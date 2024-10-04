MXGP 2025

Darwin – September 19-21, 2025

The world’s top motocross riders will be heading to Darwin in Australia from 19 – 21 September 2025, as the MXGP of Australia makes its debut. Fans can snap up their tickets with Limited Edition 3-Day Hot Pass tickets on sale now.

This thrilling event will be part of the FIM Motocross World Championship, with the Northern Territory to host an MXGP round for the next five years, along with an option to extend the collaboration.

“It is very exciting to have the 2025 dates for MXGP of Australia locked in as the anticipation is building for this exclusive event. Planning for the adrenaline-fuelled spectacle is well underway and it is a real coup for Darwin to be the home of the MXGP round in Australia, for at least the next five years.

“MXGP is a globally renowned sporting event and bringing it to the Northern Territory, alongside the Australian debut of the FIM Women’s World Motocross Championship, is a huge achievement that we’re very proud to be part of.

“We expect thousands of fans from across Australia and a strong international presence, making Darwin the vibrant hub of world motocross. We are ready for the world to come check this out in September 2025,” said Northern Territory Major Events Company Acting CEO Trevor Cox.

The Darwin Grand Prix will include the MXGP and MX2 classes, the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX), and national support classes. Notably, Darwin will be the first city in Australia to host the WMX World Championship.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle said “Motorcycling Australia is delighted the FIM Motocross World Championship is returning Down Under after a multi-decade absence, in addition to hosting the FIM Women’s World Motocross Championship for the first time.

“With the date now locked in and ticket sales open for the inaugural MXGP of Australia in Darwin, event preparations will now go into overdrive.

“We look forward to working alongside the NT Major Events Company and Infront Racing to produce a brilliant spectacle – and with the Aussie wildcards taking on the world’s best, as well as some spectacular support classes, it’s going to be an event not to be missed.”

This event promises a significant boost for local spectators, as Australian riders will have the chance to compete as wildcards in all three world championship classes. These wildcards will race alongside motocross legends like Spain’s Jorge Prado, Slovenia’s Tim Gajser, France’s Romain Febvre, and Australia’s fastest female motocross rider, Charli Cannon plus New Zealand’s multi-time champion Courtney Duncan in the women’s class.

Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo added “We are very proud and excited to bring back the MXGP to Australia after a wait of more than 20 years. Darwin is a perfect location with its connection to nature and with the beautiful track that local organiser will build there.

“I want to thank all the authorises, Northern Territory Major Events Company and all the people from Darwin who put in place these great facilities. All the top riders in the world are super excited to go back to Australia as it is one of the biggest markets for motocross and one of the biggest fan bases in the world. We are very, very excited to be there next September. See you in Australia”.

With a wealth of talent emerging from the ProMX national ranks in Australia, the Darwin event offers Australian riders a golden opportunity to make their mark in the world’s premier motocross championship.

Set against the backdrop of the soon-to-be constructed purpose-built track at Hidden Valley Motorsports Complex, the MXGP of Australia will be broadcast to over 100 countries, potentially reaching an audience of more than 700 million worldwide.

This high-profile international event will shine a spotlight on the Northern Territory’s stunning natural beauty and enhance the Territory’s reputation as a premier tourist destination and motorsport haven.

This global sporting event will be delivered by Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) in a landmark agreement with MXGP rights-holder Infront Moto Racing, with Motorcycling Australia as a key partner.

The Limited Edition 3-Day Hot Pass gives you unbeatable access to the heart of the action, including a complimentary Paddock Pass to see the riders and machines up close. Future ticket releases won’t include this exclusive offer, so grab your pass now for $150 before it’s too late!

Visit MXGP of Australia website to secure your ticket to the Darwin-exclusive Grand Prix: mxgpaustralia.com.au