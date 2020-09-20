2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Six – Spring Creek National, Millville

September 19, 2020

Images Jeff Kardas

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returned to action following a weekend off for its sixth round of the 2020 season from Spring Creek MX Park. With the weather cooler than normal, the annual Thor Spring Creek National treated fans to a perfect afternoon of racing as the temperature hovered around 20-degrees Celsuis.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo was dominant by taking both moto wins en route to his second career 450 Class win. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis swept both motos to capture the eighth overall victory of his career.

Jett Lawrence was on the podium in the opening 250 Moto then backed that up with a sixth in the second Moto, just missing out on the overall podium by a single point.

Older brother Hunter will be pumped after having carded some great results at Spring Creek, 7-5 placings earning him seventh overall for the round.

450MX Moto 1

As the gate dropped on the opening 450 Class moto, Cianciarulo grabbed his third consecutive Motosport.com holeshot of the season, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton. Championship point leader Zach Osborne circulated the opening lap in fifth aboard his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machine.

The top three riders continued to pace each other out front, separated by just seconds for the first several laps. At the 20-minute mark, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett started to inch his way up towards the lead group, eventually latching onto and finding his way by Sexton for third. Baggett’s push forward didn’t stop there as he slowly started chipping away at the gap between Musquin and himself.

With Cianciarulo clicking off lap-after-lap, Musquin continued to search for faster lines behind him, but every time he would close in on the Kawasaki’s riders rear fender, Cianciarulo managed to retaliate by reestablishing the gap. With just minutes remaining in the moto, Musquin made a costly mistake that saw him stall his motorcycle and relinquish the second position to Baggett.

Cianciarulo withstood the pressure like a seasoned veteran to take his second premier class moto win by 1.7 seconds over Baggett. Musquin would rebound to finish third, followed by Osborne.

450MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Adam Cianciarulo KAW 17 Laps 2 Blake Baggett KTM +01.758 3 Marvin Musquin KTM +20.489 4 Zachary Osborne HQV +30.672 5 Justin Barcia YAM +37.337 6 Eli Tomac KAW +41.879 7 Christian Craig HON +43.856 8 Chase Sexton HON +47.919 9 Joseph Savatgy SUZ +56.566 10 Max Anstie SUZ +1:09.827 11 Fredrik Noren SUZ +1:15.407 12 Broc Tickle YAM +1:30.878 13 Benny Bloss HQV +1:59.268 14 Justin Rodbell KAW +2m00.728 15 Jake Masterpool HQV +2m03.908 16 Justin Bogle KTM +2m09.699 17 Robbie Wageman YAM +2m12.895 18 Coty Schock HON 16 Laps 19 Ben LaMay KTM +10.153 20 Justin Hoeft HQV +18.192 21 Alex Ray KAW +33.218 22 Felix Lopez KTM +39.334 23 Grant Harlan HON +43.371 24 Tyler Bowers KAW +1m06.051 25 Isaac Teasdale SUZ +1m25.799 26 Bryce Backaus YAM +1m26.654 27 Adam Enticknap SUZ +1m7.979 28 McClellan Hile KTM +1m37.559 29 Jeffrey Walker KTM +1m44.635 30 Bryton Carroll YAM +1m48.948 31 Tristan Lane KTM +1m51.033 32 Jared Lesher KTM 15 Laps 33 Nicolas Rolando KTM +17.589 34 Joseph Perron KAW +1m05.025 35 Hunter Braun HON +1m10.061 36 Richard Taylor SUZ 14 Laps 37 Blake Hansen KAW +3m33.170 38 Jerry Lorenz III YAM 9 Laps 39 Matthew Hubert KAW 4 Laps 40 Jeremy Smith KAW DNF

450MX Moto 2

The final 450 Class moto of the afternoon once again saw Cianciarulo grab the Motorpsort.com holeshot to sweep the holeshots for the second consecutive round, followed by Baggett and Osborne. The rookie Sexton started in fourth, but quickly made his way around Osborne for third, just ahead of Musquin in fifth.

