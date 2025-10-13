AUSX Boost Mobile Supercross 2025

Round Two – Redcliffe, QLD

The second round of the 2025 Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship presented by Monster Energy brought the curtain down on an electrifying double-header weekend at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe.

SX1

Wilson’s Heartfelt Victory Defines the Night

Dean Wilson (Quad Lock Honda Racing) again cemented his dominance in the premier SX1 class with another commanding victory, his second in as many nights, but this time the triumph carried an even deeper meaning. Racing just hours after the passing of his mother, the American-based Scotsman rode with both precision and emotion, delivering one of the most powerful performances of his career.

Dean Wilson

The toughest weekend of my life. I lost my mum this morning. Unfortunately, she lost her battle with cancer. I’m hurt & I’m broken inside. I feel like she took a piece of me when she left us. I had to carry on with my day and race, & that’s exactly what she would want me to do. My mum and I were like glue. She was my rock. All I can say is I hope my son has the relationship with his mum like I had with mine. Hug your mum, tell her you love her. It’s over quicker than you know. I ended up taking the win with a 1-1. My mum’s final words to me were ‘I will always be with you, I will now be your guardian angel’ I also want to thank my wife, my sister & my dad for being such tough soldiers through this. Thank you to my family, friends & loved ones. Like my mum always told me. ‘Love the life you live.’”

Wilson managed the race masterfully, keeping his composure even as chaos unfolded behind him.

Luke Clout (Penrite Empire Kawasaki) was caught in a first-turn tangle and later forced to retire after his footpeg snapped mid-race in the opening bout.

Cedric Soubeyras (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Hayden Mellross (Mellross Homes Motorsport) engaged in a fierce battle for the remaining podium positions. Soubeyras ultimately secured second, with Mellross third.

Wilson again classed the field in the final contest, taking a measured victory over Soubeyras, with Aaron Tanti securing the final podium position. However, Tanti’s poor score in the opening bout saw him usurped by Mellross for the round podium.

SX2

Lux Turner’s Yamaha Blitz Continues

The DEWALT SX2 class once again delivered intensity from the opening gate drop, with early incidents catching Wilson Todd, Jack Burn, and Shane McElrath in crashes that forced them to fight back from deep in the field.

Amid the carnage, American rising star Lux Turner (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Racing) emerged victorious, taking the win by 3.6 seconds over Ryder Kingsford, who doubled that buffer over third-placed Kaleb Barham.

Alex Larwood got one over the American in the second SX2 contest of the night, taking the win by just under five seconds. Jake Cannon rounded out the race two podium.

Turner took the round win off the back of those 1-2 scores ahead of Larwood and Cannon.

Lux Turner

“What an awesome weekend, and it went even better than I had hoped for. The team have been so good, from the moment I landed, they have been nothing but supportive, and they have built such a good bike that I loved racing it. Both nights went wel,l and not too many issues on the track. With the shorter races, it’s pretty intense early as every rider knows a good position on the opening lap is important, so it’s pretty wild out there at times. The weekend vibe was cool, and the Australian people have been so nice to me. I’m having a great time and really enjoying my stay. But it’s back into it again this week and start to get ready for round three in Sydney in a couple of weeks’ time.”

SX3

Kingsford stays on top

Kayd Kingsford (Honda) continued his perfect start to the year in SX3, producing another commanding flag-to-flag victory. The young Queenslander led every lap, keeping Jack Deveson and Hayden Downie at bay to make it two from two for Honda in the junior ranks.

“I just tried to stay smooth and out front,” Kingsford said. “The whole Honda team has been amazing all weekend. Couldn’t ask for a better start to the season.”

Next up

The 2025 Boost Mobile AUSX Championship presented by Monster Energy now moves south to Cronulla’s Sharks Stadium for Round 3 on October 25.

Australian Supercross Results

Round Two – Redcliffe

SX1 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 L. Clout Kaw 45.747 2 C. Soubeyras Hon 46.087 3 D. Wilson Hon 46.124 4 D. Walsh KTM 46.736 5 A. Tanti Yam 46.937 6 D. Wills Hus 47.376 7 H. Mellross KTM 47.390 8 L. Zielinski Yam 47.731 9 M. Harrison Yam 48.063 10 L. Jackson Hon 48.121 11 B. West Kaw 48.409 12 P. Nicoletti Yam 48.538 13 R. Marshall Yam 50.171 14 C. O’Loan Yam 50.601 15 J. Campbell KTM 50.711 16 D. Wood Hon 50.808 17 J. Cigliano Kaw 51.576 18 J. Bishop Yam 51.770 19 E. Wiese Kaw 53.000 20 S. Jackson Tri 53.710 21 B. Cherrett KTM

SX1 Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Wilson Hon 7m58.855 2 C. Soubeyras Hon +7.202 3 H. Mellross KTM +11.531 4 M. Harrison Yam +13.611 5 L. Zielinski Yam +14.506 6 J. Campbell KTM +29.962 7 D. Walsh KTM +28.494 8 P. Nicoletti Yam +30.950 9 D. Wood Hon +31.844 10 B. West Kaw +33.292 11 R. Marshall Yam +35.939 12 L. Jackson Hon +36.338 13 A. Tanti Yam +41.752 14 D. Wills Hus +43.274 15 C. O’Loan Yam +50.074 16 J. Cigliano Kaw +1 Lap 17 J. Bishop Yam +1 Lap DNF L. Clout Kaw +5 Laps

SX1 Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Wilson Hon 8m03.956 2 C. Soubeyras Hon +5.440 3 A. Tanti Yam +10.075 4 H. Mellross KTM +12.573 5 D. Walsh KTM +15.112 6 L. Zielinski Yam +15.938 7 M. Harrison Yam +18.207 8 P. Nicoletti Yam +22.691 9 D. Wills Hus +24.758 10 B. West Kaw +31.289 11 L. Clout Kaw +35.208 12 L. Jackson Hon +35.526 13 R. Marshall Yam +44.435 14 D. Wood Hon +46.682 15 C. O’Loan Yam +49.038 16 J. Bishop Yam +1 Lap 17 J. Cigliano Kaw +1 Lap 18 J. Campbell KTM +2 Laps

SX1 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 D. Wilson Hon 25 25 50 2 C. Soubeyras Hon 22 22 44 3 H. Mellross KTM 20 18 38 4 M. Harrison Yam 18 14 32 5 L. Zielinski Yam 16 15 31 6 D. Walsh KTM 14 16 30 7 A. Tanti Yam 8 20 28 8 P. Nicoletti Yam 13 13 26 9 B. West Kaw 11 11 22 10 D. Wills Hus 7 12 19 11 D. Wood Hon 12 7 19 12 L. Jackson Hon 9 9 18 13 R. Marshall Yam 10 8 18 14 J. Campbell KTM 15 3 18 15 C. O’Loan Yam 6 6 12 16 L. Clout Kaw 0 10 10 17 J. Bishop Yam 4 5 9 18 J. Cigliano Kaw 5 4 9

SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 D. Wilson Hon 100 2 C. Soubeyras Hon 84 3 H. Mellross KTM 69 4 A. Tanti Yam 61 5 M. Harrison Yam 60 6 L. Zielinski Yam 59 7 D. Walsh KTM 59 8 P. Nicoletti Yam 54 9 L. Clout Kaw 52 10 B. West Kaw 40 11 L. Jackson Hon 38 12 D. Wood Hon 36 13 D. Wills Hus 35 14 J. Campbell KTM 33 15 R. Marshall Yam 32 16 C. O’Loan Yam 23 17 J. Cigliano Kaw 19 18 J. Bishop Yam 9

SX2 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 L. Turner Yam 46.440 2 R. Kingsford Yam 46.506 3 W. Todd Hon 46.787 4 S. McElrath Hon 46.801 5 A. Larwood Hon 47.275 6 K. Barham Kaw 47.491 7 R. Budd Kaw 47.645 8 T. Wood Hon 47.650 9 J. Cosford Yam 47.743 10 J. Constantinou Yam 48.548 11 S. Burchell Yam 48.740 12 J. Cannon Kaw 48.785 13 N. Ferguson KTM 49.070 14 T. Olander Hus 49.669 15 M. O’Bree KTM 50.139 16 J. Byrne Hus 50.171 17 S. Larsen Yam 51.154 18 C. Goullet Gas 51.560 19 C. Adams Tri 51.925 20 B. Steel Yam 51.997 21 K. Orchard Kaw 52.512 22 R. Lehrer KTM 52.987 23 R. Kohlenberg Yam 54.557 24 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 55.021 25 R. Clements KTM 56.292

