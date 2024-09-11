Holgado confirms Moto2 promotion

Dani Holgado will return to the CFMOTO Aspar Team in 2025, a season in which he will move up a category and make his debut in Moto2.

The young rider from Alicante thus completes the team’s line-up in the intermediate category, where he will be team-mate of Colombian David Alonso. The two have been rivals in the Moto3 category these last two seasons but were team-mates in JuniorGP in 2020 and 2021.

Holgado thus returns to what was his home for two seasons, to the heart of a team in which he won the Junior World Championship in 2021 after getting five victories and a total of eight podiums in twelve races. Since his debut in the World Championship, the Spanish rider has 4 wins, 14 podiums and 3 pole positions to his name in 56 races. Last year he was fifth in the World Championship and this year he is once again fighting for the title with rivals such as Iván Ortolá, Collin Veijer or his next teammate, David Alonso.

Dani Holgado

“I am very happy to return to the CFMOTO Aspar Team. With them I won the Junior World Championship in 2021 and now I am excited to be able to fight with the team again for new challenges that will be exciting. I am looking forward to the change of category with excitement. There will be many new things, but I feel that it is the perfect time to do it. I cannot stop thanking the whole team, Jorge Martínez “Aspar” and Nico Terol for the opportunity: thanks to them I am fulfilling a dream. We have seven races left in which we will be rivals, before starting a new stage in my career with them.”

Jorge Martínez “Aspar”

“We have been following Dani closely for the past three years. We had to part ways in the Moto3 category, but when we saw the opportunity to have him back, we didn’t hesitate. Dani had a good season last year and he is doing a great job this year as well. We feel that in Moto2, with us, he can continue to grow, and that is why we are betting on him for the coming seasons.”