Cianciarulo continued his opening moto form by using the clear track to his advantage to open a small lead over the riders behind him. Sexton found his groove as he charged his way up to Baggett, eventually finding his way by for second and closing in on the leader Sexton.

As the race wore on, Baggett refused to settle and eventually found his way back around Sexton to retake second.

Out front, Cianciarulo finished the race unchallenged to take his third moto win of the season by 2.7 seconds over Baggett. Sexton held on to finish third.

450MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Adam Cianciarulo KAW 17 Laps 2 Blake Baggett KTM +02.760 3 Chase Sexton HON +20.439 4 Justin Barcia YAM +41.815 5 Eli Tomac KAW +44.044 6 Christian Craig HON +45.236 7 Joseph Savatgy SUZ +1m09.500 8 Max Anstie SUZ +1m10.166 9 Fredrik Noren SUZ +1m50.492 10 Marvin Musquin KTM +1m59.718 11 Benny Bloss HQV +2m01.893 12 Justin Bogle KTM +2m11.171 13 Grant Harlan HON +2m11.184 14 Justin Rodbell KAW +2m5.826 15 Jake Masterpool HQV 16 Laps 16 Zachary Osborne HQV +06.936 17 Justin Hoeft HQV +28.329 18 Isaac Teasdale SUZ +34.873 19 Ben LaMay KTM +38.273 20 Tyler Bowers KAW +53.176 21 Robbie Wageman YAM +1m01.402 22 Bryce Backaus YAM +1m05.280 23 Richard Taylor SUZ +1m14.606 24 Felix Lopez KTM +1m22.623 25 McClellan Hile KTM +1m25.946 26 Alex Ray KAW +1m27.952 27 Jared Lesher KTM +1m38.974 28 Tristan Lane KTM +1m43.068 29 Adam Enticknap SUZ +2m10.500 30 Jeffrey Walker KTM +2m12.435 31 Carter Stephenson YAM +2m6.010 32 Nicolas Rolando KTM 15 Laps 33 Joseph Perron KAW +28.254 34 Bryton Carroll YAM +1m56.198 35 Jerry Lorenz III YAM 14 Laps 36 Blake Hansen KAW 5 Laps 37 Broc Tickle YAM 4 Laps 38 Hunter Braun HON +50.652 39 Jeremy Smith KAW 2 Laps 40 Matthew Hubert KAW DNS

The 1-1 sweep gave Cianciarulo his second consecutive overall win in the premier class. Baggett’s consistency earned him second overall (2-2), while Barcia took the final step of the podium in third (5-4).

Adam Cianciarulo

“Man, what a dream come true. I really wanted to go 1-1 last round at RedBud and had that silly mistake. Today, we got the job done and made it happen. Two consecutive victories in the 450 Class just feels really good. We’ve got two rounds remaining and I just want to keep the ball rolling.”

Blake Baggett

“I’m giving it everything I got, RedBud reminded me that I got it in there and I can do it. I’m really just enjoying it. I’m enjoying being a dad and trying to put it up front . The goal is to try to be there at the end and if I don’t win – like today, going 2-2 is awesome but at the same time I was so close to pulling it off – at least they knew I was coming and that’s all that matters, so I’ll take it.”

Despite finishing 10th overall (4-16) on the day and watching his points lead shrink, Osborne kept the red plate with a 15-point advantage over Cianciarulo who overtook Musquin. The Frenchman sits a further five-points behind in third.

Marvin Musquin

“I was doing great in Moto Two until having a mishap at the very top of the mountain on the left-hander before you drop off. I lost the rear just a little bit and it got sideways even more while I was flying in the air so when I landed I was still sideways and it hooked and I had a big crash. It was hard to get back up but I was able to get some points with 10th. I’m super disappointed because I was looking forward to getting a podium today but I’m very lucky right now to not be injured.”

