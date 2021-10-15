Clout, Webster, Fox crowned 2021 ProMX Champs

The ProMX Management team have announce the three new Australian Champions crowned for their respective classes of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores, after the season was wrapped up after just three rounds with border closures an ongoing issue.

Unfortunately, after no clear directives have developed from State Governments as to a realistic time frame around state border openings, meaning that the ProMX Championship cannot be completed in a timely manner before the end of 2021.

Luke Clout topped the MX1 class on 122-points, to second place Regan Duffy’s 119-points, with Todd Waters claiming the final podium position on 116-points. Just off the podium was Kirk Gibbs in fourth on 114-points, with fifth placed Hayden Mellross a more distant 103-points.

Luke Clout

“It’s strange to think that I have won a championship while sitting on the couch, but I guess everything about 2020 and 2021 has been strange. It’s not the way I want or would like to win it as I am a racer and I just want to be out on the track challenging myself against the other riders, but I truly believe that I had put in the work, the CDR Yamaha team provided me with the best bike, and this championship was going to be mine. This is my first MX1 championship of my career and regardless of the shortened championship, I’m proud of it. As a team we had to overcome challenges from round one. We had to rebound quickly to get back in the championship at Canberra, so everyone combined to get the job done by the end of round three we were back in front. Thank you to everyone on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team and all of our great sponsors and partners. It’s easy to see why the team has such continued success and I can’t thank them enough for the work they put in.”

Kirk Gibbs – MX1 P4

“Losing the Championship by only eight points is hard to accept as we were constantly improving each round. This will be one of those years that will leave me questioning what if.”

Kyle Webster took a dominant MX2 win, well clear of his nearest competitors, on 143-points, with Jesse Dobson claiming 109 and Rhys Budd third on 106. Fourth placed Jay Wilson was two-points off the podium on 104-points, with Nathan Crawford fifth.

Kyle Webster – MX2 P1

RelatedPosts No Content Available

“I never expected to win the Championship this way, but I am grateful as this is the hardest I have worked, and the team did an amazing job developing my CRF250R. I have been riding the 2022 CRF250R for about three months and I was keen to race it. It’s on a whole other level. I will try and get a race in on it before the end of the year, but now that the season has wrapped up it’s time to get to work preparing for next year and the 450 Championship.”

In the MX3 class Blake Fox claimed the crown on 147-points, with runner up Ryder Kingsford sitting on 127, and third placed Kayden Minear on 91-points. Completing the top give was Ben Novak (89) and Kobe Drew (87).

The ProMX management team acknowledged all competitors, teams and fans for their support and persistence in a challenging domestic climate here in Australia over the past twelve months since the new ProMX Championship was announced.

ProMX management were able to run three championship events of the inaugural ProMX Championship, crown Champions in their respective classes and establish a return to racing in Motocross on a national level for the first time since 2019, despite all the challenges.

Preparation is already well underway for the 2022 ProMX Championships, which are guaranteed to be bigger and better – fans and industry can expect exciting announcements very soon around next year’s Championship developments.

ProMX also extended a further thank you to all industry partners of the series, without whose support and dedication, the 2021 ProMX Championships would not have been possible.

2021 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Standings

Thor MX1

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 122 2 Regan DUFFY KTM 119 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 116 4 Kirk GIBBS Honda 114 5 Hayden MELLROSS Yamaha 103 6 Brett METCALFE Honda 98 7 Maximus PURVIS Yamaha 71 8 Aaron TANTI GasGas 57 9 Jai WALKER Honda 55 10 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 54 11 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 52 12 Connor TIERNEY Suzuki 46 13 Jay LAMB Yamaha 45 14 Lochie LATIMER KTM 43 15 Jye DICKSON KTM 36 16 Joel EVANS KTM 33 17 Joben BALDWIN Honda 27 18 Ryan FINDANIS Yamaha 20 19 Luke ZIELINSKI GasGas 18 20 Jake MOSS Yamaha 16 21 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 15 22 Matt MOSS Yamaha 12 23 Levi McMANUS Honda 9 24 Luke REARDON Kawasaki 7 25 Dylan WOOD KTM 7 26 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 7 27 Mitchell NORRIS Honda 4 28 Cory WATTS Honda 3 29 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 1

Pirelli MX2

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 143 2 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 109 3 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 106 4 Jay WILSON Yamaha 104 5 Nathan CRAWFORD Yamaha 85 6 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 83 7 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 79 8 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 63 9 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 59 10 Korey McMAHON GasGas 55 11 Jai CONSTANTINOU Husqvarna 53 12 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 47 13 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 47 14 Jy ROBERTS KTM 45 15 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 43 16 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 40 17 Liam ANDREWS Yamaha 33 18 Chandler BURNS KTM 32 19 Ricky LATIMER KTM 27 20 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 24 21 Tye JONES Husqvarna 11 22 Zachary WATSON Yamaha 8 23 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 8 24 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Yamaha 5 25 Tyler DARBY Yamaha 5 26 Ethan ASHMORE Husqvarna 4 27 Brock NINNESS Yamaha 3 28 Oliver MARCHAND Yamaha 3 29 Caleb GOULLET Honda 1 30 George KNIGHT Yamaha 1

Maxxis MX3