Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test

Superbike Session Three

The sun had just disappeared over the horizon and the lights had just been turned on at Sydney Motorsports Park when the Superbikes took to the track for their third and penultimate session of the day at 2005 on Wednesday evening. The track temperature had fell to 31-degrees from the 35-degrees it had been in the second session.

Riders had reported that the track was pretty clean by the end of the second session and many of them have experience under lights here when racing in recent St. George Summer Nights Series rounds, but there are also quite a few riders taking to the track under lights for the very first time in their careers.

Arthur Sissis had largely missed the first half of the day’s testing due to bike problems thus was hoping that those gremlins were behind him for this one.

Josh Waters banged in a 1m30.860 in his first flying lap of the 25-minute session, immediately backed that up with a 1m30.682 on his next, then improved further to a 1m30.271 before rolling off and returning to the pits.

At the halfway mark of the 25-minute session Waters was still on top by more than eight-tenths. Young Max Stauffer was sitting in P2 on 1m31.038, and had also done a 1m31.071 before the halfway point of the session. Cru Halliday was a fraction further behind in third, Senna Agius fourth and Mike Jones fifth.

Broc Pearson then moved up to fourth on 1m31.206, pushing Agius back to fifth with just over ten-minutes remaining in the session.

Both Yamaha Racing Team riders then headed out on fresh rear Pirellis and Josh Waters joined the circuit again after making some changes to the McMartin Racing Ducati. Riders were starting to report that side grip was now starting to go away a little as the conditions changed.

That didn’t stop Cru Halliday banging in a 1m29.787! Fractions away from the 1m29.727 set here by Wayne Maxwell during a St. George round a couple of years ago, but under the ASBK Qualifying lap record set by Robbie Bugden many years ago.

Lachlan Epis then improved to 1m30.407 to go P3. This his last session of the day on Pirelli rubber before he switches to Dunlop in the fourth session to start getting accustomed to the Dunlop rubber he will race on this year in the Asian Road Racing Championships.

Troy Herfoss went up to P4 ahead of Agius late in the session.

Josh Waters then joined Halliday in the 1m29s, a 1m29.970 to the Ducati man on his penultimate lap of the session but he failed to knock Halliday out of P1 on his final attempt.

One more session to go…

Superbike Session Three Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:29.787 2 Josh WATERS (VIC) Ducati V4R 1:29.970 3 Lachlan EPIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:30.407 4 Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:30.728 5 Senna AGIUS (NSW) Honda CBR RR 1:31.010 6 Max STAUFFER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:31.038 7 Mike JONES (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:31.122 8 Broc PEARSON (QLD) Ducati V4R 1:31.171 9 Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW M RR 1:32.339 10 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Honda CBR RR 1:33.401 11 Paris HARDWICK (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:34.199 12 Arthur SISSIS (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:34.548 13 Dominic DE LEON (NSW) Kawasaki ZX10R 1:36.501 14 Josh SODERLAND (NSW) Ducati V4R 1:36.803 15 Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW) BMW M RR 1:37.110 16 Michael EDWARDS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:37.961 17 Nick MARSH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:38.212 18 Michael KEMP (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:39.893

Supersport/SuperTwins Session Three Times

Pos Rider Bike/Class F.Lap 1 Harrison VOIGHT (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.002 2 Sean CONDON (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.517 3 John LYTRAS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.895 4 Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:33.994 5 Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.352 6 Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.502 7 Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.693 8 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:34.905 9 Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.069 10 Thomas BRAMICH (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.099 11 Dallas SKEER (SA) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.536 12 Ty LYNCH (SA) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.726 13 Ben BAKER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:35.759 14 Reece OUGHTRED (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.707 15 Hayden NELSON (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:36.750 16 Jack FAVELLE (NSW) Honda CBR RR 1:36.829 17 Luca DURNING (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:38.095 18 Noel MAHON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.017 19 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) Honda CBR RR 1:39.315 20 Simone BOLDRINI (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:39.477 21 Brian BOLSTER (NSW) Suzuki SV (ST) 1:45.023 22 Dan HUGHES (WA) Yamaha YZF-R7 (ST) 1:48.090

