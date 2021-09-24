CUx Special Offer

Free Carrier Rack + 2nd Battery for $599!

Get ready for this electrifying offer!

Until 31st October, Super SOCO Australia is offering you the opportunity to upgrade your CUx smart scooter with a FREE Rear Carrier rack!

Plus, you’ll be able to add a second battery to double your range for just $599 when you purchase a new CUx online or in-store.

Worth over $1,600, there’s never been a better time to get a CUx in your garage and upgrade your smart scooter for just $599! Head into your nearest Super SOCO dealership or jump on our website to order your CUx online today.