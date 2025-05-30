Isle of Man TT Qualifying

Friday

Qualifying for the Isle of Man TT was red-flagged on Friday evening after lap record holder Peter Hickman crashed heavily at Kerrowmoor on the opening lap of the session. An official announcement reported that Hickman was conscious and stable, but had been air-lifted to Noble’s hospital. It is clear that the TT lap record holder is pretty busted up and is likely now out of the TT.

Red flags are a rare occurrence at the TT, and when one is hung out, you know that nothing trivial has caused it. Tonight, when the news broke that the session had been stopped, it had a sobering effect as a solemn reverence swept across the thousands of spectators dotted around the course.

Everyone knew that it had to be one of the leaders, as many bikes were still on the Glencrutchey Road, yet to be flagged away. It’s an awful wait for all concerned in these situations. And those who remember the night we sadly lost David Jefferies in 2003 will have recognised an uncomfortably familiar feel in the air. So, the swift announcement that Hickman was conscious and stable is hopefully a good indication for the big Lincolnshire man and all TT fans.

Indeed, the organisers had planned to have bikes back on the circuit by 1930. But rain swept across the island (again), and that prompted Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, to make the call that there’d be no more action until the following day.

The commentary team had reported that Hickman’s bike was smoking, and they were surprised when he made it to Ballaugh. His crash happened just a few miles later, and there have been unconfirmed reports that the bellypan of the number 10 BMW may have been loose. We await an announcement for official information.

Earlier on Friday we had managed a full day of qualifying in sometimes sunny, but never rainy conditions. It made a welcome change for the riders to get a chance to attack the course and they all made good use of their time, despite some damp patches reported at Bradden, Keppel gate and Hillberry.

Davey Todd topped the Superbike session on Friday ahead of Hickman. In the early stages, the lead riders were taking it in turns to be fastest at each sector but it was a little confusing as some were on Stockers and others on Superbikes. In the end the 8Ten riders topped the charts in the blue ribbon class. But the fastest Superbike time of the week still belongs to Dean Harrison courtesy of his 133.069 mph lap on Wednesday.

Local hero Conor Cummins was a welcome 3rd on Friday ahead of an equally celebrated 4th quickest time for fellow Manxman, Nathan Harrison. Michael Dunlop seemed to be struggling with set-up on the World Superbike spec Rokit BMW in 5th (although it should be said that he caught traffic on the mountain during a flying lap). Shaun Anderson completed the top 6.

Honda racing’s Dean Harrison looked particularly determined and he set the fastest Superstock and Supersport times. His time on the CBR600RR was a new record for practice week in the class, which caused a stir amongst those in attendance.

Not to be outdone, Michael Dunlop almost (but not quite) equalled Harrison’s 128mph time from a standing start on the new for ’25 Milwaukee Ducati right at the end of the session. The Ballymoney man was just 3s short of Deano’s lap and 1.6s ahead of Peter Hickman in 3rd.

Dunlop has won every Supersport race in the post-covid era. However, all 6 of those victories have been clinched onboard his MD Racing Yamaha YZF-R6, and so the move to the V2 Panigale is a leap into the unknown. His standing start time will give him confidence that he has not made a mistake in switching to the Italian machine but he’ll be wary of Harrison and he’d be right to be.

Davey Todd surprised everyone with a new livery on his Padgett’s Honda. Painted in all blue ‘My Coolman’ colours, the Saltburn man banked the 4th fastest time of the session ahead of Aussie Josh Brookes in 5th.

Just like at the North West 200, Brookes has been fighting a losing battle with his Fireblades in the 1000cc races. No matter what the Jackson team tries, Brookes cannot get the stability he craves. You get the impression that he is yearning for his old BMW which he lapped at 134mph on last year.

However, the little CBR600RR is much more settled and that was evident in this high leader-board placing. James Hillier completed the top 6.

Dean Harrison looks fast on everything this year.

Dean Harrison

“Honestly, I just try to go fast on everything that I ride. To where I feel okay. We’ve been constantly changing a few bits and pieces to try and get the most out of what we have. There’s no big changes that we’ve made; it’s just a case of constantly refining things. We’ve played a little with the geometry and things like that to make the bikes easy to ride. I had a few bits of traffic early on, I caught some Supertwins when I was out on the Supersport, but I was out on my own when I set that fast time on the Superstock, I was all by myself and I saw nobody. It was quite nice, really… I was enjoying the peace and quiet! I’m enjoying myself, looking forward to the races and hopefully we should be there or thereabouts.”

Harrison’s lap of 132.853mph in Superstock laid down a marker for the field and it was only really the 8Ten BMWs of Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison who could keep up. The top 3 were the only riders in the class to lap at over 132mph, with Michael Dunlop apparently still getting his head around the BMW in 4th. MD’s fastest time just tipped over 130mph with Ian Hutchinson and the impressive Mike Browne completing the top 6 in the 129 bracket.