Supersport 300 Session Three Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Cameron SWAIN (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:45.524 2 Brodie GAWITH (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.082 3 Brandon DEMMERY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:46.415 4 Joshua NEWMAN (NSW) Kawasaki Ninja 1:46.816 5 Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.536 6 Sam PEZZETTA (SA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:47.554 7 Steve SFORZIN (VIC) Kawasaki Ninja 1:47.877 8 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.025 9 Cooper ROWNTREE (SA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.347 10 Henry SNELL (QLD) 1:48.466 11 Luke JHONSTON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:48.822 12 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:49.111 13 Abbie CAMERON (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:49.773 14 Tara MORRISON (SA) Kawasaki Ninja 1:49.850 15 Casey MIDDLETON (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:51.035 16 Daley MILLS (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:51.254 17 Calvin MOYLAN (WA) Kawasaki Ninja 1:52.079 18 Will NASSIF (NSW) Kawasaki Ninja 1:54.028

Moto3 Session Three Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Carter THOMPSON (NSW) Honda NSR 250 1:40.072 2 Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW) Honda NSF 250 1:40.180 3 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) Honda NSF 250 1:40.953 4 Hudson THOMPSON (NSW) Honda NSR 250 1:44.542

bLU cRU Oceanic Junior Cup Session Three Times

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:00.426 2 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:00.856 3 Riley NAUTA (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.322 4 Sam DRANE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:01.422 5 Alexander CODEY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.139 6 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.625 7 Jake PAIGE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.665 8 Rikki HENRY (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:02.728 9 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.585 10 Nixon FROST (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:03.625 11 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.177 12 John PELGRAVE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.911 13 Jed FYFFE (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.914 14 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:04.942 15 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.437 16 Haydn FORDYCE (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:05.811 17 Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:06.502 18 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:06.676 19 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:07.348 20 Rossi McADAM (WA) Yamaha YZF-R15 2:08.586

Official Schedule

Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule Wednesday, February 1 12.00 13.00 Sign-On (All Classes) Sign-On 60 mins 12.00 13.00 Technical – Motorcycle Safety Checks Technical 60 mins 13.00 13.20 Riders Briefing (ALL) Briefing 1 20 mins 14.00 14.15 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 1 15 mins 14.20 14.45 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 1 25 mins 14.50 15.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 1 25 mins 15.20 15.45 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 1 25 mins 15.50 16.05 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 2 15 mins 16.10 16.35 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 2 25 mins 16.40 17.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 2 25 mins 17.10 17.35 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 2 25 mins 17.35 18.30 Dinner Break – ASBK Media 55 mins 18.30 18.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 3 15 mins 18.50 19.15 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 3 25 mins 19.20 19.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 3 25 mins 19.50 19.55 Lighting System – Safety Check 5 mins 19.55 20.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 3 25 mins 20.25 20.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 4 15 mins 20.45 21.10 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 4 25 mins 21.15 21.40 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 4 25 mins 21.45 22.10 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 4 25 mins Thursday, February 2 8.30 8.45 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 1 15 mins 8.50 9.15 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 1 25 mins 9.20 9.45 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 1 25 mins 9.50 10.15 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 1 25 mins 10.20 10.35 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 2 15 mins 10.40 11.05 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 2 25 mins 11.10 11.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 2 25 mins 11.40 12.05 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 2 25 mins 12.05 12.35 Lunch 30 mins 12.35 12.50 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 3 15 mins 12.55 13.20 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 3 25 mins 13.25 13.50 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 3 25 mins 13.55 14.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 3 25 mins 14.25 14.40 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Practice 4 15 mins 14.45 15.10 Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins) Practice 4 25 mins 15.15 15.40 Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Practice 4 25 mins 15.45 16.10 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 4 25 mins 16.10 17.00 All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm Pitlane 50 mins All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)

2023 ASBK Calendar