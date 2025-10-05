2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Round Five – Mandalika, Indonesia

The weekend’s fifth round of the Asia Talent Cup at Mandalika heralded the series’ first win for the Philippines with Alfonsi Daquigan taking victory.

The two title heavyweights, Ogiwara and Ikegami, came together on the last lap at the last corner, biting the dust in the opening race. The three Australians all finished in the top ten in Saturday’s race.

After the dramas of race one, race two on Sunday delivered a second win for Alfonsi Daquigan. Not faring quite so well were a number of riders who were taken out, including Australia’s Teerin Fleming with five laps to go. Aussies Paige and Schmidt again finished in the top ten.

The title battle goes down to the line in Malaysia, with 30 points separating the leading duo.

Race One

A dramatic opening race for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup at Mandalika saw a new race winner in the class as Alfonsi Daquigan profited from a final corner showdown between title contenders Ryota Ogiwara and Seiryu Ikegami.

Daquigan was the early race leader, but with two Long Lap Penalties to serve, he dropped down to P13. The race lead swapped numerous times between Teerin Fleming, Matsuyama, Iidaka, Ogiwara and Ikegami before Daquigan took over going into the final three laps.

It all came down to the final lap, where the gloves really came off.

A bold move from P2 to the lead at Turn 16, Ogiwara made it through but ran wide, and whilst Ikegami took back over at the front into Turn 17, Ogiwara went for an ambitious overtake at the final corner, clattering into his fellow countryman, resulting in them both failing to finish.

Daquigan picked up the pieces to deliver a first victory for the Philippines in the Asia Talent Cup, Matsuyama and Iidaka rounding out the podium.

Teerin Fleming took a top five, just 0.628 off the leaders, Bodie Paige seventh, just a second off winning pace, while Archie Schmidt finished ninth.

Teerin Fleming – P5

“Good day in the office getting P7 in a kind of chaotic qualifying session and P5 in the race. Off the start I got a awful launch and was P17 into turn 1 but I was very aggressive on the first few laps recovering back to the front guys, I am very happy with the race leading for the first time in the Asia Talent Cup coming home P5 lacking pace at the end of the race.”

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI 26’04.663 2 Haruki MATSUYAMA JPN +0.086 3 Shingo IIDAKA JPN +0.383 4 Davino BRITANI INA +0.499 5 Teerin FLEMING THA +0.628 6 Noprutpong BUNPRAWES THA +0.893 7 Bodie PAIGE AUS +0.969 8 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +7.911 9 Archie SCHMIDT AUS +11.557 10 Alvaro MAHENDRA INA +11.758 11 Sharf MUHRIZ MAL +11.800 12 Nelson CAIROLI INA +12.061 13 Kim MINJAE KOR +12.487 14 Adam DANIAL MAL +14.939 15 Rakha BIMA INA +15.010 16 Pancharuch CHITWIRULCH THA +19.999 17 Bintang PRANATA INA +20.233 18 Nguyen HUU TRI VIE +29.476 19 Chen SHIYU CHN +49.276 Not classified Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN 1 lap Ryota OGIWARA JPN 1 lap

Race Two

Another fine ride from Alfonsi Daquigan saw him consolidate his P3 overall in the standings with a second victory of the weekend, defeating Seiryu Ikegami, who took a ninth P2 of the season, polesitter Haruki Matsuyama making it a double rostrum in Indonesia.

Ryota Ogiwara came home in sixth after three Long Lap penalties, meaning the gap comes down to 30 with a maximum of 50 up for grabs next time out.

A whole host of riders battled at the front, including Daquigan, Ikegami, and Ogiwara in the early stages, as well as Shingo Iidaka and Noprutpong Bunprawes.

Ogiwara served his double Long Lap and, after dropping outside the points, climbed back into them before a third Long Lap was issued for shortcutting at Turn 9.

At the front, a group of five all traded places, but on the last lap, it was recently-turned 16-year-old Daquigan who doubled up on his birthday weekend. Ikegami stays in title contention, while Matsuyama took P3 ahead of Bunprawes and Iidaka.

While Fleming was a DNF after being caught up by another rider’s crash, fellow Aussies Paige and Schmidt finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Archie Schmidt – P 9-8

“Not much good I can say about this weekend! After finishing free practice on Friday in P5 I made and absolute mess of qualifying Saturday. Came off in the quali session and qualified in P15. Race 1, P9 feeling a bit banged up I let my head get the better of me, probably the most disappointed I’ve been with myself ever. Race 2, P8 Managed to fight harder. Made my way up to P6 before running wide and dropping to P16. Salvaged the race a bit and finished in P8. Sorry to my coaches for not being at my best, thanks for the support. Happy to put this weekend behind me!”

Teerin Fleming – DNF

“Overall pretty happy with the weekend took a big step this round fighting at the front in race 1 and leading for the first time, in race 2 a rider in front of me crashed and I ran over his bike and crashed in the gravel. Even though race 2 I crashed and wasn’t fighting in the front there still is a positive being I had the 2nd fastest lap. Anyway now we reset and focus on the last round in Malaysia in two weeks time. See You There!”

The Championship finale takes place in Sepang from the 24th to the 26th of October, where Ogiwara has match-point number two. Fleming is the highest-ranked Australian heading into the final in eighth on 63 points, just a point ahead of Schmidt in ninth on 62. Paige is 13th on 32 points.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHI 25’57.256 2 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN +0.189 3 Haruki MATSUYAMA JPN +0.774 4 Noprutpong BUNPRAWES THA +1.274 5 Shingo IIDAKA JPN +1.481 6 Ryota OGIWARA JPN +8.976 7 Bodie PAIGE AUS +13.124 8 Archie SCHMIDT AUS +13.136 9 Tanachat PRATUMTONG THA +13.433 10 Nelson CAIROLI INA +13.729 11 Kim MINJAE KOR +13.982 12 Bintang PRANATA INA +18.993 13 Adam DANIAL MAL +19.435 14 Pancharuch CHITWIRULCH THA +21.233 15 Nguyen HUU TRI VIE +35.692 16 Chen SHIYU CHN +50.140 Not classified 6 Sharf MUHRIZ MAL 5 laps 10 Teerin FLEMING THA 5 laps 3 Alvaro MAHENDRA INA 5 laps 29 Rakha BIMA INA 9 laps

Asia Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat. Total 1 OGIWARA Ryota JPN 210 2 IKEGAMI Seiryu JPN 180 3 DAQUIGAN Alfonsi PHI 123 4 IIDAKA Shingo JPN 108 5 BUNPRAWES Noprutpong THA 102 6 MATSUYAMA Haruki JPN 95 7 AYATULLAH Badly INA 94 8 FLEMING Teerin THA 63 9 SCHMIDT Archie AUS 62 10 PRATUMTONG Tanachat THA 52 11 BRITANI Davino INA 49 12 CHITWIRULCHAT Panchar THA 39 13 PAIGE Bodie AUS 32 14 CAIROLI Nelson INA 31 15 CHAVAN Sarthak IND 29 16 MINJAE Kim KOR 21 17 SALEM Mahdi PLE 18 18 MUHRIZ Sharf MAL 18 19 MAHENDRA Alvaro INA 16 20 TODAKA Rintaro JPN 14 21 DANIAL Adam MAL 12 22 MATSUDAIRA Kensei USA 9 23 HUU TRI Nguyen VIE 9 24 HENRY Rikki AUS 8 25 PRANATA Bintang INA 4 26 SHIYU Chen CHN 1 27 BIMA Rakha INA 1

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar

Date Round Event Location Nation 21–22 Feb Test None Chang International Circuit Thailand 28 Feb-Mar 2 Round 1 MotoGP Chang International Circuit Thailand 11–13 April Round 2 MotoGP Lusail International Circuit Qatar 2-3 Aug Round 3 None Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia 26–28 Sept Round 4 MotoGP Mobility Resort Motegi Japan 3-5th Oct Round 5 MotoGP Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Indonesia 24–26 Oct Round 6 MotoGP Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia

