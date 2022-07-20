CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 Sport R

CFMOTO have added a new up-spec model to their SSV selection, with the ZFORCE 1000 Sport R arriving for $21,490 drive away, with more power, more ground clearance, new wheels and tyres and more suspension travel to sweeten the deal.

The Sport R’s credentials include:

963 cc liquid-cooled, fuel injected V-twin engine producing 90 hp

Two modes – Sport or Normal

1626 mm wide and 2285 mm wheelbase

Ground clearance is 340 mm

14-inch aluminium beadlock wheels for lower tyre pressures

Larger 29-inch tyres

340 mm suspension travel front, and 395 mm on the rear, with tool-less adjustment

All-new sway bar for more lateral stability

In addition to revised engine, chassis and dimensions, CFMOTO has updated the driver interface with a new five-inch TFT screen (different layouts for Sport and Normal modes), a new flat-bottom steering wheel with improved grip, ‘racing style’ cockpit switches and smartphone connectivity with the CFMOTO RIDE app.

As for comfort and convenience, slide rails under the seat make adjustment easier (there’s 96 mm available), the seats provide more back support, and the passenger handlebar is now adjustable.

Standard features include a roof, protection bar and winch with nylon cable – items not available on other SSVs in the Sport R’s market segment.

There are also multi-functional accessories available for the Sport R, including windshields, cargo boxes, LED bars, lower doors, audio and nerf bars.

The Sport R is available in Royal Blue or Nebula Black.

For those who don’t need the flagship model, the Sport continues to retail for $19,490 drive away, while the entry-level SSV option from CFMOTO is the ZFORCE 800 Trail ($16,990 drive away) which replaced the ZFORCE 800 with a myriad of updates including a new roof, new side air intake with frog skin filter, new exterior design, a new LED front light, more robust half doors and restyled 14-inch alloy wheels.

For more information on the CFMOTO SSV range visit the website or contact your local dealer.

CFMOTO ZFORCE 1000 Sport R Specifications