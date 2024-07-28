2024 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC)

Rounds 7 & 8 – QLD Moto Park

The last weekend in July saw competitors tackle the bush and tracks around QMP in the enduro format. The previous rounds had been sprints only due to the dry conditions and changed from enduro for the safety of the riders due to the lack of vision in the dust. But it was back to enduro at QMP for a test of man and machine across both days.

Kyron Bacon returned to Australian soil after a successful month in Europe contesting the World Enduro Championships and took E1 honours Sunday, but the Tasmanian was beaten to the E1 victory on Saturday by Korey McMahon. New Zealand’s Tom Buxton was the third E1 rider home on both days.

The fastest man outright on both days, though, was, yet again, Daniel Milner. Thus, of course, Milner was also E2 division winner, trailed by Jonte Reynders and Andy Wilksch on both days.

Daniel Milner

“The tracks were very dusty, rocky and a lot of jolty bumps. It was hard on the body. I will say though that the tests were cool! We had a bit of an extreme one that we’re not maybe used to in Australia. We also had a bit of a Motocross test and then an Enduro test out the back that was challenging. We did the best we could. I felt strong on the bike and managed to reduce my mistakes, which meant we came away with a strong win.”

Billy Hargy and Jye Dickson shared the wins and second places in E3. Fraser Higlett rounded out the E3 podium on Saturday but on Sunday it was Riley McGillivray taking that third step.

Danielle McDonald dominated the EW category ahead of Jessica Gardiner, the JGR Yamaha team-mates 1-2 on both days and well ahead of the rest of the field. Round Seven Senior Top 20

Jett Yarnold, Eli Tripcony and Jackson Versteegen filled the Enduro Junior podium on both days, in that order.

Round Seven Senior Top 20

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Daniel MILNER E2 47:19.685 2 Jonte REYNDERS E2 47:49.700 3 Korey MCMAHON E1 48:17.110 4 Kyron BACON E1 48:41.179 5 Andrew WILKSCH E2 48:43.978 6 William DENNETT E2 49:04.511 7 Jye DICKSON E3 49:37.405 8 Billy HARGY E3 49:42.169 9 Tom BUXTON E1 49:46.458 10 Fraser HIGLETT E3 50:04.686 11 Jett YARNOLD EJ 50:16.909 12 Ben KEARNS E2 50:26.284 13 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 50:35.622 14 Harrison TEED E2 51:00.089 15 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 51:14.235 16 William PRICE E1 51:19.320 17 Beau RALSTON E2 51:22.189 18 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 51:45.151 19 Brock NICHOLS E1 51:48.332 20 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 52:00.059

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)

Top 10 Results – Round Seven

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Korey MCMAHON 48:17.110 2 Kyron BACON 48:41.179 3 Tom BUXTON 49:46.458 4 William PRICE 51:19.320 5 Brock NICHOLS 51:48.332 6 Billy BRAY 53:20.132 7 Thomas JENNER 55:39.949

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)

Top 10 Results – Round Seven

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Daniel MILNER 47:19.685 2 Jonte REYNDERS 47:49.700 3 Andrew WILKSCH 48:43.978 4 William DENNETT 49:04.511 5 Ben KEARNS 50:26.284 6 Harrison TEED 51:00.089 7 Jeremy CARPENTIER 51:14.235 8 Beau RALSTON 51:22.189 9 Joshua WHITEHEAD 52:00.059 10 Jake HENDERSON 52:02.236

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)

Top 10 Results – Round Seven

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jye DICKSON 49:37.405 2 Billy HARGY 49:42.169 3 Fraser HIGLETT 50:04.686 4 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 50:35.622 5 Thomas HENRY 52:58.412 6 Stefan GRANQUIST 54:47.058 7 Jaiden TREASURE 55:47.512 8 Mitchell HARVEY 2:07:47.858

EW (Women) All Powers Results

Round Seven

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Danielle MCDONALD 54:29.750 2 Jessica GARDINER 55:50.189 3 Emilie KARLSSON 57:59.451 4 Ebony NIELSEN 58:02.419 5 Courtney RUBIE 1:02:24.971 6 Yolanda TREASURE 1:04:01.044 7 Emily BIELENBERG 1:18:37.478 8 Shaylynne KUHNKE 1:36:00.663 9 Chelsea REID 2:33:43.027 10 Nenah CHADWICK 2:12:56.743

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results

Round Seven

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Jett YARNOLD 50:16.909 2 Eli TRIPCONY 51:45.151 3 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 52:58.974 4 Oliver PATERNO 53:11.734 5 Tomas PORTO 54:49.333 6 Cody HOWELL 55:03.866 7 Jyo BOOKER 56:09.464 8 Davey GEAR 57:13.245 9 Blake BALDACCHINO 1:00:30.741 10 Ned O’HARA 1:01:50.141

Round Eight Senior Top 20

Pos Competitor Class Total Time 1 Daniel MILNER E2 42:34.511 2 Jonte REYNDERS E2 42:40.370 3 Kyron BACON E1 43:47.196 4 Andrew WILKSCH E2 43:51.489 5 William DENNETT E2 44:02.709 6 Korey MCMAHON E1 44:13.554 7 Billy HARGY E3 45:11.124 8 Jye DICKSON E3 45:25.723 9 Riley MCGILLIVRAY E3 45:29.585 10 Tom BUXTON E1 45:37.376 11 Jett YARNOLD EJ 45:50.158 12 Ben KEARNS E2 45:50.485 13 Beau RALSTON E2 46:12.638 14 Eli TRIPCONY EJ 46:38.705 15 Jeremy CARPENTIER E2 46:38.911 16 Harrison TEED E2 46:39.625 17 Stefan GRANQUIST E3 47:01.045 18 Brock NICHOLS E1 47:04.486 19 Joshua WHITEHEAD E2 47:08.039 20 William PRICE E1 47:09.396

E1 (100cc-200cc 2/ & 150cc-250cc 4/)

Top 10 Results – Round Eight

E2 (220cc-250cc 2/ & 275cc-450cc 4/)

Top 10 Results – Round Eight

E3 (290cc-500cc 2/ & 475cc-650cc 4/)

Top 10 Results – Round Eight

EW (Women) All Powers Results

Round Eight

EJ (16 to U18) All Powers Top 10 Results

Round Eight

2024 AORC Standings after Round Eight

E1 Standings

E2 Standings

E3 Standings

EW Standings

EJ Standings

The AORC moves to Kingston in South Australia next time out for rounds nine and ten at Kingston SE on the August 24-25 weekend. The final rounds will be staged at Nowra on the weekend of September 14-15.