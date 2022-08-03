ASBK 2022 – Round Five – Morgan Park
DesmoSport Ducati Preview
With a bolstered rider line-up, DesmoSport Ducati is set to come out firing at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend as the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) descends upon the three kilometre, 12-turn circuit.
The recent confirmation of 2021 SuperSport Champion Broc Peason joining Bryan Staring aboard a DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R for the weekend only further cements the teams dedication to supporting up-and-coming racers as they look to build on the form Staring is carrying through the championship into the two 16-lap races.
Team co-owner, Ben Henry
“I’m pretty excited to go racing at Morgan Park. It’s our local track, so we’re comfortable as a team here, and although Bryan has only completed a few laps on the Panigale V4 R here, he’s riding the bike well and I’m confident we can race at the front again. I’m happy that Troy and I found a way to get Broc on the bike this weekend too. It’s not a simple task, but he honestly did a good job in the test last week and he deserves to be racing a superbike. As long as he keeps out of trouble, I think we’ll see some solid results from him this weekend. It’s a really interesting time in the championship in general though. The pressure to perform increases on both the rider and the team as a whole, as the number of races in the season reduces and confident racers, with nothing to lose start pushing forward, so I think we’ll see some interesting results in the races ahead.”
Bryan Staring is currently third in the championship chase, seven-points behind Wayne Maxwell, but has a 47-point deficit to make up to series leader Mike Jones.
Bryan Staring
“We managed to get an extra day in at Morgan Park last week which I’m really grateful for. I’ve said it a few times already this season, but every time I get to a track, I’m almost starting from scratch and need to rethink the way I get around the track for a fast lap time on the Panigale V4 R. That being said, the team and the bike are strong at Morgan Park and after getting some solid laps in, the lap times started to come to me, giving me a lot of confidence that we’ll be in the mix again this weekend.”
Broc Pearson
“I’m really just grateful for the opportunity to race this weekend if I’m honest. Riding the Panigale V4 R last week, I managed to get an understanding of how the bike works and how to ride it around Morgan Park, and now I just need to focus on my own preparation, riding my own race and look to get some solid results from every session. There’s no pressure from the team at this point, but I do have a personal goal that I’m looking for this weekend, so I’ll be working hard all weekend to show everyone that I can be a contender on a superbike.”
Team co-owner, Troy Bayliss
“Like every rider, we get to do more laps at the tracks that are closest to us, so we’ve put lots in at Morgan Park over the years and we’ve had some pretty strong and memorable results here too. It’s actually a really fun track to race on and I’m looking forward to seeing how the boys go this weekend. Bryan is focussed on that top step of the podium and for Broc, he has plenty of experience here, of course the Ducati is quite new to him, but I think he’s capable of finishing in the top six this weekend.”
ASBK Morgan Park Schedule
|Friday 5th August
|Start
|Finish
|Event
|Duration
|7.30
|7.50
|(SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Briefing
|20
|8.00
|8.15
|(SBK, SSP)
|Briefing
|15
|9.00
|9.20
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|20
|9.25
|9.55
|Supersport
|FP1
|30
|10.00
|10.25
|Supersport 300
|FP1
|25
|10.30
|11.05
|Superbike
|FP1
|35
|11.10
|11.25
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15
|11.30
|11.50
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|20
|11.50
|12.20
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|12.20
|12.50
|Supersport
|FP2
|30
|12.55
|13.20
|Supersport 300
|FP2
|25
|13.25
|14.00
|Superbike
|FP2
|35
|14.05
|14.20
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15
|14.25
|14.45
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|20
|14.50
|15.20
|Supersport
|FP3
|30
|15.25
|15.50
|Supersport 300
|FP3
|25
|15.55
|16.30
|Superbike
|FP3
|35
|16.35
|16.50
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15
|Saturday 6th August
|9.00
|9.25
|Supersport 300
|Q1
|25
|9.30
|10.00
|Supersport
|Q1
|30
|10.05
|10.25
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|20
|10.30
|11.10
|Superbike
|Practice
|40
|11.15
|11.35
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|20
|11.40
|12.05
|Supersport 300
|Q2
|25
|12.05
|12.55
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs
|Podium
|55
|12.55
|13.15
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|20
|13.20
|13.50
|Supersport
|Q2
|30
|13.55
|14.15
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|20
|14.20
|14.50
|Supersport 300
|R1
|10
|14.55
|15.10
|Superbike
|Q1
|15
|15.10
|15.20
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10
|15.20
|15.35
|Superbike (Top 12)
|Q2
|15
|15.40
|16.00
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6-Laps
|16.05
|16.25
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8-Laps
|Sunday 7th August
|9.00
|9.05
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5
|9.10
|9.15
|Supersport
|WUP
|5
|9.20
|9.25
|Supersport 300
|WUP
|5
|9.30
|9.40
|Superbike
|WUP
|10
|9.45
|9.50
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5
|10.00
|10.20
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6-Laps
|10.25
|10.55
|Supersport
|R1
|16-Laps
|11.00
|11.20
|Supersport 300
|R2
|10-Laps
|11.25
|12.05
|Superbike
|R1
|20-Laps
|12.15
|12.35
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8-Laps
|12.35
|13.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|55 mins
|13.30
|13.50
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6-Laps
|14.00
|14.30
|Supersport
|R2
|16-Laps
|14.35
|14.55
|Supersport 300
|R3
|10-Laps
|15.05
|15.50
|Superbike
|R2
|20-Laps
|16.00
|16.20
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8-Laps
|ASBK TV Live Stream
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|202
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati
|162
|3
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati
|155
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|136
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|136
|6
|Josh WATERS
|BMW
|136
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|131
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|131
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha
|111
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|104
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|58
|12
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|56
|13
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|47
|14
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|44
|15
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|42
|16
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki
|32
|18
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|31
|19
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|Yamaha
|25
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda
|21
|22
|Paul LALLY
|Yamaha
|20
|23
|Luke MACDONALD
|Kawasaki
|10
|24
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW
|9
|25
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|7
|26
|Corey FORDE
|Honda
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November