KTM MotoGP Development

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP project will continue to count on the expertise and speed of MotoGP Legend Dani Pedrosa for 2025.

The Spaniard has extended his critical role in the process and the progress of development related to KTM’s RC16 MotoGP machine.

Pedrosa’s connection with KTM stretches back to 2019 when he retired from full-time world championship competition and had an immediate input into the evolution of the KTM RC16. Dani has made four wildcard appearances from his test rider status and as his influence in the technical evolution of the MotoGP has deepened and become more significant.

Dani Pedrosa

“It’s a pleasure to take our journey into another year. We know where we need to make improvements, and the effort of the whole factory has not eased at all in making the best bike for the riders to perform on track. I’m looking forward to what we can do for 2025 and the ideas that will come along.”

The 39-year-old will continue to provide his unique insight along with the rest of the testing program and R&D efforts in Austria as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing look to make more forward steps for MotoGP 2025 and 2026.

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“This was a straightforward decision for both parties and that’s a good sign of a strong relationship and trust. We really believe in what Dani brings to our MotoGP program on different levels, not only in the saddle of the next generation of the KTM RC16, and this contribution is vital. We know the turnaround we are seeking will come and with Dani as part of the team it will only arrive quicker.”