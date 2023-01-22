2023 CFMOTO ZForce 950 Sport

$19,990 Ride-Away

CFMOTO’s latest SSV has arrived in Australia in the form of the ZForce 950 Sport, which will sit between the entry level ZForce 800 Trail and flagship ZForce 1000 Sport, at a competitive price of $19,990 ride-away.

Highlights of the new model include a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, bolstered sports seats, premium half doors, updated liquid-cooled 963 cc V-twin powerplant.

This new model will replace the existing Zeforce 1000 Sport, while aiming to continue delivering thrilling performance but not necessarily chasing extreme horsepower and suspension travel specs, and their corresponding price tags.

CFMOTO’s 963cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled 4-stroke engine has been tuned to deliver even more muscle through the CVT transmission and features the choice between two power modes, SPORT and NORMAL, via a ride-by-wire throttle.

Tackling rough terrain is comfortable thanks to dual A-arm suspension front, and rear piggyback gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable compression and rebound damping.

Inside the cabin, occupants will appreciate a five-inch LCD display, premium half-doors, adjustable passenger handlebar, flat-bottomed steering wheel, dual-mode electronic power steering, pair of waterproof storage compartments, upgraded bolstered seats and revised seat rails.

Other standard highlights include stylish 14-inch alloy rims, 27-inch AT tyres, tow hitch, engraved name plates, integrated air filter cover, LED lighting, full skid plate and a 3500-lbs winch.

The CFMOTO ZForce 950 Sport is available now for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $19,990 ride-away. For further information, contact your nearest CFMOTO ATV, UTV & SSV dealer, or visit the CFMOTO Australia website (link).

CFMOTO ZForce 950 Sport Specifications