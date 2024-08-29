LCR Honda 2025 line-up

Idemitsu Honda LCR has announced that Thai rider Somkiat Chantra will join the team in 2025, replacing Takaaki Nakagami, who will become an HRC test rider in Japan.

In 2018, the IDEMITSU MotoGP project was born as a beacon of hope for young Asian riders, providing them with the platform to grow and learn at the highest level, after participating in the Asian Talent Cup and other light categories on their road to MotoGP. This historic move marks Chantra as the first Thai rider to step into the MotoGP category, a momentous occasion for the sport.

Lucio Cecchinello – Team Principal

“First, I would like to thank Takaaki Nakagami for his outstanding commitment during the past seven MotoGP seasons working together; we wish him the best in his next chapter with Honda. As for the future, alongside HRC, we believe that it’s time to welcome a great Asian talent such as Somkiat Chantra, as we think he deserves an opportunity at the highest level of the two-wheel competition. Through his years in Moto2, he’s shown potential and the skills to grow and become a strong rider in MotoGP. LCR and Honda will provide him with the best to support him over the different phases of this new project“.

Somkiat Chantra

“I’m excited to join the LCR team. Stepping into MotoGP has always been my dream, and I will finally make it true. I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported me from the beginning of my career until now. For the next season, I’m committed to learning, giving my maximum, and enjoying this new adventure. It will be difficult, but I will give my best.”

Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami was the first rider to enrol in the IDEMITSU Honda LCR project in 2018. After seven seasons of unwavering dedication and intense collaboration, Nakagami will embark on a new chapter in his sporting career at the completion of the 2024 MotoGP season.

From next year, Takaaki Nakagami will be an HRC test rider in Japan and will also closely follow the bike’s development in Europe. His knowledge and experience, honed over seven seasons of intense collaboration, will be a valuable asset to the test team, as Nakagami’s professionalism, sensibility on the bike, and feedback will be instrumental in shaping the future of the HRC machines. He will also participate in some MotoGP races as a wildcard.

Lucio Cecchinello, Honda LCR Team Principal

“It’s not a goodbye, it’s a ‘see you very soon’! Our bond with Nakagami hasn’t finished; it’s just about to be transformed, as we will continue to see him inside the HRC MotoGP developing program. The past seven years have been significant for the LCR family. Taka is a great, fast rider and an amazing person, working with him has been an absolute pleasure. His politeness, kindness, and professionalism have meant a lot to all the LCR team members and HRC, and we’ll be forever grateful. From now on, his contribution to HRC will be fundamental, and I can’t wait to see him around. The whole MotoGP paddock respects and admires Taka, and this is something that goes beyond everything. Thanks for your job and your time with us, Taka!”

Takaaki Nakagami

“I’ve decided to end my career as a MotoGP rider at the end of the 2024 season. I want to express my sincere gratitude to all the fans who have warmly supported me. I would also like to thank IDEMITSU and HONDA for their long-term support. From 2025, I will be involved in the development of HRC machines. It is gratifying to make use of my seven years of experience at MotoGP; I’m excited about my new chapter. Finally, I want to thank Lucio and the whole LCR because I’ve felt like part of a family, and these years have been incredible with them; they will always be in my heart!”