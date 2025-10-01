2026 KTM 300 EXC HardEnduro

The 2026 iteration of the KTM 300 EXC HardEnduro edition has been confirmed for Australia. The king of hard enduro will arrive in the first quarter of 2026 from $22,395 ride-away.

The 300 EXC HardEnduro receives a fresh graphics package, featuring the typical KTM orange colour accentuated by a white and black, alongside a gloss orange frame, and signature orange anodised KTM PowerParts.

The updated hardware is what’s most likely to excite hardcore racing fans, however, starting with updates to the 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork, including the preload base-valve adjuster. The WP XPLOR PDS rear shock is tuned to complement the modifications made up front.

The fork receives new damping settings, new, lighter, and shorter springs, as well as a new pressure reservoir that has been adapted to the new geometry of the spring support. A new one-piece hydro stop complements the updates to the front fork, resulting in an overall weight savings of 200 grams.

A new protection cap has been added to the CPC fuel connector, in line with the rest of the 2026 enduro range.

Likewise, the cooling system has also undergone some upgrades across the EXC range, including a new radiator cap with a standard thread, which allows for easier and faster opening. A radiator fan is now fitted as standard equipment.

2026 KTM 300 EXC HardEnduro features

Orange frame

Factory wheel set (black rims, black spokes, orange hubs and orange nipples)

Factory frame protector set

Ribbed factory seat

Map-select switch

HARDENDURO bar pad design

Grey ODI lock-on grips extra soft

Closed handguards

Radiator fan

Black anodised CNC-machined triple clamps

WP XACT closed cartridge front fork featuring base-valve preload adjusters

Skid plate

Floating front brake disc

Front brake disc guard

Solid rear brake disc

Rear brake safety wire

Rear brake disc guard

Orange oil plug

Orange clutch slave cylinder protection

Pull straps

Black anodised engine hangers

The 2026 KTM 300 EXC HardEnduro will be available from authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from Q1 2026 onwards for $22,395 ride-away. For more information on the KTM range, head to the official KTM Australia website – www.ktm.com/en-au.html.

2026 KTM 300 EXC HardEnduro Images

Images courtesy of KTM, by Kastinger F.