Daniel Sanders

2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Champion

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders has secured the 2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship with a dominant win at round four, Rally Raid Portugal.

Continuing his unbeaten record this season, ‘Chucky’ topped the timesheets in the prologue and three of the five stages to take the race win and the championship crown in style.

After a four-month break since the previous round on the W2RC calendar, Red Bull KTM arrived in Portugal focused on continuing its run of success in the 2025 season. Sanders immediately threw down the gauntlet to his rivals on the short but intense prologue, where he beat teammate Canet to the win by a mere two seconds.

Heading into stage one – a 425km loop with 325km raced against the clock – Sanders took advantage of his start position to attack right from the start, mastering the dry, slippery terrain to open a gap on the rest of the field. Winning the special by just under a minute, the Australian laid down a statement ride, taking early control of the rally and setting the tone for what would become another dominant performance.

Despite leading out on stage two, Sanders clinched the win once again. Stage three, the longest of the event, saw tactics come into play as riders conserved their tyres on the long, demanding timed special. After easing off to ensure a safe finish, Daniel placed second on the stage as the rally reached its halfway point.

Stage four was decisive. With a timed special of 274km, Sanders was able to push hard and subsequently open up a sizeable lead at the front of the field. Taking his third stage win of the event, Daniel would head into the final day with an advantage of over three minutes.

Sunday’s stage five could not have gone better for the team. Benavides claimed his first stage win of the event, closely followed by Sanders in second and Canet in third, with the three teammates separated by just 10 seconds. The result saw Daniel take the race win by a comfortable three minutes and 40 seconds.

In claiming victory at Rally Raid Portugal, Sanders secured the 2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship title with one round to spare. His triumph at round four is the latest in a flawless string of results.

After a career-first win at the iconic Dakar Rally earlier this year, Sanders then proceeded to win every subsequent round, culminating in this decisive performance in Portugal.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s a dream come true to win the world championship. You think about it when you’re a kid no matter what sport you do, but I chose motorbikes, and it worked out really well. The race here has gone so well, and the bike has been perfect, so a massive thank you to the team for all the hard work they put in. It’s very rare to have this sort of consistency in rally as it’s often so unpredictable. But up to now, we’ve put in a perfect season, and we’ll still be aiming to carry that into Morocco. It’s still all sinking in really. I’m happy to get the world championship here in Portugal and hopefully, there’s a lot more to come.”

Andreas Hölzl – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally Team Manager

“Obviously, I’m really happy for Chucky to be a world champion and a well-deserved one. He did an amazing job here and managed everything perfectly. He really is a pro athlete – from Dakar onwards, to win every single race and so many stages, it just shows what an amazing job he’s doing. For the team, for KTM, we couldn’t be happier, so congratulations to him. Luciano has had a very good week, without any mistakes and had the pace to finish on the podium. Hopefully another good result in Morocco will see him take second in the championship. Then for Edgar, he’s had another impressive race, not only winning Rally2, but showing really good pace and maturity for someone so early in their career. Overall, I’m so proud of the whole team, I really couldn’t be happier.”

Rally riders will next be in action at the Rallye du Maroc, held in Morocco next month.

2025 Rally Raid Portugal Results

1. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 12:39:39

2. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 12:43:19 +3:40

3. Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 12:52:20 +12:41

4. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda,12:54:13 +14:34

5. Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 13:01:36 +21:57

2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship Points Standings

RallyGP

1. Daniel Sanders (AUS), KTM, 113 pts

2. Luciano Benavides (ARG), KTM, 69 pts

3. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 66 pts

4. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 66 pts

5. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 48 pts

Rally2

1. Edgar Canet (ESP), KTM, 88 pts

2. Michael Docherty (ZAF), Honda, 74 pts

3. Tobias Ebster (AUT), Hero, 67 pts

4. Konrad Dabrowski (POL), KTM, 55 pts

5. Ruy Barbosa (CHI), KTM, 26 pts