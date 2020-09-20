2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round Six – Spring Creek National, Millville
September 19, 2020
Images Jeff Kardas
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returned to action following a weekend off for its sixth round of the 2020 season from Spring Creek MX Park. With the weather cooler than normal, the annual Thor Spring Creek National treated fans to a perfect afternoon of racing as the temperature hovered around 20-degrees Celsuis.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo was dominant by taking both moto wins en route to his second career 450 Class win. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis swept both motos to capture the eighth overall victory of his career.
Jett Lawrence was on the podium in the opening 250 Moto then backed that up with a sixth in the second Moto, just missing out on the overall podium by a single point.
Older brother Hunter will be pumped after having carded some great results at Spring Creek, 7-5 placings earning him seventh overall for the round.
450MX Moto 1
As the gate dropped on the opening 450 Class moto, Cianciarulo grabbed his third consecutive Motosport.com holeshot of the season, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton. Championship point leader Zach Osborne circulated the opening lap in fifth aboard his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machine.
The top three riders continued to pace each other out front, separated by just seconds for the first several laps. At the 20-minute mark, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett started to inch his way up towards the lead group, eventually latching onto and finding his way by Sexton for third. Baggett’s push forward didn’t stop there as he slowly started chipping away at the gap between Musquin and himself.
With Cianciarulo clicking off lap-after-lap, Musquin continued to search for faster lines behind him, but every time he would close in on the Kawasaki’s riders rear fender, Cianciarulo managed to retaliate by reestablishing the gap. With just minutes remaining in the moto, Musquin made a costly mistake that saw him stall his motorcycle and relinquish the second position to Baggett.
Cianciarulo withstood the pressure like a seasoned veteran to take his second premier class moto win by 1.7 seconds over Baggett. Musquin would rebound to finish third, followed by Osborne.
450MX Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW
|17 Laps
|2
|Blake Baggett
|KTM
|+01.758
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+20.489
|4
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV
|+30.672
|5
|Justin Barcia
|YAM
|+37.337
|6
|Eli Tomac
|KAW
|+41.879
|7
|Christian Craig
|HON
|+43.856
|8
|Chase Sexton
|HON
|+47.919
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|SUZ
|+56.566
|10
|Max Anstie
|SUZ
|+1:09.827
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ
|+1:15.407
|12
|Broc Tickle
|YAM
|+1:30.878
|13
|Benny Bloss
|HQV
|+1:59.268
|14
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW
|+2m00.728
|15
|Jake Masterpool
|HQV
|+2m03.908
|16
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+2m09.699
|17
|Robbie Wageman
|YAM
|+2m12.895
|18
|Coty Schock
|HON
|16 Laps
|19
|Ben LaMay
|KTM
|+10.153
|20
|Justin Hoeft
|HQV
|+18.192
|21
|Alex Ray
|KAW
|+33.218
|22
|Felix Lopez
|KTM
|+39.334
|23
|Grant Harlan
|HON
|+43.371
|24
|Tyler Bowers
|KAW
|+1m06.051
|25
|Isaac Teasdale
|SUZ
|+1m25.799
|26
|Bryce Backaus
|YAM
|+1m26.654
|27
|Adam Enticknap
|SUZ
|+1m7.979
|28
|McClellan Hile
|KTM
|+1m37.559
|29
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM
|+1m44.635
|30
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM
|+1m48.948
|31
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+1m51.033
|32
|Jared Lesher
|KTM
|15 Laps
|33
|Nicolas Rolando
|KTM
|+17.589
|34
|Joseph Perron
|KAW
|+1m05.025
|35
|Hunter Braun
|HON
|+1m10.061
|36
|Richard Taylor
|SUZ
|14 Laps
|37
|Blake Hansen
|KAW
|+3m33.170
|38
|Jerry Lorenz III
|YAM
|9 Laps
|39
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW
|4 Laps
|40
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW
|DNF
450MX Moto 2
The final 450 Class moto of the afternoon once again saw Cianciarulo grab the Motorpsort.com holeshot to sweep the holeshots for the second consecutive round, followed by Baggett and Osborne. The rookie Sexton started in fourth, but quickly made his way around Osborne for third, just ahead of Musquin in fifth.
Cianciarulo continued his opening moto form by using the clear track to his advantage to open a small lead over the riders behind him. Sexton found his groove as he charged his way up to Baggett, eventually finding his way by for second and closing in on the leader Sexton.
As the race wore on, Baggett refused to settle and eventually found his way back around Sexton to retake second.
