ASBK 2021

The DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R superbikes will hit the track at Winton Motor Raceway on Friday as Mike Jones and Oli Bayliss kick off the Australian Superbike Championship.

Mike Jones

“I’m happy with our position after the test. I felt good on the bike, we were fast and we found some area’s to improve, so I’m going into the weekend confident. We have a direction to help me be fast and consistent on the Panigale V4 R which will allow me to challenge for race wins.”

Oli Bayliss

“I can’t wait to finally race the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R in an ASBK race! I wasn’t the fastest guy at the test, but it was still really positive, and I think I’m in a good position heading into the weekend. There’s no pressure on me from the team, but I’m motivated to do well this weekend. The series has a lot of fast guys, with seven or eight that are easily capable of winning, so if I can reach that group, I’ll be pretty happy with the weekend.”

Ben Henry – Team Co-Owner

“It’s exciting to go racing again and get this season underway! The whole team has been working incredibly hard to get ready for this weekend and the season in general, so it will be good to see that work come to life on the track with Mike and Oli. We had a good two-day test at Winton, with both riders up to speed and I’m looking forward to watching them progress over the weekend, and in out two races on Sunday.”

Troy Bayliss – Team Co-Owner

“I think we’re in a good position this weekend. The bikes are looking great, Mike is feeling confident and Oli is getting a good feel for the bike, so I’m looking forward to the weekend ahead. We’ve brought some new faces to the pit along with bringing some back from the past in Brian (Hand) and Byron (Draper), Oli’s first race mechanic. As a parent, I’m a bit nervous for Oli, but as a team owner, I’m excited to see DesmoSport with a lead rider in Mike and a developing rider in Oli and I think we’re in for a strong season ahead.”

If you can’t get track side, don’t despair, official TV partners include SBS Australia, Fox Sports Australia, Fox Sports Asia and ASBK TV Live Streaming is also available. Coverage begins Sunday on SBS Vicelands or Fox Sports Channel 507 from Midday to 3pm, and the ASBK TV Live Stream coverage runs all day from 9.30am to 4.20pm via www.asbk.com.au

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round Circuit Location Date R1 Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Phillip Island, VIC Postponed R2 Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Benalla, VIC Mar 12-14, 2021 R3 Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Goulburn, NSW Apr 16-18, 2021 R4 Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only) Darwin NT Jun 18-20, 2021 R5 Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Warwick QLD Aug 20-22, 2021 R6 The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300) The Bend, SA Sep 23-26, 2021 R7 Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Tasmania Nov 4-7, 2021

Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule