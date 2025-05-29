Chase Sexton Injured

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has confirmed that defending 450MX Champion Chase Sexton will remain sidelined for Round 2 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Sexton qualified second quickest at Pala but went down hard while running fourth in the opening moto. The KTM man threw his goggles away only minutes in as he suffered with vision problems while running third. His crew prepared another pair of goggles should Sexton pit for replacements but he stayed out, only to then go over the bars and hit the deck hard, which led to him retiring from the race. Sexton did not take to the gates for moto two, thus took no points from the season opener, and his withdrawal from Hangtown now puts the defending champ very much on the back foot.

“I’m definitely banged up after last weekend’s crash but thankfully there’s nothing broken so that’s a positive,” Chase commented. “I’ve made the decision to sit out this weekend’s race and focus on getting back to 100%. I appreciate all the support from my team, fans, and everyone who’s reached out. Best of luck to my KTM teammates this weekend.”

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “It is unfortunate to announce that Chase will be sitting out this weekend for the second round of Pro Motocross at Hangtown. He came off a great 2025 Supercross season and showed phenomenal speed and strength at the opening round of Pro Motocross. Unfortunately, he took a hard hit in the first moto which sidelined him for moto two. After feeling the aftereffects of that crash, Chase has made the decision, with the support from the team, to sit out this weekend’s race. The health and safety of our athletes is the number one priority at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and we want to ensure that Chase is back to 100% before returning to the bike and the track.”

Honda’s Jett Lawrence dominated the season opener last weekend at Pala ahead of Eli Tomac. The young Australian dominated qualifying by over a second, then carried that scorching speed into the opening motos, securing two decisive victories and maintaining his perfect winning record at the venue.

Eli Tomac also made a strong comeback from injury, demonstrating his enduring class. Tomac’s 2-4 results narrowly prevented a Lawrence family 1-2 overall, as he bested Hunter Lawrence by two-points.

All three outright podium finishers in the 450 class at Pala heralding their returns from injury with solid statements.

450 MX Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 50 2 E. Tomac Yam 40 3 H. Lawrence Hon 38 4 A. Plessinger KTM 37 5 J. Cooper Yam 36 6 J. Prado Kaw 31 7 J. Anderson Kaw 30 8 J. Savatgy Hon 26 9 R. Hampshire Hus 26 10 B. Paturel Suz 24 11 V. Guillod Yam 21 12 G. Harlan Yam 19 13 C. Webb Yam 15 14 D. Drake Yam 13 15 M. Stewart Hus 10 16 C. Nichols Suz 9 17 M. Semmens KTM 8 18 R. Pape Yam 7 19 H. Kullas Hus 7 20 C. Schock Yam 7 21 D. Kelley Yam 6 22 F. Noren Kaw 6 23 B. Shelly Yam 5 24 L. Locurcio Gas 3 25 N. Lapucci Kaw 2 26 B. West Yam 0 27 B. Ray Hon 0 28 T. Purdon Hus 0 29 C. Durow KTM 0 30 T. Stepek Yam 0 31 D. Bortolin Gas 0 32 M. Jorgensen Hus 0 33 J. Boaz KTM 0 34 J. Short Iv Hon 0 35 H. Schlosser Hon 0 36 G. Brough Hon 0 37 M. Miller Yam 0 38 M. Harrison Kaw 0 39 J. Mosiman Yam 0 40 S. Verhaeghe Yam 0

