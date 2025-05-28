Isle of Man TT Practice

Wednesday

After early-week weather disruptions, sunshine finally broke through over the Isle of Man on Wednesday, allowing riders to get their first proper laps in for Qualifying at the 2025 TT. With time already lost, competitors wasted no time getting down to business on the Mountain Course.

In Wednesday’s first Qualifying session, Honda’s Dean Harrison led the field out for the first timed Qualifying session as he blasted down Glencrutchery Road. Logging an average speed in excess of 131 mph from a standing start, Harrison then pressed on for his flying lap to set an average speed of 133.069 mph, topping the Superbike class and the day. Harrison’s marker a successful start to Honda’s 2025 TT programme with the fastest lap ever recorded on the opening night of TT qualifying.

Harrison, a three-time TT winner in previous years, was also able to shake down his Honda CBR600RR that he is competing with in the Supersport class. Harrison’s best Supersport lap was an average of 126.436 mph, putting him second to 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop who went 127.181 mph on a Ducati. Josh Brookes and David Johnson were just outside the Supersport top ten.

Dean Harrison

“It’s been a good day today, a good start. It’s always good to be the fastest, it lifts the team and tells you that you’re going in the right direction. The Superbike time was good but the bike’s very lively, we need to settle the handling down and make it easier to ride, so that it doesn’t take so much out of me over race distance. The Superstock’s doing well; I only got one lap on it, so I want to get some more laps under my belt, but it’s good to go out on that because it’s very similar to the Superbike so we can try a few things with it. The Supersport is running fine. On the quickest lap that I got in with that, I got held up by loads of people. We just caught loads of people but we made some changes to the handling after yesterday and they went in the right direction. We’re working through everything, I think that between the Superstock and Superbike we’ll end up in a good place and there’s just a couple of little tweaks to try on the Supersport. It’s going well.”

Veteran crowd favourite John McGuinness showed that he is in fine form with the seventh fastest Superbike time at an average speed of 128.031 mph.

John McGuinness

“Tonight the conditions were good, nigh on perfect, so I just had a good go, really, and enjoyed it. I did two laps on the Superbike, did a flying lap on that and we’re not a million miles away. And the Superstock with one lap is fine for now. It’s just finding your feet again and all the years of experience don’t prepare you for going off down Glencrutchery Road and Bray Hill for the first time at full speed. Your eyes are on stalks and it’s a shock to the system but we’re alright. I’m not going to be too hard on myself. We’ve just got to sit down with the team, look at a few details and go again tomorrow. We’re in a good place.”

In the Superstock class, Davey Todd led the way aboard the Monster Energy by 8TEN Racing BMW with a lap of 131.231mph.

Rob Hodson (119.521mph) was quickest Supertwin on the SMT Racing Paton.

The Crowe brothers (118.797mph) were fastest in the Sidecar class, where the session was shortened to one lap due to low cloud on the Mountain section.

New Zealander Mitch Rees made a strong debut, clocking 123.050 mph on his fourth lap of the Mountain Course.

Second Qualifying is set to get underway at 1800 this evening, Thursday 29th May.

Superbike Wednesday Practice

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 D. Harrison 133.069 2 P. Hickman 131.076 3 D. Todd 130.402 4 M. Dunlop 129.975 5 N. Harrison 128.825 6 S. Anderson 128.140 7 J. McGuinness 128.031 8 R. Hodson 127.491 9 D. Johnson 127.238 10 J. Brookes 126.886 11 J. Hillier 126.870 12 P. Crowe 126.406 13 C. Cummins 125.183 14 E. Kostamo 123.213

