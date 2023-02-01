Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test
Superbike Session Three
The sun had just disappeared over the horizon and the lights had just been turned on at Sydney Motorsports Park when the Superbikes took to the track for their third and penultimate session of the day at 2005 on Wednesday evening. The track temperature had fell to 31-degrees from the 35-degrees it had been in the second session.
Riders had reported that the track was pretty clean by the end of the second session and many of them have experience under lights here when racing in recent St. George Summer Nights Series rounds, but there are also quite a few riders taking to the track under lights for the very first time in their careers.
Arthur Sissis had largely missed the first half of the day’s testing due to bike problems thus was hoping that those gremlins were behind him for this one.
Josh Waters banged in a 1m30.860 in his first flying lap of the 25-minute session, immediately backed that up with a 1m30.682 on his next, then improved further to a 1m30.271 before rolling off and returning to the pits.
At the halfway mark of the 25-minute session Waters was still on top by more than eight-tenths. Young Max Stauffer was sitting in P2 on 1m31.038, and had also done a 1m31.071 before the halfway point of the session. Cru Halliday was a fraction further behind in third, Senna Agius fourth and Mike Jones fifth.
Broc Pearson then moved up to fourth on 1m31.206, pushing Agius back to fifth with just over ten-minutes remaining in the session.
Both Yamaha Racing Team riders then headed out on fresh rear Pirellis and Josh Waters joined the circuit again after making some changes to the McMartin Racing Ducati. Riders were starting to report that side grip was now starting to go away a little as the conditions changed.
That didn’t stop Cru Halliday banging in a 1m29.787! Fractions away from the 1m29.727 set here by Wayne Maxwell during a St. George round a couple of years ago, but under the ASBK Qualifying lap record set by Robbie Bugden many years ago.
Lachlan Epis then improved to 1m30.407 to go P3. This his last session of the day on Pirelli rubber before he switches to Dunlop in the fourth session to start getting accustomed to the Dunlop rubber he will race on this year in the Asian Road Racing Championships.
Troy Herfoss went up to P4 ahead of Agius late in the session.
Josh Waters then joined Halliday in the 1m29s, a 1m29.970 to the Ducati man on his penultimate lap of the session but he failed to knock Halliday out of P1 on his final attempt.
One more session to go…
Superbike Session Three Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Cru HALLIDAY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:29.787
|2
|Josh WATERS (VIC)
|Ducati V4R
|1:29.970
|3
|Lachlan EPIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:30.407
|4
|Troy HERFOSS (QLD)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:30.728
|5
|Senna AGIUS (NSW)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:31.010
|6
|Max STAUFFER (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:31.038
|7
|Mike JONES (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:31.122
|8
|Broc PEARSON (QLD)
|Ducati V4R
|1:31.171
|9
|Ted COLLINS (VIC)
|BMW M RR
|1:32.339
|10
|Mark CHIODO (VIC)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:33.401
|11
|Paris HARDWICK (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:34.199
|12
|Arthur SISSIS (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:34.548
|13
|Dominic DE LEON (NSW)
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1:36.501
|14
|Josh SODERLAND (NSW)
|Ducati V4R
|1:36.803
|15
|Ben ANGELIDIS (NSW)
|BMW M RR
|1:37.110
|16
|Michael EDWARDS (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:37.961
|17
|Nick MARSH (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:38.212
|18
|Michael KEMP (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1:39.893
Supersport/SuperTwins Session Three Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike/Class
|F.Lap
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.002
|2
|Sean CONDON (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.517
|3
|John LYTRAS (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.895
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:33.994
|5
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.352
|6
|Jonathan NAHLOUS (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.502
|7
|Jack PASSFIELD (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.693
|8
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:34.905
|9
|Scott NICHOLSON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.069
|10
|Thomas BRAMICH (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.099
|11
|Dallas SKEER (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.536
|12
|Ty LYNCH (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.726
|13
|Ben BAKER (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:35.759
|14
|Reece OUGHTRED (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.707
|15
|Hayden NELSON (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:36.750
|16
|Jack FAVELLE (NSW)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:36.829
|17
|Luca DURNING (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:38.095
|18
|Noel MAHON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.017
|19
|Marcus HAMOD (NSW)
|Honda CBR RR
|1:39.315
|20
|Simone BOLDRINI (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1:39.477
|21
|Brian BOLSTER (NSW)
|Suzuki SV (ST)
|1:45.023
|22
|Dan HUGHES (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R7 (ST)
|1:48.090
Supersport 300 Session Three Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Cameron SWAIN (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:45.524
