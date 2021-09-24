CUx Special Offer
Free Carrier Rack + 2nd Battery for $599!
Get ready for this electrifying offer!
Until 31st October, Super SOCO Australia is offering you the opportunity to upgrade your CUx smart scooter with a FREE Rear Carrier rack!
Plus, you’ll be able to add a second battery to double your range for just $599 when you purchase a new CUx online or in-store.
Worth over $1,600, there’s never been a better time to get a CUx in your garage and upgrade your smart scooter for just $599! Head into your nearest Super SOCO dealership or jump on our website to order your CUx online today.
“Free Carrier Rack + 2nd Battery for $599” Terms & Conditions
*Promotion starts on 16th September and finishes on 31st October 2021. By purchasing a CUx during the promotion period, customers are entitled to receive one (1) free rear carrier rack. By purchasing a new CUx, the customer has the option to upgrade to a second battery for $599. The total price for the rear carrier rack and battery is $1,613.03. Promotion is only valid on new units, not demo or used units. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer.
**Vehicle restricted speed to suit LA category restriction. Can be ridden on a car licence in QLD, WA & SA. Range based on 45klm p/hr with 75kg rider. Cost based on average national electricity rate.