CFMOTO ZFORCE 800 Trail

The ZFORCE 800 Trail will replace the existing CFMOTO offering, the ZFORCE 800, offering a value driven SSV without trading off a dynamic seat-of-the-pants driving experience.

There are a number of updates for the 800 Trail over its predecessor, including a new roof, new side air intake with frog skin filter, new exterior design, a new LED front light, more robust half doors and restyled 14-inch alloy wheels.

The dual-seat 800 Trail also has a 254 mm longer wheelbase (now 2286 mm), and there’s now an extra 3 hp (up to 65 hp) from the liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke V-twin, which is married to a CVT transmission and has two power modes.

Inside the cabin there’s a new five-inch LCD display, an adjustable passenger handlebar, flat-bottomed steering wheel, dual-mode electronic power steering, waterproof storage compartments, improved sports seats, new seat rails and smartphone-connectivity in conjunction with the CFMOTO RIDE app.

The 800 Trail has dual A-arm front suspension with 255 mm of travel, while major changes have been introduced at the rear with a Dynamic double A-arm setup. That translates to more controlled wheel movement for supreme handling. Suspension travel at the rear is 305 mm.

Other standard highlights include a tow hitch, 26-inch six-ply tyres, extended fender and ‘intelligent’ T-Box.

Accessories include skid plates, nerf bars, bumpers, half and full windscreens, a rear cargo box, aluminium roof, snorkel kit and audio system. The retail price for the 800 Trail is $16,990 drive away, in one livery only – Galaxy Grey.

Michael Poynton – CFMOTO Australia director

“The ZFORCE 800 Trail continues CFMOTO’s renewed push into the recreational side-by-side market, engine performance, handling, traction, comfort and overall configuration are first-class, with the level of spec surpassing our major competitors – but at a price point which delivers an incredibly fun drive, time after time.”

ALL 4 ADVENTURE & the CFMOTO ZFORCE 800 TRAIL

CFMOTO has also joined forces with All 4 Adventure, Australia’s adventure, fishing and 4×4 show, with the 800 Trail to take centre stage during season 14.

We’ll be seeing the fruits of the CFMOTO and All 4 Adventure collaboration in the second half of 2022 on Channel 10 and its affiliates including tenplay.com.au. Episodes will also appear on the subscription-based unleahed.tv, and All 4 also releases content on DVD.