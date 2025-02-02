Continental ContiAttack SM 2 Tyres

Just what the supermoto scene has been waiting for – Continental presents the ContiAttack SM 2 tyre, evolving from the successor of the ContiAttack SM EVO, a pure supermoto tyre that is street legal.

The new tyre benefits from innovative technologies, including the Continental BlackChili Compound, and impresses with excellent track performance with significantly improved mileage.

Why choose the Continental ContiAttack SM 2?

Improved mileage performance thanks to more tread depth.

Optimum stability and damping during extreme braking and acceleration for the typical supermoto riding style.

Exceptional handling and performance using Continental’s sportiest carcass, inspired by our racing slicks.

Maximum traction and increased safety at high lean angles thanks to Continental’s GripLimitFeedback technology.

Strong grip on wet surfaces plus shorter warm-up times for instant confidence right from the start with the revolutionary Continental BlackChili compound.

Head into your local Continental tyres stockist to grab a set of the Continental ContiAttack SM 2 tyres.