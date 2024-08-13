Veijer on the 2025 Moto2 grid

Moto3 hotshot Collin Veijer has earned a slot with the prolific Red Bull KTM Ajo team for 2025 Moto2 and the next phase in the 19-year old’s career journey.

The Dutchman is currently 4th in the 2024 Moto3 world championship and is negotiating only his second Grand Prix campaign. Veijer has made just 29 starts and has already grasped two victories and has appeared on the podium seven times since making his debut at the beginning of 2023.

Collin Veijer

“I am super-happy to have signed with Aki and the Red Bull KTM Ajo team in Moto2. KTM is present in all GP classes and this is a great move for my career. It is such a renowned team and past results speak for themselves. For sure it won’t be easy coming from Moto3 but I will prepare myself well. 2025 is the right moment to make the step, also physically the Moto2 bike will suit me better. At the same time, I realise that we are still only half way through the current season and I will continue to keep my maximum focus to reach the best possible Moto3 championship result this year.”

Tall in stature and praised for his quick adaption to Grand Prix, his mature approach and natural attacking style; Veijer is one of the brightest prospects to emerge from The Netherlands this century and will step into the intermediate category next year to continue his rapid trajectory and his path in the KTM Academy.

Aki Ako- Red Bull KTM Ajo Team Principal

“I’m very happy to have Collin on board, as we have followed him for many years. He has shown great progress and professionalism and has already made his first steps in the program by taking part in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. During his two seasons in Moto3 he has shown that he is a rider with a bright future ahead of him on the world stage. What I also respect is his focus and his sacrifice, as his life is dedicated to reaching his targets at the highest level. It is a pleasure to continue with the KTM Academy’s work and to keep pushing to get the maximum potential out of the riders.”

Before coming to Moto3, Veijer fought for the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup title and also captured wins and trophies in FIM JuniorGP. He has raced in Italy and uses Spain as a training base during the racing season. Collin will accompany Deniz Öncü as part of Aki Ajo’s decorated Moto2 rider roster. The squad have won three Moto2 titles with three different riders in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and helped four racers make the step to the MotoGP premier class in that time frame.