Out front, Cianciarulo finished the race unchallenged to take his third moto win of the season by 2.7 seconds over Baggett. Sexton held on to finish third.
450MX Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW
|17 Laps
|2
|Blake Baggett
|KTM
|+02.760
|3
|Chase Sexton
|HON
|+20.439
|4
|Justin Barcia
|YAM
|+41.815
|5
|Eli Tomac
|KAW
|+44.044
|6
|Christian Craig
|HON
|+45.236
|7
|Joseph Savatgy
|SUZ
|+1m09.500
|8
|Max Anstie
|SUZ
|+1m10.166
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ
|+1m50.492
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+1m59.718
|11
|Benny Bloss
|HQV
|+2m01.893
|12
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+2m11.171
|13
|Grant Harlan
|HON
|+2m11.184
|14
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW
|+2m5.826
|15
|Jake Masterpool
|HQV
|16 Laps
|16
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV
|+06.936
|17
|Justin Hoeft
|HQV
|+28.329
|18
|Isaac Teasdale
|SUZ
|+34.873
|19
|Ben LaMay
|KTM
|+38.273
|20
|Tyler Bowers
|KAW
|+53.176
|21
|Robbie Wageman
|YAM
|+1m01.402
|22
|Bryce Backaus
|YAM
|+1m05.280
|23
|Richard Taylor
|SUZ
|+1m14.606
|24
|Felix Lopez
|KTM
|+1m22.623
|25
|McClellan Hile
|KTM
|+1m25.946
|26
|Alex Ray
|KAW
|+1m27.952
|27
|Jared Lesher
|KTM
|+1m38.974
|28
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+1m43.068
|29
|Adam Enticknap
|SUZ
|+2m10.500
|30
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM
|+2m12.435
|31
|Carter Stephenson
|YAM
|+2m6.010
|32
|Nicolas Rolando
|KTM
|15 Laps
|33
|Joseph Perron
|KAW
|+28.254
|34
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM
|+1m56.198
|35
|Jerry Lorenz III
|YAM
|14 Laps
|36
|Blake Hansen
|KAW
|5 Laps
|37
|Broc Tickle
|YAM
|4 Laps
|38
|Hunter Braun
|HON
|+50.652
|39
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW
|2 Laps
|40
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW
|DNS
The 1-1 sweep gave Cianciarulo his second consecutive overall win in the premier class. Baggett’s consistency earned him second overall (2-2), while Barcia took the final step of the podium in third (5-4).
Adam Cianciarulo
“Man, what a dream come true. I really wanted to go 1-1 last round at RedBud and had that silly mistake. Today, we got the job done and made it happen. Two consecutive victories in the 450 Class just feels really good. We’ve got two rounds remaining and I just want to keep the ball rolling.”
Blake Baggett
“I’m giving it everything I got, RedBud reminded me that I got it in there and I can do it. I’m really just enjoying it. I’m enjoying being a dad and trying to put it up front . The goal is to try to be there at the end and if I don’t win – like today, going 2-2 is awesome but at the same time I was so close to pulling it off – at least they knew I was coming and that’s all that matters, so I’ll take it.”
Despite finishing 10th overall (4-16) on the day and watching his points lead shrink, Osborne kept the red plate with a 15-point advantage over Cianciarulo who overtook Musquin. The Frenchman sits a further five-points behind in third.
Marvin Musquin
“I was doing great in Moto Two until having a mishap at the very top of the mountain on the left-hander before you drop off. I lost the rear just a little bit and it got sideways even more while I was flying in the air so when I landed I was still sideways and it hooked and I had a big crash. It was hard to get back up but I was able to get some points with 10th. I’m super disappointed because I was looking forward to getting a podium today but I’m very lucky right now to not be injured.”
450MX Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Zachary Osborne
|235
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|220
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|215
|4
|Eli Tomac
|196
|5
|Justin Barcia
|194
|6
|Blake Baggett
|190
|7
|Chase Sexton
|173
|8
|Christian Craig
|141
|9
|Broc Tickle
|134
|10
|Joseph Savatgy
|122
|11
|Max Anstie
|113
|12
|Dean Wilson
|97
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|82
|14
|Henry Miller
|59
|15
|Jason Anderson
|58
|16
|Justin Bogle
|56
|17
|Jake Masterpool
|53
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|49
|19
|Benny Bloss
|47
|20
|Coty Schock
|31
|21
|Cooper Webb
|29
|22
|John Short
|21
|23
|Ben LaMay
|21
|24
|Grant Harlan
|18
|25
|Jeremy Smith
|18
|26
|Justin Hoeft
|17
|27
|Tyler Bowers
|13
|28
|Luke Renzland
|11
|29
|Matthew Hubert
|9
|30
|Chase Felong
|8
|31
|Felix Lopez
|5
|32
|Robbie Wageman
|4
|33
|Jeffrey Walker
|4
|34
|Cory Carsten
|3
|35
|Isaac Teasdale
|3
|36
|Jared Lesher
|3
250MX Moto 1
The first 250 Class moto saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire grab the Motosport.com Holeshot, just edging out Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper and JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Racing’s Alex Martin. Just after the completion of the opening lap, Dylan Ferrandis made the pass on Alex Martin to take over third, while championship point leader Jeremy Martin started eighth on his GEICO Honda.
