Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025

Biggest Fundraisers & Prize-winners revealed

This year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) has wrapped up, spanning over a thousand cities worldwide and raising over $7 million USD towards early cancer detection, mental health support, and suicide prevention for men.

Leading 2025’s fundraising for DGR was Joseph Mancinelli, raising $62,624 USD. Joseph has been involved since 2017, now having raised $550K (USD) during that time.

Joining Joseph at the top was also Andrew Cook and Nick Politis, raising $56,640 and $46,999 respectively. This year’s top pillion fundraiser was Sophia Tediashvili, raising $7,187.

When it came to the top DGR team fundraiser, Motoworks Chicago lofted the crown, raising an impressive $138,375.

While the full list of global prize-winners is yet to be released, the top three Gentlefolk winners have been named:

Joseph Mannion – Triumph Motorcycles Michael Crisp – CMSNL MotoGP Experience Johan Svärd – DGR x Hedon 2025 Helmet

The 2025 running of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride broke new records, involving over 127,000 riders and 108 countries.

The date has also been set for 2026, with Sunday, 17th of May (2026) already locked into the calendars. To date DGR has raisd $45 million USD towards prostate cancer research and men’s health since 2012.

For more information head to the official DGR website:

https://www.gentlemansride.com/

Mark Hawwa -The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Founder