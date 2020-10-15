Destination Yamaha recently hosted their second fun-packed adventure ride and this time the bLU cRU headed to the stunning South Coast hinterland of NSW.

Following the inaugural ride to Gulgong in July, the second Destination Yamaha adventure ride took on the best that the NSW South Coast has to offer and was promoted to Ténéré owners.

The trip was led by experienced tour operator and south coast local Lyndon Heffernan – whose knowledge of the hinterland between Batemans Bay and Narooma is second to none.

Heffo’s ability to seek out a freshly graded trail provided the 11 riders with a premium experience that showcased the ability of Yamaha’s new adventure twin.

The weekend ride covered 525kms of prime adventure riding, with optional ‘challenge’ sections thrown in to keep riders focused. There were several occasions where handlebars kissed the earth but like any good ride, a helping hand or four was never far away.

“I had so much fun riding with a great bunch of guys on some of the most amazing trails. I reckon there were many occasions when the Ténéré out-performed my ability but we still came through unscathed. This is a brilliant machine,” said DY participant Peter Smart. “I covered 600kms there and back plus over 525kms of dirt rocks and trees and the Ténéré did not miss a beat the whole time. Thank you Destination Yamaha for putting together such a well-run event, loved it, I’ll be back for more…”

Destination Yamaha runs activities and events encompassing the wide range of Yamaha products. These are the next two off the rank.

Road: https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/local-adventures/windsor-bulga-windsor

ADV: https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor/shoalhaven-adv-ride

Look out for more Destination Yamaha events by tuning into www.destination-yamaha-motor.com.au