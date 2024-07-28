2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)
Rounds 7 & 8 – QLD Moto Park
The last weekend in July saw competitors tackle the bush and tracks around QMP in the enduro format. The previous rounds had been sprints only due to the dry conditions and changed from enduro for the safety of the riders due to the lack of vision in the dust. But it was back to enduro at QMP for a test of man and machine across both days.
Kyron Bacon returned to Australian soil after a successful month in Europe contesting the World Enduro Championships and took E1 honours Sunday, but the Tasmanian was beaten to the E1 victory on Saturday by Korey McMahon. New Zealand’s Tom Buxton was the third E1 rider home on both days.
The fastest man outright on both days, though, was, yet again, Daniel Milner. Thus, of course, Milner was also E2 division winner, trailed by Jonte Reynders and Andy Wilksch on both days.
Daniel Milner
“The tracks were very dusty, rocky and a lot of jolty bumps. It was hard on the body. I will say though that the tests were cool! We had a bit of an extreme one that we’re not maybe used to in Australia. We also had a bit of a Motocross test and then an Enduro test out the back that was challenging. We did the best we could. I felt strong on the bike and managed to reduce my mistakes, which meant we came away with a strong win.”
Billy Hargy and Jye Dickson shared the wins and second places in E3. Fraser Higlett rounded out the E3 podium on Saturday but on Sunday it was Riley McGillivray taking that third step.
Danielle McDonald dominated the EW category ahead of Jessica Gardiner, the JGR Yamaha team-mates 1-2 on both days and well ahead of the rest of the field.
Jett Yarnold, Eli Tripcony and Jackson Versteegen filled the Enduro Junior podium on both days, in that order.
|Pos
|Competitor
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|47:19.685
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|47:49.700
|3
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|48:17.110
|4
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|48:41.179
|5
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|48:43.978
|6
|William DENNETT
|E2
|49:04.511
|7
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|49:37.405
|8
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|49:42.169
|9
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|49:46.458
|10
|Fraser HIGLETT
|E3
|50:04.686
|11
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|50:16.909
|12
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|50:26.284
|13
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|50:35.622
|14
|Harrison TEED
|E2
|51:00.089
|15
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E2
|51:14.235
|16
|William PRICE
|E1
|51:19.320
|17
|Beau RALSTON
|E2
|51:22.189
|18
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|51:45.151
|19
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|51:48.332
|20
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|52:00.059
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)
Top 10 Results – Round Seven
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|48:17.110
|2
|Kyron BACON
|48:41.179
|3
|Tom BUXTON
|49:46.458
|4
|William PRICE
|51:19.320
|5
|Brock NICHOLS
|51:48.332
|6
|Billy BRAY
|53:20.132
|7
|Thomas JENNER
|55:39.949
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)
Top 10 Results – Round Seven
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|47:19.685
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|47:49.700
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|48:43.978
|4
|William DENNETT
|49:04.511
|5
|Ben KEARNS
|50:26.284
|6
|Harrison TEED
|51:00.089
|7
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|51:14.235
|8
|Beau RALSTON
|51:22.189
|9
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|52:00.059
|10
|Jake HENDERSON
|52:02.236
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)
Top 10 Results – Round Seven
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|49:37.405
|2
|Billy HARGY
|49:42.169
|3
|Fraser HIGLETT
|50:04.686
|4
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|50:35.622
|5
|Thomas HENRY
|52:58.412
|6
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|54:47.058
|7
|Jaiden TREASURE
|55:47.512
|8
|Mitchell HARVEY
|2:07:47.858
EW (Women) All Powers Results
Round Seven
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|54:29.750
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|55:50.189
|3
|Emilie KARLSSON
|57:59.451
|4
|Ebony NIELSEN
|58:02.419
|5
|Courtney RUBIE
|1:02:24.971
|6
|Yolanda TREASURE
|1:04:01.044
|7
|Emily BIELENBERG
|1:18:37.478
|8
|Shaylynne KUHNKE
|1:36:00.663
|9
|Chelsea REID
|2:33:43.027
|10
|Nenah CHADWICK
|2:12:56.743
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results
Round Seven
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Jett YARNOLD
|50:16.909
|2
|Eli TRIPCONY
|51:45.151
|3
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|52:58.974
|4
|Oliver PATERNO
|53:11.734
|5
|Tomas PORTO
|54:49.333
|6
|Cody HOWELL
|55:03.866
|7
|Jyo BOOKER
|56:09.464
|8
|Davey GEAR
|57:13.245
|9
|Blake BALDACCHINO
|1:00:30.741
|10
|Ned O’HARA
|1:01:50.141
Round Eight Senior Top 20
|Pos
|Competitor
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|E2
|42:34.511
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|E2
|42:40.370
|3
|Kyron BACON
|E1
|43:47.196
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|E2
|43:51.489
|5
|William DENNETT
|E2
|44:02.709
|6
|Korey MCMAHON
|E1
|44:13.554
|7
|Billy HARGY
|E3
|45:11.124
|8
|Jye DICKSON
|E3
|45:25.723
|9
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|E3
|45:29.585
|10
|Tom BUXTON
|E1
|45:37.376
|11
|Jett YARNOLD
|EJ
|45:50.158
|12
|Ben KEARNS
|E2
|45:50.485
|13
|Beau RALSTON
|E2
|46:12.638
|14
|Eli TRIPCONY
|EJ
|46:38.705
|15
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E2
|46:38.911
|16
|Harrison TEED
|E2
|46:39.625
|17
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E3
|47:01.045
|18
|Brock NICHOLS
|E1
|47:04.486
|19
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|E2
|47:08.039
|20
|William PRICE
|E1
|47:09.396
E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)
Top 10 Results – Round Eight
E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)
Top 10 Results – Round Eight
E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)
Top 10 Results – Round Eight
EW (Women) All Powers Results
Round Eight
EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results
Round Eight
2024 AORC Standings after Round Eight
E1 Standings
E2 Standings
E3 Standings
EW Standings
EJ Standings
The AORC moves to Kingston in South Australia next time out for rounds nine and ten at Kingston SE on the August 24-25 weekend. The final rounds will be staged at Nowra on the weekend of September 14-15.