Berik Explorer-ADV, Apex and Custom Jackets

Berik Explorer-ADV Jacket (Black/Grey/Hi-Viz)

$499.95 RRP

For those who dare to take on the road less travelled, the Berik Explorer-ADV is the jacket built to handle it all. Whether you’re transitioning from smooth tarmac to rugged dirt roads, this jacket has you covered in any condition. With its heavy-duty design and all-season versatility, the EXPLORER-ADV is engineered to perform in the toughest environments.

Crafted for both protection and comfort, the Berik Explorer-ADV combines impact-resistant materials with advanced weatherproofing and ventilation, ensuring you’re shielded from the elements while staying cool and comfortable. The ergonomic design enhances your mobility, and reinforced panels add durability where you need it most.

Strategic airflow management and adjustable features provide a customised fit, while Berik has added move-conformability, making long rides more enjoyable without sacrificing safety or performance. Whether you’re navigating city streets or exploring remote terrains, the Berik Explorer-ADV delivers the perfect balance of versatility, safety, and adventure-ready performance.

Berik Explorer-ADV features

500D Polyester with W/Proof Coating

Fixed Mesh Lining

CE Elbows & Shoulders (Removable)

LYCRA Inner Wrist Cuffs

CE ‘AA’

Ribbed Rear-Shoulders & Elbows

Leather Shoulder Panels

Zip-Out Thermal Lining

Adjustable Waist Straps

Waist Zip (to Pants)

Neoprene Collar

Zip-Out W/Proof Micro dry Membrane

REFLEX Reflectives

2-Way Cuff Zip (Vent & Cuff Zip)

‘Fold-Open’ Chest Vent Panels

Removable Rear Vent Panel + Mesh Pocket

Large Rear Waist Pocket

Available in sizes 50-62

Head into your local Berik stockist to check out the range or visit the Berik Australia website: www.berik.com.au

Berik Apex (Black/Fluro Red)

$499.95 RRP

From a thrilling ride up the mountain to your daily commute, the APEX Sports Leather Jacket is built to handle it all. Crafted for riders who demand the perfect balance of protection, comfort, and performance, this jacket is your go-to gear for every journey.

Engineered with high-density TENSE TEX stretch inserts, it offers enhanced protection and versatility, allowing for extra movement and comfort without compromising on safety. Made from premium cowhide leather, the APEX jacket delivers superior abrasion resistance and durability, ensuring it stands the test of time.

Designed with high-quality armour and an ergonomic fit, this jacket provides the ultimate in both protection and comfort, making it a must-have for serious riders who want the best in performance and style. Ride confidently, ride smart – with the APEX Sports Leather Jacket.

Berik Apex features

1.1 – 1.2 Premium Cow Leather

‘TENSE-TEX’ Stretch Inserts

Fixed Mesh Lining

CE Elbows & Shoulders (Removable)

Double Layer Elbow, Shoulders

Neoprene Wrist & Neck (comfort)

CE ‘AA’

‘Personal ID’ Provision

Ribbed Rear-Shoulders

Moulded PVC / Alloy Shoulder Protectors

Zip-Out Thermal Lining/Vest

Adjustable Waist Straps

Waist Zip (to Pants)

Available in sizes 48-62

Berik Custom (Black)

$499.95 RRP

Designed for riders who value both style and safety, this premium leather jacket combines durability with a refined classic cut. Engineered for comfort in all seasons, it offers superior protection while maintaining a sleek, ergonomic fit. Perfect for those who demand performance, versatility, and timeless motorcycle heritage.

Berik Custom features

1.1 – 1.2 Premium Cow Leather

Fixed Mesh Lining

CE Elbows & Shoulders (Removable)

CE ‘A’

‘Personal ID’ Provision

Zip-Out Thermal Lining

Adjustable Waist Straps

Waist Zip (to Pants)

Neoprene Collar

Classic Style/Cut

Removable collar front section/snap-strap

Available in sizes 50-62