SX2 Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Turner Yam 6m25.964 2 R. Kingsford Yam +3.624 3 K. Barham Kaw +9.174 4 W. Todd Hon +10.096 5 S. McElrath Hon +13.809 6 J. Cannon Kaw +17.029 7 S. Burchell Yam +20.033 8 R. Budd Kaw +24.037 9 J. Cosford Yam +24.345 10 A. Larwood Hon +24.931 11 N. Ferguson KTM +34.730 12 T. Olander Hus +35.942 13 M. O’Bree KTM +36.893 14 T. Wood Hon +52.641 15 R. Lehrer KTM +54.113 NC J. Constantinou Yam +5 Laps DNF J. Byrne Hus +7 Laps DNF C. Adams Tri +7 Laps

SX2 Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Larwood Hon 6m27.026 2 L. Turner Yam +4.718 3 J. Cannon Kaw +9.451 4 S. McElrath Hon +10.878 5 J. Cosford Yam +18.237 6 K. Barham Kaw +22.006 7 N. Ferguson KTM +22.910 8 R. Budd Kaw +25.408 9 T. Wood Hon +29.125 10 T. Olander Hus +36.219 11 R. Kingsford Yam +39.862 12 S. Burchell Yam +47.313 13 M. O’Bree KTM +47.847 14 J. Constantinou Yam +48.282 15 R. Lehrer KTM +52.872 16 W. Todd Hon +1 Lap 17 C. Adams Tri +1 Lap

SX2 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 L. Turner Yam 25 22 47 2 A. Larwood Hon 11 25 36 3 J. Cannon Kaw 15 20 35 4 K. Barham Kaw 20 15 35 5 S. McElrath Hon 16 18 34 6 R. Kingsford Yam 22 10 32 7 J. Cosford Yam 12 16 28 8 R. Budd Kaw 13 13 26 9 N. Ferguson KTM 10 14 24 10 S. Burchell Yam 14 9 23 11 W. Todd Hon 18 5 23 12 T. Olander Hus 9 11 20 13 T. Wood Hon 7 12 19 14 M. O’Bree KTM 8 8 16 15 R. Lehrer KTM 6 6 12 16 J. Constantinou Yam 0 7 7 17 C. Adams Tri 0 4 4

SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Turner Yam 90 2 A. Larwood Hon 78 3 R. Kingsford Yam 64 4 K. Barham Kaw 64 5 S. McElrath Hon 63 6 W. Todd Hon 58 7 J. Cosford Yam 54 8 T. Wood Hon 54 9 R. Budd Kaw 51 10 J. Cannon Kaw 49 11 S. Burchell Yam 44 12 N. Ferguson KTM 36 13 M. O’Bree KTM 32 14 T. Olander Hus 28 15 J. Constantinou Yam 28 16 R. Taylor Hus 18 17 J. Byrne Hus 15 18 R. Lehrer KTM 12 19 S. Larsen Yam 9 20 C. Adams Tri 4

SX3 Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Kingsford Hon 8m25.198 2 J. Deveson Hus +6.772 3 H. Downie Yam +8.655 4 D. Rose Hus +13.654 5 J. Alsop Hon +16.844 6 J. Nunn Hon +18.209 7 R. Burgess KTM +20.466 8 K. Hantis Yam +22.194 9 L. Allen Yam +22.389 10 H. Davy Yam +23.322 11 K. Woods Yam +23.934 12 H. McInnes Hon +27.816 13 J. Fuller KTM +29.620 14 M. Compton Hon +32.263 15 R. Malinoski Yam +34.942 16 J. West Yam +35.587 17 C. Eisel KTM +42.556 18 P. Refalo Yam +43.411

85 Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Bohannon Yam 7m18.813 2 N. Perrett KTM +3.858 3 Z. Kruik KTM +11.730 4 J. Townley Yam +12.201 5 D. Fort Yam +14.441 6 O. Birkitt KTM +19.024 7 M. Harris Hus +20.541 8 D. Smart Gas +22.002 9 T. Williams KTM +22.751 10 O. Rex Hus +27.826 11 J. Birch Yam +29.855 12 K. Farrell KTM +31.834 13 D. Gromball Gas +42.533 14 B. Bahnisch Gas +1 Lap 15 L. Cannon KTM +1 Lap 16 C. Thomas KTM +2 Laps DNF C. Feather Hus +4 Laps

2025 Australian Supercross Championship schedule