As Hampshire quickly set the pace at the front of the 40-rider field, Ferrandis put his head down in an attempt to track him down and make a bid for the race lead. Behind the lead duo, Cooper and Alex Martin battled bar-to-bar for third, and at the halfway point of the moto, Alex Martin would make the pass stick in front of his home crowd.
With Hampshire riding strong out front, Ferrandis’ patience began to wear thin as he searched for a way around. Ferrandis was able to take advantage of a mistake by Hampshire on one of the uphill step up jumps to take control of the lead with just over 10-minutes remaining. As the moto began to wind down, the battle heated up for third between Alex Martin and GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence and Jeremy Martin. Lawrence was able to muscle his way by Alex Martin to steal third with two minutes remaining.
Ferrandis would hold on to take his third moto win of the season by 4.1 seconds over Hampshire who earned his seventh moto podium of the season. Lawrence fended off the hard charging Martin brothers to complete the podium in third. Alex and Jeremy Martin crossed the finish in fourth and fifth, respectively.
250MX Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM
|17 Laps
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV
|+04.160
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|HON
|+05.989
|4
|Alex Martin
|SUZ
|+07.504
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|HON
|+09.807
|6
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW
|+23.993
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON
|+25.267
|8
|Derek Drake
|KTM
|+33.786
|9
|Justin Cooper
|YAM
|+37.436
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM
|+40.276
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|KAW
|+44.921
|12
|Jo Shimoda
|HON
|+46.339
|13
|Carson Mumford
|HON
|+58.717
|14
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM
|+1m06.182
|15
|Shane McElrath
|YAM
|+1:08.763
|16
|Jerry Robin
|HQV
|+1m42.347
|17
|Derek Kelley
|HQV
|+1m54.705
|18
|Jesse Flock
|HQV
|+2m00.406
|19
|Joshua Varize
|KTM
|+2m01.592
|20
|Joseph Crown
|YAM
|+2m07.733
|21
|Curren Thurman
|KTM
|+2m16.761
|22
|Mason Gonzales
|YAM
|16 Laps
|23
|Ryder Floyd
|HON
|+16.625
|24
|Austin Root
|HQV
|+17.495
|25
|Mathias Jorgensen
|KAW
|+24.696
|26
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+27.210
|27
|Gared Steinke
|KAW
|+27.730
|28
|Cody Williams
|HQV
|+31.306
|29
|Ezra Hastings
|HQV
|+44.607
|30
|Josh Boaz
|KTM
|+44.921
|31
|Vincent Luhovey
|KTM
|+49.306
|32
|Chase Lorenz
|HON
|+1m01.469
|33
|Colton Eigenmann
|SUZ
|+1m48.201
|34
|Lane Shaw
|KTM
|+2m03.970
|35
|Josiah Hempen
|KTM
|14 Laps
|36
|Nick Gaines
|YAM
|11 Laps
|37
|TJ Uselman
|YAM
|7 Laps
|38
|Max Miller
|KTM
|6 Laps
|39
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV
|2 Laps
|40
|Gage Schehr
|HQV
|+33.006
250MX Moto 2
As the field rounded the first turn to start Moto 2 it was Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath who emerged with the Motosport.com holeshot ahead of his teammate Cooper and Alex Martin. Before the end of the opening lap, Ferrandis overtook Alex Martin for third, while his championship rival Jeremy Martin started just outside of the top five.
With a clear track ahead, McElrath opened a small lead over his fellow competitors who continued to duke it out for the second and third positions. Jeremy Martin soon joined the battle for the podium as he pushed his way past his brother for fourth. McElrath would surrender the lead by tucking the front end and going down, allowing Cooper to become the new race leader.
While Cooper held the number one spot, Ferrandis started to show a wheel to his teammate in an attempt to break away from Jeremy Martin. As the race closed in on the halfway point of the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto, Ferrandis stuffed his way by Cooper to take the lead, followed by Jeremy Martin who also struck on Cooper to take second just moments later.
Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin pulled away from the field as they paced one another out front in the hunt for valuable championship points. When the checkered flag waved it was Ferrandis who barely held on to take his fourth moto win of the season by 0.4 seconds over Jeremy Martin. A distant third would go to Cooper, followed by Alex Martin in fourth.
250MX Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM
|17 Laps
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|HON
|+00.411
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM
|+31.518
|4
|Alex Martin
|SUZ
|+34.101
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON
|+35.075
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|HON
|+40.712
|7
|Shane McElrath
|YAM
|+41.902
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|HON
|+57.037
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|KAW
|+57.661
|10
|Carson Mumford
|HON
|+1m25.915
|11
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV
|+1m31.181
|12
|Derek Drake
|KTM
|+1m34.866
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM
|+1m36.685
|14
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM
|+1m57.639
|15
|Mason Gonzales
|YAM
|+2m08.734
|16
|Derek Kelley
|HQV
|+2m11.648
|17
|Jesse Flock
|HQV
|+2m22.850
|18
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV
|16 Laps
|19
|Jerry Robin
|HQV
|+05.571
|20
|Mathias Jorgensen
|KAW
|+08.512
|21
|Curren Thurman
|KTM
|+09.895
|22
|Gared Steinke
|KAW
|+43.046
|23
|Ezra Hastings
|HQV
|+46.325
|24
|Zack Williams
|KTM
|+48.901
|25
|Joshua Varize
|KTM
|+49.678
|26
|Vincent Luhovey
|KTM
|+1m09.927
|27
|Colton Eigenmann
|SUZ
|+1m13.846
|28
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+1m15.543
|29
|Chase Lorenz
|HON
|+1m19.738
|30
|Ryder Floyd
|HON
|+1m36.349
|31
|Lane Shaw
|KTM
|15 Laps
|32
|Josiah Hempen
|KTM
|+1m37.441
|33
|Austin Root
|HQV
|11 Laps
|34
|Josh Boaz
|KTM
|9 Laps
|35
|Joseph Crown
|YAM
|7 Laps
|36
|Gage Schehr
|HQV
|3 Laps
|37
|Cody Williams
|HQV
|+1m25.918
|38
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW
|2 Laps
|39
|TJ Uselman
|YAM
|DNF
|40
|Nick Gaines
|YAM
|DNS
Ferrandis went 1-1 for the first time since the season opener to take his second overall victory of the season. Jeremy Martin finished runner-up (5-2) on the day, edging out his brother Alex Martin (4-4).
“That was a difficult race in the second moto and the pressure was on,” Ferrandis. “It was really good for me to have that battle and come out on top in the second moto. The championship is really close and I think that we were able to put on a good show for everyone today. Jeremy and I have a good relationship I think and we congratulated each other and talked about the battle after the race.”
The win moved Ferrandis back into the championship lead, which stands at three points over Jeremy Martin. Hampshire maintains third, 55-points adrift of Ferrandis.
“That was the funnest race I’ve had all year,” said Martin. “I know I didn’t get the win today, which is always the goal. I don’t like to lose, but it felt good to see the number 14 up there and give him a run. We’ve got two rounds to go and hopefully we can battle each other like we did today.”
250MX Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|257
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|254
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|202
|4
|Alex Martin
|194
|5
|Shane McElrath
|186
|6
|Justin Cooper
|164
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|162
|8
|Cameron Mcadoo
|140
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|123
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|114
|11
|Derek Drake
|106
|12
|Carson Mumford
|95
|13
|Jo Shimoda
|90
|14
|Hunter Lawrence
|73
|15
|Mason Gonzales
|73
|16
|Stilez Robertson
|70
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|54
|18
|Nick Gaines
|44
|19
|Pierce Brown
|36
|20
|Darian Sanayei
|24
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|23
|22
|Jerry Robin
|23
|23
|Lance Kobusch
|18
|24
|Jalek Swoll
|15
|25
|Ezra Hastings
|14
|26
|Jarrett Frye
|14
|27
|Joseph Crown
|13
|28
|Derek Kelley
|12
|29
|Gared Steinke
|11
|30
|Austin Root
|9
|31
|Joshua Varize
|7
|32
|Jesse Flock
|7
|33
|Zack Williams
|6
|34
|Jordan Bailey
|6
|35
|Dilan Schwartz
|5
|36
|Maxwell Sanford
|4
|37
|Mathias Jorgensen
|4