with dual-spring
|Brakes
|Four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes
|WHEELS & TYRES
|Wheels
|14-inch alloy colour matched beadlock rims
|Tyres
|29-inch 8-ply CST Stag
|DIMENSIONS
|L x W x H
|3020 x 1635 x 1850 mm
|Wheelbase
|2285 mm
|Ground clearance
|340 mm
|Weight (WET)
|705 kg
|LOAD
|Towing capacity
|400 kg
|Carrying capacity
|100 kg
|Payload capacity
|350 kg
|Persons
|Two
|Fuel capacity
|36.5 litre
|Roll cage
|ROPS-certified
|Warranty
|12 months
|Colours
|Royal Blue or Nebula Black
|Price
|$21,490 drive away