Hutchy is now lapping faster than at anytime since his Senior TT crash in 2017 and it bodes well for the Bingley Bullet’s fortunes this week.

Michael Dunlop managed to top the timesheets in the Supertwin class. The ‘Bull’ pulled into gasoline alley immediately after his fast Supersport lap and jumped on his little 650 Paton. He was last away and they shut the gate behind him as he went, effectively making him the sweeper at the end of practice.

Dunlop posted a time of 122.159 mph to put him at the head of the class ahead of Mikey Evans and Dominic Herbertson.

Tom Weeden was airlifted to hospital after crashing spectacularly at Glen Helen, causing the TV camera man to take avoiding action. Tom went feet first into a wall and posted an extensive list of injuries to his social media page from his hospital bed. They include tib and fib fractures and an ankle, vertebra, hand and finger ‘smashed to bits’.

“Will put a plaster on and hopefully get back out for qualifying tomorrow,” he joked. We wish him well.

In Sidecars, the Crowe brothers (as expected) blew the opposition away. For the first time ever, it was compulsory for the chairs to carry a full tank of fuel in this session. It’s a safety measure to ensure that nobody is racing down Bray Hill on lap 1 of the race with a heavy load for the first time all week.

The Crowes even started in pitlane, but despite all of that they still clocked a 119mph lap from a standing start. Next time around they broke the magic 120 mph barrier- the first outfit to do so in qualifying ever.

Despite running in a new engine on lap 1, Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley set the 2nd fastest time ahead of Ben Birchall and new passenger, Patrick Rosney.

It’s been a stop/start TT so far this year with unpredictable weather doing its best to cause disruption when it can. The session that Hickman crashed in was only the 3rd qualifying session of the event so far, with racing originally supposed to commence on Saturday.

However, that has all changed. There will now be no racing on Saturday, with a double qualifying session pencilled in instead. The 6-lap Superbike race will kick the racing off on Mad Sunday with Saturday’s schedule now pushed back to Monday.

With uncertain weather forecast for the remainder of the week and low pressure swirling around the Atlantic ocean to the West of Ireland it looks likely that the timetable will be revised and revised again. You’d imagine that the Clerk of the Course will be in constant contact with the Manx Met office at Ronaldsway airport for up to date information during the following days.

But now, with the island in darkness and the fans making merry in the ale houses, we can only hope for positive news tomorrow on Peter Hickman’s condition. And if the road racing Gods are feeling generous, perhaps an unexpected twist in the 10-day weather forecast.

Superbike Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 D. Harrison 133.069 2 D. Todd 132.673 3 P. Hickman 131.326 4 C. Cummins 131.027 5 N. Harrison 130.172 6 M. Dunlop 129.975 7 S. Anderson 129.878 8 I. Hutchinson 129.756 9 M. Browne 129.585 10 D. Herbertson 129.257 11 J. Hind 128.926 12 P. Jordan 128.755 13 J. McGuinness 128.386 14 J. Hillier 128.385 15 R. Hodson 128.357 16 D. Johnson 127.982 17 M. Evans 127.305 18 P. Crowe 127.000 19 J. Brookes 126.886 20 M. Sweeney 126.657 21 B. McCormack 125.013 22 J. Goetschy 124.248 23 M. Simpson 124.129 24 J. Perry 124.049 25 S. Bonetti 124.045 26 J. Trummer 123.938 27 M. Rees 123.824 28 D. Tweed 123.558 29 J. Thompson 123.437 30 M. Bottalico 123.381 31 A. Venter 123.275 32 L. Maurer 123.227 33 E. Kostamo 123.213 34 A. Blanc 123.185 35 T. Weeden 123.007 36 J. Chawke 122.932 37 J. Cringle 122.887 38 T. Monot 122.864 39 M. Parrett 122.723 40 E. Ferre 122.674 41 D. Rigby 122.509 42 P. Williams 122.479 43 B. Furber 122.313 44 M. Stevenson 122.230 45 J. Yeardsley 121.477 46 K. Keyes 120.997 47 S. West 120.840 48 S. Parsons 120.678 49 B. Burrell 120.613 50 T. Robinson 120.611 51 R. Hardisty 120.446 52 M. Russell 119.897 53 M. Morris 119.720 54 L. Majcan 119.364 55 P. Cassidy 118.405 56 A. Majola 118.173