450MX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Zachary Osborne 235 2 Adam Cianciarulo 220 3 Marvin Musquin 215 4 Eli Tomac 196 5 Justin Barcia 194 6 Blake Baggett 190 7 Chase Sexton 173 8 Christian Craig 141 9 Broc Tickle 134 10 Joseph Savatgy 122 11 Max Anstie 113 12 Dean Wilson 97 13 Fredrik Noren 82 14 Henry Miller 59 15 Jason Anderson 58 16 Justin Bogle 56 17 Jake Masterpool 53 18 Justin Rodbell 49 19 Benny Bloss 47 20 Coty Schock 31 21 Cooper Webb 29 22 John Short 21 23 Ben LaMay 21 24 Grant Harlan 18 25 Jeremy Smith 18 26 Justin Hoeft 17 27 Tyler Bowers 13 28 Luke Renzland 11 29 Matthew Hubert 9 30 Chase Felong 8 31 Felix Lopez 5 32 Robbie Wageman 4 33 Jeffrey Walker 4 34 Cory Carsten 3 35 Isaac Teasdale 3 36 Jared Lesher 3

250MX Moto 1

The first 250 Class moto saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire grab the Motosport.com Holeshot, just edging out Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper and JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Racing’s Alex Martin. Just after the completion of the opening lap, Dylan Ferrandis made the pass on Alex Martin to take over third, while championship point leader Jeremy Martin started eighth on his GEICO Honda.

As Hampshire quickly set the pace at the front of the 40-rider field, Ferrandis put his head down in an attempt to track him down and make a bid for the race lead. Behind the lead duo, Cooper and Alex Martin battled bar-to-bar for third, and at the halfway point of the moto, Alex Martin would make the pass stick in front of his home crowd.

With Hampshire riding strong out front, Ferrandis’ patience began to wear thin as he searched for a way around. Ferrandis was able to take advantage of a mistake by Hampshire on one of the uphill step up jumps to take control of the lead with just over 10-minutes remaining. As the moto began to wind down, the battle heated up for third between Alex Martin and GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence and Jeremy Martin. Lawrence was able to muscle his way by Alex Martin to steal third with two minutes remaining.

Ferrandis would hold on to take his third moto win of the season by 4.1 seconds over Hampshire who earned his seventh moto podium of the season. Lawrence fended off the hard charging Martin brothers to complete the podium in third. Alex and Jeremy Martin crossed the finish in fourth and fifth, respectively.

250MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM 17 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire HQV +04.160 3 Jett Lawrence HON +05.989 4 Alex Martin SUZ +07.504 5 Jeremy Martin HON +09.807 6 Cameron Mcadoo KAW +23.993 7 Hunter Lawrence HON +25.267 8 Derek Drake KTM +33.786 9 Justin Cooper YAM +37.436 10 Brandon Hartranft KTM +40.276 11 Mitchell Harrison KAW +44.921 12 Jo Shimoda HON +46.339 13 Carson Mumford HON +58.717 14 Jarrett Frye YAM +1m06.182 15 Shane McElrath YAM +1:08.763 16 Jerry Robin HQV +1m42.347 17 Derek Kelley HQV +1m54.705 18 Jesse Flock HQV +2m00.406 19 Joshua Varize KTM +2m01.592 20 Joseph Crown YAM +2m07.733 21 Curren Thurman KTM +2m16.761 22 Mason Gonzales YAM 16 Laps 23 Ryder Floyd HON +16.625 24 Austin Root HQV +17.495 25 Mathias Jorgensen KAW +24.696 26 Kevin Moranz KTM +27.210 27 Gared Steinke KAW +27.730 28 Cody Williams HQV +31.306 29 Ezra Hastings HQV +44.607 30 Josh Boaz KTM +44.921 31 Vincent Luhovey KTM +49.306 32 Chase Lorenz HON +1m01.469 33 Colton Eigenmann SUZ +1m48.201 34 Lane Shaw KTM +2m03.970 35 Josiah Hempen KTM 14 Laps 36 Nick Gaines YAM 11 Laps 37 TJ Uselman YAM 7 Laps 38 Max Miller KTM 6 Laps 39 Jalek Swoll HQV 2 Laps 40 Gage Schehr HQV +33.006

250MX Moto 2

As the field rounded the first turn to start Moto 2 it was Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath who emerged with the Motosport.com holeshot ahead of his teammate Cooper and Alex Martin. Before the end of the opening lap, Ferrandis overtook Alex Martin for third, while his championship rival Jeremy Martin started just outside of the top five.

