MotoMAX Himalayan 450

MotoMAX Motorcycles in Perth have taken the covers off a custom no-expense barred Himalayan 450, which is headed for one of Australia’s most punishing off-road routes, the Holland Track.

Set to tackle 300 km of unforgiving terrain across the WA goldfields, the Himalayan has been stripped down and massively upgraded, boosting bike protection and reliability, with owner Dave demanding a rally-inspired machine with no shortcuts.

Jumping in the deep end, there’ll be no dyno or testing, Dave’s headed straight to the Holland Track and will be riding unsupported.

What’s been done to this Himalayan 450?

For the rally look is a 4K Parti Speciali CNC-machined tower with carbon side plates, plus stacked Hella LEDs.

Royal Enfield’s genuine Rally Seat and Rear Guard keep things practical, alongside an Acerbis long-range fuel tank.

Protection has been added with a mix of Acerbis components and a heavy-duty aluminium bash plate from 4K Parti Speciali.

Performance wasn’t ignored either, with a DNA Performance air filter and PowerTronic FuelX Pro+ fuel tuner, unlocking smoother power and throttle response.

The HP Corse full exhaust system saves weight and contributes to a more responsive feel. The wheels have been stripped, powder-coated and rebuilt, with the rear converted to 18” to accommodate a proper rally tyre set-up.

Here’s the full run down of components:

4K Parti Speciali CNC-machined Rally Tower with carbon side plates

Hella LED stacked headlights

Genuine Royal Enfield Rally Seat

Genuine Royal Enfield Rear Guard

Acerbis Long-Range Fuel Tank

Acerbis Chain Guide

Acerbis Handguards

4K Parti Speciali Aluminium Bash Guard

Royal Enfield Radiator Guard

DNA Performance Air Filter

PowerTronic FuelX Pro+ Fuel Tuner

HP Corse Full Exhaust System

Custom Tail Tidy

Custom Powder-Coated Handlebars, Footpegs, and Levers

Rebuilt Wheels – Rear Converted to 18”

Pirelli Scorpion Tyres – 140/80-18 Rear, 90/90-21 Front

Garmin GPS Unit

You can grab yourself a brand new Himalayan 450 from $9,190* ride-away and build your own rally Himalayan.

Head to the Royal Enfield Australia website for more information.