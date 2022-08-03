ASBK 2022 – Round Five – Morgan Park

DesmoSport Ducati Preview

With a bolstered rider line-up, DesmoSport Ducati is set to come out firing at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend as the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) descends upon the three kilometre, 12-turn circuit.

The recent confirmation of 2021 SuperSport Champion Broc Peason joining Bryan Staring aboard a DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R for the weekend only further cements the teams dedication to supporting up-and-coming racers as they look to build on the form Staring is carrying through the championship into the two 16-lap races.

Team co-owner, Ben Henry

“I’m pretty excited to go racing at Morgan Park. It’s our local track, so we’re comfortable as a team here, and although Bryan has only completed a few laps on the Panigale V4 R here, he’s riding the bike well and I’m confident we can race at the front again. I’m happy that Troy and I found a way to get Broc on the bike this weekend too. It’s not a simple task, but he honestly did a good job in the test last week and he deserves to be racing a superbike. As long as he keeps out of trouble, I think we’ll see some solid results from him this weekend. It’s a really interesting time in the championship in general though. The pressure to perform increases on both the rider and the team as a whole, as the number of races in the season reduces and confident racers, with nothing to lose start pushing forward, so I think we’ll see some interesting results in the races ahead.”

Bryan Staring is currently third in the championship chase, seven-points behind Wayne Maxwell, but has a 47-point deficit to make up to series leader Mike Jones.

Bryan Staring

“We managed to get an extra day in at Morgan Park last week which I’m really grateful for. I’ve said it a few times already this season, but every time I get to a track, I’m almost starting from scratch and need to rethink the way I get around the track for a fast lap time on the Panigale V4 R. That being said, the team and the bike are strong at Morgan Park and after getting some solid laps in, the lap times started to come to me, giving me a lot of confidence that we’ll be in the mix again this weekend.”

Broc Pearson

“I’m really just grateful for the opportunity to race this weekend if I’m honest. Riding the Panigale V4 R last week, I managed to get an understanding of how the bike works and how to ride it around Morgan Park, and now I just need to focus on my own preparation, riding my own race and look to get some solid results from every session. There’s no pressure from the team at this point, but I do have a personal goal that I’m looking for this weekend, so I’ll be working hard all weekend to show everyone that I can be a contender on a superbike.”

Team co-owner, Troy Bayliss

“Like every rider, we get to do more laps at the tracks that are closest to us, so we’ve put lots in at Morgan Park over the years and we’ve had some pretty strong and memorable results here too. It’s actually a really fun track to race on and I’m looking forward to seeing how the boys go this weekend. Bryan is focussed on that top step of the podium and for Broc, he has plenty of experience here, of course the Ducati is quite new to him, but I think he’s capable of finishing in the top six this weekend.”

ASBK Morgan Park Schedule

Friday 5th August Start Finish Event Duration 7.30 7.50 (SSP300, R3, OJC) Briefing 20 8.00 8.15 (SBK, SSP) Briefing 15 9.00 9.20 R3 Cup FP1 20 9.25 9.55 Supersport FP1 30 10.00 10.25 Supersport 300 FP1 25 10.30 11.05 Superbike FP1 35 11.10 11.25 bLU cRU FP1 15 11.30 11.50 R3 Cup FP2 20 11.50 12.20 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 30 mins 12.20 12.50 Supersport FP2 30 12.55 13.20 Supersport 300 FP2 25 13.25 14.00 Superbike FP2 35 14.05 14.20 bLU cRU FP2 15 14.25 14.45 R3 Cup FP3 20 14.50 15.20 Supersport FP3 30 15.25 15.50 Supersport 300 FP3 25 15.55 16.30 Superbike FP3 35 16.35 16.50 bLU cRU FP3 15 Saturday 6th August 9.00 9.25 Supersport 300 Q1 25 9.30 10.00 Supersport Q1 30 10.05 10.25 R3 Cup Q1 20 10.30 11.10 Superbike Practice 40 11.15 11.35 bLU cRU Q1 20 11.40 12.05 Supersport 300 Q2 25 12.05 12.55 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 55 12.55 13.15 R3 Cup Q2 20 13.20 13.50 Supersport Q2 30 13.55 14.15 bLU cRU Q2 20 14.20 14.50 Supersport 300 R1 10 14.55 15.10 Superbike Q1 15 15.10 15.20 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 15.20 15.35 Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 15.40 16.00 bLU cRU R1 6-Laps 16.05 16.25 R3 Cup R1 8-Laps Sunday 7th August 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU WUP 5 9.10 9.15 Supersport WUP 5 9.20 9.25 Supersport 300 WUP 5 9.30 9.40 Superbike WUP 10 9.45 9.50 R3 Cup WUP 5 10.00 10.20 bLU cRU R2 6-Laps 10.25 10.55 Supersport R1 16-Laps 11.00 11.20 Supersport 300 R2 10-Laps 11.25 12.05 Superbike R1 20-Laps 12.15 12.35 R3 Cup R2 8-Laps 12.35 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 55 mins 13.30 13.50 bLU cRU R3 6-Laps 14.00 14.30 Supersport R2 16-Laps 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R3 10-Laps 15.05 15.50 Superbike R2 20-Laps 16.00 16.20 R3 Cup R3 8-Laps ASBK TV Live Stream

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 202 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 162 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 155 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 136 6 Josh WATERS BMW 136 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 131 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 131 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 111 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 104 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 56 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 44 15 Lachlan EPIS BMW 42 16 Jed METCHER Yamaha 39 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 32 18 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 31 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 27 20 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 21 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 22 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 23 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 9 25 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 26 Corey FORDE Honda 3

2022 ASBK Calendar