Christmas gift ideas from Benelli & Royal Enfield

Looking for Christmas gift ideas? Check out the Royal Enfield apparel and Benelli apparel ranges, featuring protective gear like the Clymer Jacket or Benelli KV-03 Helmet, Street Ready T-Shirt for casual wear, Garrison Facemask, or splash out and buy someone a Royal Enfield Classic – in a 1:12 scale model that is!

Check out the websites linked or head into your local Royal Enfield or Benelli dealer for more information or the full range.

Clymer Jacket – $269.95 RRP (Black)

The Clymer Jacket celebrates the versatility of the mythical Interceptor. A classic field jacket at first glance, look closer and you’ll find a full suite of motorcycle safety features. Plus when the Puffer winter jacket is attached to the loops inside the Clymer, you get a truly all-season ecosystem, perfect for the all-season rider.

The outer shell is made from abrasion resistant 100 per cent heavy duty cotton twill fabric, with CE Level 1 protectors at shoulders and elbows. A high density impact absorbent EVA foam back protector is joined by genuine Cordura panels on elbows for reinforced slide protection.

A water resistant coating keeps you dry in light drizzles, as do waterproof zippered vents, which let you modulate the ventilation as required. This is compatible with the Puffer winter jacket (sold separately) and also has four pockets, genuine YKK Zippers and Royal Enfield metal branding on chest plus miniature motorcycle on arm.

Street Ready T-Shirt Peach – $25.95 RRP

Stylish, comfortable and ride ready is the motto of the Street Ready T-Shirt. The design takes from the realities of roads known only to a rider.

The Street Ready T-Shirt in Peach is regular fit, with a crewneck and is 100 per cent cotton, 190 GSM. The single jersey includes a leather patch, with branding at the back and there’s helmet badging on the sleeves.

Garrison Facemask Tri-Pack – $59.95 RRP

Extend safety beyond the saddle with Garrison face protection mask. Treated with Viral Off Polygiene technology, this face mask is anti-microbial, anti-pollution, anti-dust, and anti-odor. Crafted with three layers of premium fabric for comfort and has a wide face coverage for better protection. This pack includes three different designs of facemask

These are a universal fit, with soft elastic and are reusable for up to 30 washes, and are designed to minimise eye-wear fogging up, like glasses or sunglasses. The set of three includes three different designs.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 1:12 Scale Model – $54.95 RRP

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm is inspired by the valour of the men in uniform serving in the deserts. This 1:12 scale model is an official replica of the iconic Classic Desert Storm. The 3D scale model is diecast metal with plastic parts, including steerable handlebar; free rolling wheels; working rear suspension and side stand; and measures 17.5cm (L) x 6.5cm (B) x 10.5 (H); weighing just 250 gm.

This product is suitable for the age group of 8+ years. Not suitable for children under the age of 36 months due to the danger of swallowing small parts. Choking hazard!

Benelli KV-03 Helmet Red – $175.95 RRP

The Benelli KV-03 full face helmet is available in red, with an ABS thermoplastic resin shell, aerodynamic outer shell design, anti-scratch visor and anti-UV inner sunglasses, in sizes Medium, Large and XL.

Benelli Coper-Tex Jacket (Black/Red) – $269.95 RRP

Benelli’s Coper-Tex Jacket in black/red features a detachable zip-out thermal, cell phone pocket, drop pocket and inside chest pocket, with YKK zippers, custom adjusters at waist, neoprene soft collar and is a unisex, cropped fit.