With a clear track ahead, McElrath opened a small lead over his fellow competitors who continued to duke it out for the second and third positions. Jeremy Martin soon joined the battle for the podium as he pushed his way past his brother for fourth. McElrath would surrender the lead by tucking the front end and going down, allowing Cooper to become the new race leader.

While Cooper held the number one spot, Ferrandis started to show a wheel to his teammate in an attempt to break away from Jeremy Martin. As the race closed in on the halfway point of the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto, Ferrandis stuffed his way by Cooper to take the lead, followed by Jeremy Martin who also struck on Cooper to take second just moments later.

Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin pulled away from the field as they paced one another out front in the hunt for valuable championship points. When the checkered flag waved it was Ferrandis who barely held on to take his fourth moto win of the season by 0.4 seconds over Jeremy Martin. A distant third would go to Cooper, followed by Alex Martin in fourth.

250MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM 17 Laps 2 Jeremy Martin HON +00.411 3 Justin Cooper YAM +31.518 4 Alex Martin SUZ +34.101 5 Hunter Lawrence HON +35.075 6 Jett Lawrence HON +40.712 7 Shane McElrath YAM +41.902 8 Jo Shimoda HON +57.037 9 Mitchell Harrison KAW +57.661 10 Carson Mumford HON +1m25.915 11 RJ Hampshire HQV +1m31.181 12 Derek Drake KTM +1m34.866 13 Brandon Hartranft KTM +1m36.685 14 Jarrett Frye YAM +1m57.639 15 Mason Gonzales YAM +2m08.734 16 Derek Kelley HQV +2m11.648 17 Jesse Flock HQV +2m22.850 18 Jalek Swoll HQV 16 Laps 19 Jerry Robin HQV +05.571 20 Mathias Jorgensen KAW +08.512 21 Curren Thurman KTM +09.895 22 Gared Steinke KAW +43.046 23 Ezra Hastings HQV +46.325 24 Zack Williams KTM +48.901 25 Joshua Varize KTM +49.678 26 Vincent Luhovey KTM +1m09.927 27 Colton Eigenmann SUZ +1m13.846 28 Kevin Moranz KTM +1m15.543 29 Chase Lorenz HON +1m19.738 30 Ryder Floyd HON +1m36.349 31 Lane Shaw KTM 15 Laps 32 Josiah Hempen KTM +1m37.441 33 Austin Root HQV 11 Laps 34 Josh Boaz KTM 9 Laps 35 Joseph Crown YAM 7 Laps 36 Gage Schehr HQV 3 Laps 37 Cody Williams HQV +1m25.918 38 Cameron Mcadoo KAW 2 Laps 39 TJ Uselman YAM DNF 40 Nick Gaines YAM DNS

Ferrandis went 1-1 for the first time since the season opener to take his second overall victory of the season. Jeremy Martin finished runner-up (5-2) on the day, edging out his brother Alex Martin (4-4).

“That was a difficult race in the second moto and the pressure was on,” Ferrandis. “It was really good for me to have that battle and come out on top in the second moto. The championship is really close and I think that we were able to put on a good show for everyone today. Jeremy and I have a good relationship I think and we congratulated each other and talked about the battle after the race.”

The win moved Ferrandis back into the championship lead, which stands at three points over Jeremy Martin. Hampshire maintains third, 55-points adrift of Ferrandis.

“That was the funnest race I’ve had all year,” said Martin. “I know I didn’t get the win today, which is always the goal. I don’t like to lose, but it felt good to see the number 14 up there and give him a run. We’ve got two rounds to go and hopefully we can battle each other like we did today.”

250MX Championship Standings