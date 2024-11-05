ASBK 2024

Round Seven – The Bend

The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia is set to host the seventh and final round of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) this weekend as Broc Pearson is joined once more by Troy Herfoss aboard DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R’s for the last three races of the 2024 season.

With Pearson currently third in the championship, the three races represent crucial opportunities to continue his recent form and gain points on the two riders ahead for a solid close to the 2024 season.

Ben Henry – Team Manager

“It will be great to get to the race track this weekend with both riders back in the box. It’s a lot of work, but both guys are motivated to finish the season on a strong note, and for Broc, he really carries the momentum at the moment. He’s been consistently strong at a range of tracks and getting stronger at every round, so I can’t see why that won’t continue this weekend.

“We tested during our recent All Ducati Day, with a small group of Ducati owner’s getting on track with us and found a few areas to work on as we pack the new truck ready to head south.

“I’m really proud of DesmoSport this season. We decided to back a young rider, and as a team, we’ve really made strong steps together. Broc is riding the best he ever has, and the bikes are the fastest they’ve ever been too, we’ve been able to grow and learn, and I’m really appreciative to all those that have played a part in the team.”

Broc Pearson

“It wasn’t until after we finished packing at One Raceway that I realised we had three races this weekend instead of two! I’ve really been taking the season one race weekend at a time, so it was a pleasant surprise to find out there are 25 more points on offer this weekend with a race on Saturday. We’ve been fast, consistent, and working hard all year, and I think that shows in our results on track. I want to keep that momentum going at The Bend, and I’m motivated to improve on my third position in the championship.”

Troy Herfoss

“I’m really looking forward to wrapping up the 2024 season at Tailem Bend with DesmoSport. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished this year and excited to help Broc get the best results he can in the final standings. For me, this weekend is about enjoying being back in the ASBK paddock. The bike has a lot of potential, and I’m eager to see how much I can get out of our package. Can’t wait to catch up with friends and fans at the track, make sure you drop by and say hello. Let’s make this finale a great one!”

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 256.5 2 M Jones Yam 229.5 3 B Pearson Duc 219.5 4 C Halliday Yam 173 5 M Stauffer Yam 161 6 C Dunker Yam 149.5 7 A West Yam 148.5 8 A Sissis Yam 145.5 9 G Allerton BMW 137 10 J Lytras Yam 107 11 H Voight Duc 107 12 P Hardwick Kaw 101 13 R Yanko Duc 97 14 J Soderland Yam 90.5 15 T Herfoss Duc 84 16 B Staring Yam 69 17 T Lynch Yam 66 18 M Edwards Yam 48 19 P Linkenbagh Yam 36 20 M Kemp Yam 35 21 M Walters Apr 32 22 D Declan BMW 25.5 23 A Senior Yam 22.5 24 E Leeson Yam 16 25 C Holding Yam 13 26 N Mahon Yam 13 27 T Large Yam 10.5

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar