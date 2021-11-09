Sanders moves into second outright after stage three win

Go Chucky! Putting in a strong ride through the desert, Daniel Sanders has taken his first day win at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and now lies second overall in the provisional standings – less than one minute behind the leader. Daniel will open Wednesday’s stage four.

Daniel Sanders

“Yeah, happy with that. It was a good stage today, I rode really well this morning and caught up to the guys ahead quicker than I thought I would. From there we just rode in a pack. It wasn’t too tricky after the refueling, we took it in turns to lead and I just made sure I didn’t make any big mistakes or crash. The day went well – I felt comfortable on the bike today and was able to relax a little, which means I could concentrate more on the road book, too. It all came together really well. It was a long day in the dunes and certainly tiring, but I’m still feeling good and looking forward to opening tomorrow. For sure, it’s not going to be easy, but it’s really good experience for me, so hopefully I’ll do a good job and not lose too much time to the others.”

Increasing his experience and continuing to learn the terrain of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Sanders has once again shown he’s right up there with the very best. Setting off third into the 293km special, Daniel immediately set about chasing down his two closest rivals ahead of him. With his GASGAS RC 450F performing perfectly beneath him, the young Aussie was able to catch up and take the stage lead by the second checkpoint.

With the three rally leaders grouped up and riding together, it was difficult to make up any more time, but Daniel was still able to focus on his navigation and ultimately finish the stage just under three minutes ahead of the second-placed rider. His advantage at the end of the day means that Sanders moves up to second overall in the event standings and lies just 57 seconds behind the provisional rally leader.

Placing second on stage three, Matthias Walkner continues to put in fast, consistent performances at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star is yet to finish outside the top two, and continues to lead the overall standings with the rally now past the halfway point. With navigation proving to be less challenging than on previous days, Matthias chose to keep to a strong but steady pace through the Liwa Desert, not wanting to make any mistakes. Together with the current top racers in the event’s overall standings, Matthias ultimately ended up riding the latter half of the stage as part of a group, with each taking it in turns to lead.

Finishing the stage as second fastest, Walkner successfully defended his advantage in the provisional rankings. Although with a lead of just under one minute, the KTM 450 RALLY rider knows he must still attack the final two stages of the event to ensure he stays on top of the leaderboard.

Matthias Walkner

“I had another solid day today. Finishing second again means I don’t have the best starting position for tomorrow, with not so many lines in the sand ahead of me. There have been the usual changes in the standings with different people leading out, and others have had some issues. Sanders will open tomorrow, and Adrien is looking strong. There are two days left and I’m still leading the overall, so I’ll continue to do my best and take it day-by-day.”

Wednesday’s stage four is the penultimate of the rally and will cover a total of just over 400km. Leading out, Sanders will face a tough timed special of 251.98km.

Results (provisional): Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2021, stage 3

Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) 3:59:09 Matthias Walkner (KTM) 4:01:53 Andrew Short (Yamaha) 4:02:15

Overall Provisional Classification (after stage 3)