Support DesmoSport Ducati with a crew memberships!

DesmoSport Ducati has launched DesmoSport Ducati Crew Memberships, a direct way to officially become part of the DSD crew and support the team as Ben Henry and Troy Bayliss strive towards not only winning Australian Superbike Championships, but developing young riders as they work towards their own global success.

Ben Henry – Team Co-Owner

“For quite a while we’ve been looking at creating some type of DesmoSport Ducati Membership program and we’ve gone back and forth on the concept and inclusions quite a lot for a few years actually. With Broc joining us though, and the additional strain that puts on us financially, it was what we needed to push ahead with DesmoSport Ducati Crew Memberships.”

Facilitated by DesmoSport Ducati partner Rider Support Australia, who confirm that 100% of the membership fee goes directly to DesmoSport Ducati, DSD Crew Members will receive the following benefits:

Exclusive DesmoSport Crew shirt

Your name on the DesmoSport Ducati Race bikes

Rider and team sticker pack

Access to team communications

Free ASBK ticket to a round of your choice (excludes WSBK)

ASBK media grid access at selected rounds

Discounted ASBK tickets (excludes WSBK)

Priority access to DesmoSport Ducati related events (MotoGP & WSBK Suites, Ducati Track Days powered by DesmoSport Ducati)

Troy Bayliss – Team Co-Owner

“As a team, we have a strong following and for a while now Ben, Dave and I have been looking at different options to get some of our more passionate supporters involved with DesmoSport in a more official way and so we’ve finally settled on DesmoSport Ducati Crew Memberships. It’s a way for those that really want to be part of the team, but aren’t necessarily in a position to be a more traditional sponsor, to come racing with us. We’ve already had some interest in the concept and I’m looking forward to meeting the new DSD crew members.”

To become a DesmoSport Ducati Crew Member head to:

https://ridersupportaustralia.com.au/DSDMember