Superstock Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 D. Harrison 132.853 2 P. Hickman 132.290 3 D. Todd 132.195 4 M. Dunlop 130.387 5 I. Hutchinson 129.756 6 M. Browne 129.585 7 D. Herbertson 129.257 8 J. Hind 128.926 9 N. Harrison 128.865 10 P. Jordan 128.755 11 C. Cummins 128.516 12 J. Hillier 127.730 13 M. Evans 127.305 14 D. Johnson 127.276 15 J. Brookes 127.267 16 J. McGuinness 127.208 17 S. Anderson 126.864 18 R. Hodson 126.803 19 M. Sweeney 126.657 20 P. Crowe 126.502 21 B. McCormack 125.013 22 J. Goetschy 124.248 23 M. Simpson 124.129 24 J. Perry 124.049 25 S. Bonetti 124.045 26 J. Trummer 123.938 27 M. Rees 123.824 28 E. Kostamo 123.731 29 D. Tweed 123.558 30 J. Thompson 123.437 31 M. Bottalico 123.381 32 A. Venter 123.275 33 A. Blanc 123.185 34 T. Weeden 123.007 35 J. Chawke 122.932 36 J. Cringle 122.887 37 T. Monot 122.864 38 M. Parrett 122.723 39 E. Ferre 122.674 40 D. Rigby 122.509 41 P. Williams 122.479 42 B. Furber 122.313 43 M. Stevenson 122.230 44 J. Yeardsley 121.477 45 K. Keyes 120.997 46 S. West 120.840 47 S. Parsons 120.678 48 B. Burrell 120.613 49 T. Robinson 120.611 50 R. Hardisty 120.446 51 L. Maurer 120.393 52 M. Russell 119.897 53 M. Morris 119.720 54 L. Majcan 119.364 55 S. Johnson 118.985 56 P. Cassidy 118.405 57 A. Majola 118.173 58 J. Halliday 116.961

Supersport Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 D. Harrison 128.093 2 M. Dunlop 127.739 3 P. Hickman 127.543 4 D. Todd 126.852 5 J. Brookes 125.892 6 J. Hillier 125.510 7 P. Jordan 125.474 8 J. Hind 125.336 9 M. Browne 125.197 10 R. Hodson 124.639 11 I. Hutchinson 124.310 12 S. Anderson 123.940 13 D. Johnson 123.678 14 M. Evans 123.210 15 N. Harrison 123.083 16 G. Johnson 122.472 17 D. Herbertson 121.541 18 J. Goetschy 121.128 19 J. Thompson 121.124 20 C. Cummins 120.918 21 B. Furber 120.677 22 L. Maurer 120.663 23 M. Russell 120.468 24 B. McCormack 120.361 25 M. Sweeney 119.841 26 A. McLean 119.477 27 D. Rigby 119.314 28 J. Yeardsley 119.283 29 E. Kostamo 119.197 30 D. Tweed 119.049 31 R. Hardisty 118.929 32 K. Keyes 118.899 33 J. Perry 118.820 34 T. Weeden 118.702 35 J. Chawke 118.677 36 S. Parsons 118.556 37 S. West 118.367 38 J. Cringle 118.344 39 T. Monot 118.333 40 A. Venter 117.907 41 S. Johnson 117.387 42 M. Dokoupil 117.337 43 L. Majcan 117.185 44 M. Stevenson 117.164 45 E. Ferre 117.123 46 P. Williams 116.943 47 A. Blanc 116.611 48 M. Parrett 115.941 49 J. Halliday 115.294 50 J. Fowler 114.700 51 D. Brook 114.431 52 L. Unissart 114.209 53 P. Cassidy 113.101 54 V. Lopez 113.037

SuperTwin Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 M. Dunlop 122.159 2 M. Evans 121.426 3 D. Herbertson 121.194 4 M. Browne 120.816 5 D. Todd 120.309 6 R. Hodson 119.521 7 B. Furber 118.583 8 P. Jordan 118.382 9 S. Bonetti 117.570 10 M. Sweeney 117.216 11 A. Majola 117.206 12 A. McLean 116.847 13 P. Hickman 116.718 14 J. Yeardsley 116.564 15 M. Bottalico 116.344 16 T. Weeden 115.896 17 M. Rutter 115.703 18 A. Venter 115.645 19 M. Simpson 115.379 20 J. Cregniot 114.879 21 M. Morris 114.771 22 M. Russell 114.512 23 D. Tweed 113.997 24 L. Unissart 113.747 25 V. Lopez 113.309 26 C. Moore 112.849 27 J. Fowler 112.780 28 T. Monot 112.159 29 S. Parsons 111.692 30 P. Williams 111.062 31 S. Anderson 110.823 32 S. Johnson 110.733 33 P. Murray 110.208 34 R. Hardisty 109.977 35 M. Parrett 109.803 36 A. Hornby 109.589 37 M. Yamanaka 109.359 38 W. Bourgeais 109.358 39 V. Hankocyova 108.399 40 M. Costello 106.449 41 S. West 99.666

Sidecar Fastest Times of the week