|2
|Brodie GAWITH (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.082
|3
|Brandon DEMMERY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:46.415
|4
|Joshua NEWMAN (NSW)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:46.816
|5
|Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.536
|6
|Sam PEZZETTA (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:47.554
|7
|Steve SFORZIN (VIC)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:47.877
|8
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.025
|9
|Cooper ROWNTREE (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.347
|10
|Henry SNELL (QLD)
|1:48.466
|11
|Luke JHONSTON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:48.822
|12
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES (QLD)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:49.111
|13
|Abbie CAMERON (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1:49.773
|14
|Tara MORRISON (SA)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:49.850
|15
|Casey MIDDLETON (QLD)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:51.035
|16
|Daley MILLS (QLD)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:51.254
|17
|Calvin MOYLAN (WA)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:52.079
|18
|Will NASSIF (NSW)
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1:54.028
Moto3 Session Three Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON (NSW)
|Honda NSR 250
|1:40.072
|2
|Marianos NIKOLIS (NSW)
|Honda NSF 250
|1:40.180
|3
|Cameron DUNKER (NSW)
|Honda NSF 250
|1:40.953
|4
|Hudson THOMPSON (NSW)
|Honda NSR 250
|1:44.542
bLU cRU Oceanic Junior Cup Session Three Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Bodie PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:00.426
|2
|Hunter CORNEY (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:00.856
|3
|Riley NAUTA (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.322
|4
|Sam DRANE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:01.422
|5
|Alexander CODEY (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.139
|6
|Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.625
|7
|Jake PAIGE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.665
|8
|Rikki HENRY (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:02.728
|9
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.585
|10
|Nixon FROST (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:03.625
|11
|Ethan JOHNSON (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.177
|12
|John PELGRAVE (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.911
|13
|Jed FYFFE (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.914
|14
|Oscar LEWIS (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:04.942
|15
|Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.437
|16
|Haydn FORDYCE (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:05.811
|17
|Hunter CHARLETT (VIC)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:06.502
|18
|Archie SCHMIDT (SA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:06.676
|19
|Elijah ANDREW (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:07.348
|20
|Rossi McADAM (WA)
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2:08.586
Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test
Official Schedule
|Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule
|Wednesday, February 1
|12.00
|13.00
|Sign-On (All Classes)
|Sign-On
|60 mins
|12.00
|13.00
|Technical – Motorcycle Safety Checks
|Technical
|60 mins
|13.00
|13.20
|Riders Briefing (ALL)
|Briefing 1
|20 mins
|14.00
|14.15
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|14.20
|14.45
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|14.50
|15.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|15.20
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|16.10
|16.35
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|16.40
|17.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|17.10
|17.35
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|17.35
|18.30
|Dinner Break – ASBK Media
|55 mins
|18.30
|18.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|18.50
|19.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|19.20
|19.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|19.50
|19.55
|Lighting System – Safety Check
|5 mins
|19.55
|20.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|20.25
|20.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|20.45
|21.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|21.15
|21.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|21.45
|22.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|Thursday, February 2
|8.30
|8.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|8.50
|9.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.20
|9.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.35
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|10.40
|11.05
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.10
|11.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.40
|12.05
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|12.05
|12.35
|Lunch
|30 mins
|12.35
|12.50
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|12.55
|13.20
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.25
|13.50
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.55
|14.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|14.25
|14.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|14.45
|15.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.15
|15.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.45
|16.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|16.10
|17.00
|All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm
|Pitlane
|50 mins
|All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Test
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|Feb 1-2
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3