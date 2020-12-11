A very sexy 450 Honda

The Monster Energy Honda Team is hoping to retain the title claimed by American Ricky Brabec last year, with Brabec, José Ignacio Cornejo, Kevin Benavides and Joan Barreda the four official Monster Energy Honda Team riders to take part in 2021.

Now Team HRC returns to the Dakar Rally with the latest version of the stage-winning Rally bike. In 2013, the participation of Team HRC with the prototype based on commercial competition enduro model, generated valuable information on key areas such as engine power, aerodynamic performance, durability and maintenance requirements, which was used as a basis for the design of new CRF450 Rally.

For 2015, the Rally bike was updated with some new technologic additions, maintaining the fuel injection system PGM-FI which has proven effective even under severe environmental conditions and highly variable as exist in Dakar. 2018 saw the bike further updated and proudly wearing the Monster claw and in 2020 the bike won Dakar.

Here’s a look at Ricky Brabec’s 2021 Dakar Monster Energy Honda CRF450 Rally machine:

Monster Energy Honda Team's Dakar CRF450 Rally

2021 Monster Energy Honda CRF450 Rally