Have you done much riding of late?

“We haven’t been riding much since Wakefield Park, just a bit of a shakedown at QR that felt pretty good. I am feeling pretty confident I can get a good result this round. I love the track and the atmosphere up there, it’s a track I can go pretty good at but last year we didn’t get the results that we wanted, but with the tyre switch we are now on the same tyre that everyone else is running, it evens the playing field. I am confident we can get on the podium, and maybe even snatch a first win of the year.“

What’s the big difference between what you were running last year and this year?

“The tyres were more along the lines of having no front end feel and the way I ride a Superbike I am very heavy on the front; heavy on the trail braking once you tip into a corner, and on the Dunlops I had no feedback from the handlebars. I just couldn’t get that feeling to tip in the way I wanted. The main jump this year, is the front end.”

How do you rate the Darwin track?

“Out of turn one, up that hill it’s unreal. Very cool But I also like the last part of the track; that switchback before the last turn is pretty cool too. You can straight line it, but If you don’t get the drive coming onto the front straight, you are going to get shot through the eyes. You really have to be on your game for every corner of every lap.

“Another thing about the weekend is that I’ve really got to pull my finger out at the start. It’s a long straight to the first turn.”

ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin

Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST

Friday

Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min)

Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min)

Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min)

Saturday

Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min)

Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min)

Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps)

Sunday

Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps)

Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)

Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule

The slightly different format of the Hidden Valley event – where there are three races instead of the usual two- also has slightly different TV times and broadcasters.

In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.

As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.

Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.

As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.

ASBK Live Broadcast information

Fox Sports Australia

Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3

Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1

Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3

Channel 7

Saturday – Race 1

Sunday – Race 3

SBS

Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show

Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

