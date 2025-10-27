2026 Classic TT

2026 will herald a new chapter at the Classic TT with the introduction of two new races – the Junior 600 and Ultra Lightweight – added to the programme, adding additional nostalgia to the proceedings.

In a move that rekindles one of the most celebrated eras of road racing, the Junior 600 Classic TT will see pre-injection 600 cc Supersport bikes roar back onto the world-famous TT Mountain Course. This is the return of a class once dominated by TT greats such as Steve Hislop, Philip McCallen, Ian Simpson, Iain Duffus and Jim Moodie.

Fans can expect a lineup of ‘90s icons, including the Honda CBR600F, early Yamaha R6, Suzuki GSX-R 600s, and Kawasaki ZX-6Rs – machines that defined the early years of Supersport racing.

The class will also qualify for the Senior Classic TT, lining up alongside the Formula One and Lightweight categories in what’s sure to be an unmissable finale.

Also joining the 2026 schedule is a dedicated Ultra Lightweight Classic TT. Running alongside the Lightweight Race, the race gives recognition to Supersport 400cc machines whilst also opening the door for 125cc two-strokes to make a return to the TT Mountain Circuit.

These smaller but fiercely competitive machines will take centre stage once more, bringing back the spirit of the Ultra Lightweight TT – a fan favourite that delivered unforgettable battles during the 1990s featuring the likes of Ian Lougher, Robert Dunlop, and Joey Dunlop.

Meanwhile, the Formula One, Historic Junior, and Historic Senior races remain at the heart of the Classic TT, showcasing the best road racers in the world on a mouth-watering mix of exotic machines from the 1960s through the 1990s.

With more classes, more variety, and more nostalgia-fuelled action than ever, the 2026 Classic TT is shaping up to be a not to be missed celebration of motorcycle racing history.

2026 Classic TT programme