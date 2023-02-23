ASBK 2023

Round One – Phillip Island

Conditions were already warming up when the Australian Superbikes rolled out of Phillip Island’s pit-lane at 0947 this morning. Clear skies with an ambient temperature climbing rapidly from the low 20s towards a forecast top of 34-degrees this afternoon. The track temperature was still under 30-degrees at this point but is not going to stay that way for long.

Supersport 300 competitors had first broken the silence at 0850 and Cameron Swain headed that session ahead of Jai Russo and Luke Jhonston. Tara Morrison put in a performance of note to finish the opening session fifth just behind Brodie Gawith but in front of Brandon Demmery.

Supersport 300 will be out on track again at 1305 for a 20-minute qualifying session ahead of their first eight-lap race of the weekend at 1705 this evening.

SS300 were followed by Supersport 600 where Harrison Voight bested the field by a second. Harry set the benchmark at 1m35.800 ahead of Tom Bramich, Olly Simpson, Jack Passfield, defending champ John Lytras and category debutante Cam Dunker.

Supersport competitors have their one and only qualifying session at 1335 this afternoon and then will not be on track again until 1015 on Saturday morning to contest their first 10-lap race of the event.

Troy Herfoss wanted to immediately make a statement on the Penrite Honda and he did exactly that. A 1m32.672 on his third lap and was well on course to best that on his next lap before falling at turn ten. Herf was unhurt, returned to the pits under his own steam and was back on track only minutes later.

Cru Halliday took P1 with just over 20 minutes remaining in the 30-minute session, a 1m32.424 to the YRT man.

Josh Waters went down at turn two with just over ten-minutes remaining in the session. Josh was second at this stage of the game, a fraction behind Halliday, but a long way from the 1m31.286 qualifying record he set here a few months ago.

Halliday lowered his marker to 1m32.139 on his 12th lap of the session and that survived the final three-minutes of the session to see him on top of the final FP1 time-sheet.

Josh Waters P2 ahead of Troy Herfoss, Mikes Jones and Bryan Staring.

Superbike competitors have a second 30-minute practice session this afternoon at 1405 followed by a single 30-minute qualifying session on Saturday morning. Superbikes will race three times this weekend, the first 12-lap bout is scheduled for 1140 on Saturday, race two at 0945 Sunday morning followed by the third contest at 1340 Sunday afternoon.

Superbike FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m32.139 319 2 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.339 310 3 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +0.533 310 4 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.257 314 5 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.522 311 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +1.634 309 7 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.683 310 8 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Honda CBR RR +1.777 318 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR +2.059 309 10 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1M +2.408 314 11 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +2.579 312 12 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +2.829 307 13 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +5.295 307 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1M +5.868 296 15 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +6.416 298 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki GSXR +6.593 295 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1M +7.358 302 18 Ben ANGELIDIS BMW M RR +8.819 276 19 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1M +10.364 295

Supersport 600 FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m35.800 275 2 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.049 277 3 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.454 276 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.492 270 5 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.533 269 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.660 276 7 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.670 268 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.720 275 9 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.780 271 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.836 273 11 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.868 270 12 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.212 263 13 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.401 272 14 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.457 276 15 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.691 266 16 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.941 267 17 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.226 275 18 Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6R +4.255 269 19 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +4.356 273 20 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.493 274 21 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.635 276 22 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +5.293 271 23 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.756 263 24 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.896 265 25 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.110 273 26 Peter NERLICH Yamaha YZF-R7 +12.938 226 27 Cori BOURNE Aprilia RS +14.079 244 28 Brian BOLSTER Suzuki SV +14.680 222 29 Dan HUGHES Yamaha YZF-R7 +16.814 220

Supersport 300 FP1

Pos Rider Rider Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m50.351 200 2 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.309 203 3 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.660 194 4 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.886 200 5 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +1.108 204 6 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.124 200 7 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.441 199 8 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.463 204 9 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.967 199 10 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +2.049 204 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.131 202 12 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.209 198 13 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki Ninja +2.255 196 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.708 197 15 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +2.710 204 16 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja +3.499 200 17 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.600 203 18 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +3.726 197 19 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja +4.016 201 20 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.195 201 21 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.005 202 22 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +5.171 201 23 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.426 197 24 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.983 198 25 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.972 189 26 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.053 192

Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule