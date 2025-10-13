AUSX Boost Mobile Supercross 2025
Round Two – Redcliffe, QLD
The second round of the 2025 Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy brought the curtain down on an electrifying double-header weekend at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe.
SX1
Wilson’s Heartfelt Victory Defines the Night
Dean Wilson (Quad Lock Honda Racing) again cemented his dominance in the premier SX1 class with another commanding victory, his second in as many nights, but this time the triumph carried an even deeper meaning. Racing just hours after the passing of his mother, the American-based Scotsman rode with both precision and emotion, delivering one of the most powerful performances of his career.
Dean Wilson
The toughest weekend of my life. I lost my mum this morning. Unfortunately, she lost her battle with cancer. I’m hurt & I’m broken inside. I feel like she took a piece of me when she left us. I had to carry on with my day and race, & that’s exactly what she would want me to do. My mum and I were like glue. She was my rock. All I can say is I hope my son has the relationship with his mum like I had with mine. Hug your mum, tell her you love her. It’s over quicker than you know. I ended up taking the win with a 1-1. My mum’s final words to me were ‘I will always be with you, I will now be your guardian angel’ I also want to thank my wife, my sister & my dad for being such tough soldiers through this. Thank you to my family, friends & loved ones. Like my mum always told me. ‘Love the life you live.’”
Wilson managed the race masterfully, keeping his composure even as chaos unfolded behind him.
Luke Clout (Penrite Empire Kawasaki) was caught in a first-turn tangle and later forced to retire after his footpeg snapped mid-race in the opening bout.
Cedric Soubeyras (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Hayden Mellross (Mellross Homes Motorsport) engaged in a fierce battle for the remaining podium positions. Soubeyras ultimately secured second, with Mellross third.
Wilson again classed the field in the final contest, taking a measured victory over Soubeyras, with Aaron Tanti securing the final podium position. However, Tanti’s poor score in the opening bout saw him usurped by Mellross for the round podium.
SX2
Lux Turner’s Yamaha Blitz Continues
The DEWALT SX2 class once again delivered intensity from the opening gate drop, with early incidents catching Wilson Todd, Jack Burn, and Shane McElrath in crashes that forced them to fight back from deep in the field.
Amid the carnage, American rising star Lux Turner (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Racing) emerged victorious, taking the win by 3.6 seconds over Ryder Kingsford, who doubled that buffer over third-placed Kaleb Barham.
Alex Larwood got one over the American in the second SX2 contest of the night, taking the win by just under five seconds. Jake Cannon rounded out the race two podium.
Turner took the round win off the back of those 1-2 scores ahead of Larwood and Cannon.
Lux Turner
“What an awesome weekend, and it went even better than I had hoped for. The team have been so good, from the moment I landed, they have been nothing but supportive, and they have built such a good bike that I loved racing it. Both nights went wel,l and not too many issues on the track. With the shorter races, it’s pretty intense early as every rider knows a good position on the opening lap is important, so it’s pretty wild out there at times. The weekend vibe was cool, and the Australian people have been so nice to me. I’m having a great time and really enjoying my stay. But it’s back into it again this week and start to get ready for round three in Sydney in a couple of weeks’ time.”
SX3
Kingsford stays on top
Kayd Kingsford (Honda) continued his perfect start to the year in SX3, producing another commanding flag-to-flag victory. The young Queenslander led every lap, keeping Jack Deveson and Hayden Downie at bay to make it two from two for Honda in the junior ranks.
“I just tried to stay smooth and out front,” Kingsford said. “The whole Honda team has been amazing all weekend. Couldn’t ask for a better start to the season.”
Next up
The 2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Championship presented by Monster Energy now moves south to Cronulla’s Sharks Stadium for Round 3 on October 25.
Australian Supercross Results
Round Two – Redcliffe
SX1 Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time
|
1
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
45.747
|
2
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
46.087
|
3
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
46.124
|
4
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
46.736
|
5
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
46.937
|
6
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
47.376
|
7
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
47.390
|
8
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
47.731
|
9
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
48.063
|
10
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
48.121
|
11
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
48.409
|
12
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
48.538
|
13
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
50.171
|
14
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
50.601
|
15
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
50.711
|
16
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
50.808
|
17
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
51.576
|
18
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
51.770
|
19
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
53.000
|
20
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
53.710
|
21
|
B. Cherrett
|
KTM
SX1 Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
7m58.855
|
2
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
+7.202
|
3
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
+11.531
|
4
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
+13.611
|
5
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
+14.506
|
6
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+29.962
|
7
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
+28.494
|
8
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
+30.950
|
9
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
+31.844
|
10
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
+33.292
|
11
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
+35.939
|
12
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+36.338
|
13
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
+41.752
|
14
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
+43.274
|
15
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+50.074
|
16
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
+5 Laps
SX1 Race Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
8m03.956
|
2
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
+5.440
|
3
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
+10.075
|
4
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
+12.573
|
5
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
+15.112
|
6
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
+15.938
|
7
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
+18.207
|
8
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
+22.691
|
9
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
+24.758
|
10
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
+31.289
|
11
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
+35.208
|
12
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+35.526
|
13
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
+44.435
|
14
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
+46.682
|
15
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+49.038
|
16
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
SX1 Round Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
R1
|
R2
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
25
|
25
|
50
|
2
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
22
|
22
|
44
|
3
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
20
|
18
|
38
|
4
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
18
|
14
|
32
|
5
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
16
|
15
|
31
|
6
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
14
|
16
|
30
|
7
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
8
|
20
|
28
|
8
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
13
|
13
|
26
|
9
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
11
|
11
|
22
|
10
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
7
|
12
|
19
|
11
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
12
|
7
|
19
|
12
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
9
|
9
|
18
|
13
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
10
|
8
|
18
|
14
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
15
|
3
|
18
|
15
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
6
|
6
|
12
|
16
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
0
|
10
|
10
|
17
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
18
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
5
|
4
|
9
SX1 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
100
|
2
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
84
|
3
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
69
|
4
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
61
|
5
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
60
|
6
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
59
|
7
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
59
|
8
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
54
|
9
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
52
|
10
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
40
|
11
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
38
|
12
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
36
|
13
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
35
|
14
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
33
|
15
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
32
|
16
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
23
|
17
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
19
|
18
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
9
SX2 Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
46.440
|
2
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
46.506
|
3
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
46.787
|
4
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
46.801
|
5
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
47.275
|
6
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
47.491
|
7
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
47.645
|
8
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
47.650
|
9
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
47.743
|
10
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
48.548
|
11
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
48.740
|
12
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
48.785
|
13
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
49.070
|
14
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
49.669
|
15
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
50.139
|
16
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
50.171
|
17
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
51.154
|
18
|
C. Goullet
|
Gas
|
51.560
|
19
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
51.925
|
20
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
51.997
|
21
|
K. Orchard
|
Kaw
|
52.512
|
22
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
52.987
|
23
|
R. Kohlenberg
|
Yam
|
54.557
|
24
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
55.021
|
25
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
56.292
SX2 Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
6m25.964
|
2
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+3.624
|
3
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
+9.174
|
4
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+10.096
|
5
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+13.809
|
6
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+17.029
|
7
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+20.033
|
8
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+24.037
|
9
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+24.345
|
10
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+24.931
|
11
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
+34.730
|
12
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+35.942
|
13
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+36.893
|
14
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+52.641
|
15
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
+54.113
|
NC
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
+5 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
+7 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+7 Laps
SX2 Race Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
6m27.026
|
2
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
+4.718
|
3
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+9.451
|
4
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+10.878
|
5
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+18.237
|
6
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
+22.006
|
7
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
+22.910
|
8
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+25.408
|
9
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+29.125
|
10
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+36.219
|
11
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+39.862
|
12
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+47.313
|
13
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+47.847
|
14
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
+48.282
|
15
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
+52.872
|
16
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+1 Lap
SX2 Round Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
R1
|
R2
|
Points
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
25
|
22
|
47
|
2
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
11
|
25
|
36
|
3
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
15
|
20
|
35
|
4
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
20
|
15
|
35
|
5
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
16
|
18
|
34
|
6
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
22
|
10
|
32
|
7
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
12
|
16
|
28
|
8
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
13
|
13
|
26
|
9
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
10
|
14
|
24
|
10
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
14
|
9
|
23
|
11
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
18
|
5
|
23
|
12
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
9
|
11
|
20
|
13
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
7
|
12
|
19
|
14
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
8
|
8
|
16
|
15
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
6
|
6
|
12
|
16
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
17
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
0
|
4
|
4
SX2 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
90
|
2
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
78
|
3
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
64
|
4
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
64
|
5
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
63
|
6
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
58
|
7
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
54
|
8
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
54
|
9
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
51
|
10
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
49
|
11
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
44
|
12
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
36
|
13
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
32
|
14
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
28
|
15
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
28
|
16
|
R. Taylor
|
Hus
|
18
|
17
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
15
|
18
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
12
|
19
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
9
|
20
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
4
SX3 Final
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Kingsford
|
Hon
|
8m25.198
|
2
|
J. Deveson
|
Hus
|
+6.772
|
3
|
H. Downie
|
Yam
|
+8.655
|
4
|
D. Rose
|
Hus
|
+13.654
|
5
|
J. Alsop
|
Hon
|
+16.844
|
6
|
J. Nunn
|
Hon
|
+18.209
|
7
|
R. Burgess
|
KTM
|
+20.466
|
8
|
K. Hantis
|
Yam
|
+22.194
|
9
|
L. Allen
|
Yam
|
+22.389
|
10
|
H. Davy
|
Yam
|
+23.322
|
11
|
K. Woods
|
Yam
|
+23.934
|
12
|
H. McInnes
|
Hon
|
+27.816
|
13
|
J. Fuller
|
KTM
|
+29.620
|
14
|
M. Compton
|
Hon
|
+32.263
|
15
|
R. Malinoski
|
Yam
|
+34.942
|
16
|
J. West
|
Yam
|
+35.587
|
17
|
C. Eisel
|
KTM
|
+42.556
|
18
|
P. Refalo
|
Yam
|
+43.411
85 Final
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Bohannon
|
Yam
|
7m18.813
|
2
|
N. Perrett
|
KTM
|
+3.858
|
3
|
Z. Kruik
|
KTM
|
+11.730
|
4
|
J. Townley
|
Yam
|
+12.201
|
5
|
D. Fort
|
Yam
|
+14.441
|
6
|
O. Birkitt
|
KTM
|
+19.024
|
7
|
M. Harris
|
Hus
|
+20.541
|
8
|
D. Smart
|
Gas
|
+22.002
|
9
|
T. Williams
|
KTM
|
+22.751
|
10
|
O. Rex
|
Hus
|
+27.826
|
11
|
J. Birch
|
Yam
|
+29.855
|
12
|
K. Farrell
|
KTM
|
+31.834
|
13
|
D. Gromball
|
Gas
|
+42.533
|
14
|
B. Bahnisch
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
L. Cannon
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Thomas
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Feather
|
Hus
|
+4 Laps
2025 Australian Supercross Championship schedule
Round 1: October 11, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD Round 2: October 12, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD
- Round 3: October 25, Sharks Stadium, Cronulla, NSW
- Round 4: November 22, Melbourne, VIC (AUSX Open at Marvel Stadium)
- Round 5: November 28–30, Adelaide Street Circuit, SA