Dainese Herian Air & D-WP Boots

Herian shoes combine comfort, modern style and lightness with cutting-edge technologies and high-level protection. Available in D-WP waterproof and Air options, the latter provides a breathable fabric upper for high foot ventilation to ensure comfort in the highest of temperatures.

Herian D-WP Shoes utilise Dainese’s waterproof membrane and microfibre in the upper to protect the foot in bad weather, keeping it dry yet breathable.

Apart from the upper construction, both shoes are identical, with the same comfort and safety features such as D-foam reinforcements on the malleoli (ankle), as well as protective plastic reinforcements on the heel and toe. Importantly, the Herian shoe range is CE certified to EN 13634.

Comfort and ease of use is important to Dainese which is why they’ve integrated soft OrthoLite insoles and Groundtrax soles. These products are often found in hiking boots and shoes requiring high comfort and intense activity, and ensure riders enjoy maximum comfort on and off the bike.

The unique Quicklace System includes a lace compartment on the tongue to allow laces to be tucked away and out of chains, while the adjustable Velcro strap make these shoes practical and functional.

Dainese Herian Air & D-WP Boots features

CE Certified EN 13634

Available in Air and WP versions

D-Foam reinforcements in the ankle with heel and toe reinforcement

D-WP features microfibre upper and waterproof membrane

Soft OrthoLite® insoles

Groundtrax® sole for maximum grip and comfort

Quicklace system with adjustable

Velcro strap

Sizes – Mens Air – 41-48; Mens D-WP – 41-48; Women’s D-WP – 36-40

Available from local dealers and AMX locations across the country.

Find your local AMX Superstore here (link).