M.A. Statement

Message to all members

December 20, 2024

Dear members,

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, a final meeting was scheduled between representatives from all State Controlling Bodies (SCBs) and Motorcycling Australia (MA) as part of the Motorcycling Improvement Initiative (MII) to seek endorsement of a new constitution for MA.

The project has been led by the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) and included ongoing participation of representatives from each SCB.

Earlier this week, MA received additional feedback from an SCB which required review and consideration from the ASC, MA Board and relevant legal teams. These changes were accepted on December 18, 2024 and recirculated to all SCB Boards for final review ahead of the December 19, 2024 vote.

At the December 19 meeting, the majority declared their preference not to move to a vote due to insufficient time provided to review the changes.

MA understands the late changes meant that not all boards were confident in endorsement without time to thoroughly review. The ASC and MA will once again circulate the revised constitution in the coming days for all SCBs to review ahead of the final constitutional endorsement in January 2025.

Roy Chamberlain

President

Motorcycling Australia