Superstock Wednesday Practice

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 D. Todd 131.231 2 D. Harrison 131.098 3 M. Dunlop 130.387 4 D. Herbertson 129.257 5 P. Jordan 128.055 6 C. Cummins 128.041 7 M. Browne 127.907 8 I. Hutchinson 127.184 9 J. Hind 127.059 10 N. Harrison 126.469 11 J. Hillier 126.186 12 J. McGuinness 126.150 13 J. Brookes 125.948 14 S. Anderson 125.337 15 B. McCormack 125.013 16 M. Evans 124.960 17 M. Sweeney 124.012 18 J. Goetschy 123.725 19 D. Tweed 123.558 20 A. Venter 123.275 21 A. Blanc 123.185 22 M. Rees 123.050 23 J. Chawke 122.932 24 M. Simpson 122.928 25 T. Monot 122.864 26 M. Parrett 122.723 27 J. Perry 122.681 28 J. Thompson 121.873 29 S. Bonetti 121.793 30 R. Hodson 121.536 31 T. Weeden 121.160 32 J. Yeardsley 121.140 33 M. Bottalico 121.025 34 S. West 120.840 35 J. Trummer 120.685 36 M. Stevenson 120.696 37 P. Williams 120.399 38 L. Maurer 120.393 39 J. Cringle 120.130 40 M. Russell 119.897 41 B. Furber 119.631 42 D. Rigby 119.414 43 S. Parsons 119.096 44 T. Robinson 119.084 45 K. Keyes 118.534 46 L. Majcan 118.273 47 M. Morris 117.956 48 R. Hardisty 117.894 49 S. Johnson 117.006 50 B. Burrell 116.566 51 P. Cassidy 116.307 52 A. Majola 115.979 53 J. Halliday 115.863 54 E. Ferre –

Supersport Wednesday Practice

Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 M. Dunlop 127.181 2 D. Harrison 126.436 3 J. Hillier 124.596 4 D. Todd 124.238 5 P. Hickman 124.085 6 M. Browne 123.998 7 P. Jordan 123.742 8 J. Hind 122.584 9 N. Harrison 122.208 10 M. Evans 122.184 11 J. Brookes 121.921 12 D. Johnson 121.788 13 D. Herbertson 121.541 14 I. Hutchinson 121.390 15 J. Thompson 121.124 16 S. Anderson 120.836 17 G. Johnson 120.795 18 C. Cummins 120.679 19 J. Goetschy 120.660 20 B. Furber 119.993 21 M. Sweeney 119.841 22 A. McLean 119.477 23 J. Yeardsley 119.283 24 J. Chawke 118.677 25 M. Russell 118.408 26 L. Maurer 117.998 27 A. Venter 117.907 28 D. Rigby 117.835 29 D. Tweed 117.569 30 B. McCormack 117.347 31 M. Dokoupil 117.337 32 E. Ferre 117.123 33 J. Perry 116.909 34 S. West 116.600 35 J. Cringle 116.579 36 E. Kostamo 116.513 37 K. Keyes 116.417 38 A. Blanc 115.850 39 M. Stevenson 115.791 40 L. Majcan 115.664 41 R. Hardisty 115.606 42 J. Fowler 114.700 43 L. Unissart 114.209 44 P. Williams 113.697 45 P. Cassidy 113.101 46 V. Lopez 113.037 47 D. Brook 112.756 48 J. Halliday 112.246 49 T. Monot – 50 G. Dath – Supertwin Wednesday Practice Pos Rider Speed (MPH) 1 R. Hodson 119.521 2 M. Dunlop 119.068 3 M. Evans 118.646 4 M. Browne 118.579 5 D. Todd 117.634 6 P. Hickman 116.718 7 S. Bonetti 116.579 8 A. McLean 116.381 9 B. Furber 116.050 10 T. Weeden 115.896 11 J. Yeardsley 115.846 12 P. Jordan 115.075 13 A. Venter 114.871 14 M. Rutter 114.768 15 A. Majola 114.714 16 M. Morris 113.531 17 M. Russell 113.384 18 M. Simpson 112.929 19 D. Tweed 112.769 20 C. Moore 112.194 21 J. Cregniot 112.006 22 P. Williams 111.062 23 J. Fowler 110.971 24 S. Anderson 110.823 25 R. Hardisty 109.977 26 A. Hornby 109.589 27 M. Parrett 108.959 28 W. Bourgeais 108.495 29 P. Murray 107.017 30 M. Costello 106.449 31 V. Hankocyova 105.328 32 M. Yamanaka 103.779 33 S. West 99.666 34 J. Goetschy – 35 M. Bottalico –

Sidecar Wednesday Practice